Kilanerin weren’t troubled by St. James’ in tame Wexford Senior football championship clash

ANOTHER SATURDAY trip to Chadwicks Wexford Park resulted in a second straightforward Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship win for Kilanerin, even if they weren’t as impressive here as they had been one week earlier in the demolition of Starlights.

Still, the points were in the bag from this Group B outing a long time before the finish, and one was left with the impression that the victors didn’t unduly extend themselves with such a tough schedule to manage.

A depleted St. James’ side couldn’t mount a serious threat at any stage, only managing one point from play that didn’t arrive until the 54th minute when Ciarán McPhillips came forward from defence to fist one over at the Clonard end.

It was the last score of a largely uneventful encounter, although there was one minor boost for the losers at the end when netminder John Ryan ensured a clean sheet with a good save from a Páraic Hughes shot.

Robbie Barron (St. James') looking for a gap between Cian Hughes and Stephen Neville.

They deployed Tommy and James Walsh in a two-man full-forward line, with captain Kevin O’Grady spending a lot of time in his own defence where he was pursued at all times by the tigerish Rhys Owley.

In truth, the Ramsgrange side could have done with two versions of the county player – one for the backs and another for the attack – because they were almost completely devoid of a cutting edge.

Tommy Walsh scored from a mark in response to a Cian Hughes opener, with Seán Forde (free) and Páraic Hughes pushing Kilanerin into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead before Alan Walsh responded from a ’45 in the 13th minute.

However, a toothless St. James’ didn’t score again until the ninth minute of the second-half, although Kilanerin didn’t do a great job of putting their ample possession to best use in the interim.

While they went on to lead by 0-6 to 0-2 at half-time, only one of those three additional points arrived from play – courtesy of Dean O’Toole in the 15th minute – and they had chalked up seven wides by the break.

Nearly 14 barren minutes for both followed after Seán Forde created that four-point gap from a mark, but the fare on show wouldn’t have pleased the Kilanerin management.

There was a bit more urgency about their charges on the restart, with Conor Devitt kicking a good point from distance before two O’Toole frees left them comfortably clear by 0-9 to 0-2 after 34 minutes.

Alan and Tommy Walsh finally ended that long scoreless spell for St. James’ with pointed frees – the latter a real giveaway after a defender sent a kick-out directly back to Tom Hughes, who had no option other than connecting with the ball as a forward moved in.

A good solo point by Cian Hughes after a crossfield run put Kilanerin on the front foot again, with Conor Kinsella and Dean O’Toole (free) increasing their lead to 0-12 to 0-4.

The failure to add to their tally in the last 15-plus minutes including additional time will give Kilanerin’s mentors further ammunition to work with in training before they face Gusserane in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, it’s unlikely to get any easier for St. James’ when they take on Shelmaliers in New Ross earlier in the day.

Darragh Lyons (St. James') has his route blocked by county colleague Páraic Hughes.

Kilanerin: Tom Hughes; Andrew Smyth, Paddy D’Arcy, Rhys Owley; Conor Devitt (0-1), Jason Bolger, Robert Murphy (capt.); Niall Hughes, Niall Breen; Dean O’Toole (0-5, 4 frees), Conor Kinsella (0-1), Stephen Neville; Páraic Hughes (0-1), Seán Forde (0-2, 1 free, 1 mark), Cian Hughes (0-2). Subs. – Joe Curtis for Neville (47), Micheál McGonigle for Forde (53), Conor Hughes for Breen (54), Conor Jones for Devitt (56).

St. James’: John Ryan; Paul Barron, Jason Barron, Darragh Glynn; Ciarán McPhillips (0-1), Robbie Barron, Owen Whitty; Darragh Lyons, Brendan Doyle; Aidan Shannon, Andy Walsh, Alan Walsh (0-2, 1 ’45, 1 free); Kevin O’Grady (capt.), Tommy Walsh (0-2, 1 mark, 1 free), James Walsh. Sub. – Robert Murphy for Lyons, inj. (44).

Referee: Kevin Carty (Sarsfields).