Kilanerin look good as they destroy Starlights in Wexford Senior football clash

Liam Ryan (Starlights) and Conor Kinsella have eyes only for the ball.

THERE’S A commonly-held belief that Kilanerin will present the biggest challenge to Castletown and Shelmaliers, the two most recent winners, in the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship.

And there was certainly ample evidence to back up that theory in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday, with the rampant Division 1 league victors coasting to a very comfortable 19-point win over a weak Starlights side in this Group B opener.

Kilanerin moved the ball with pace and purpose at every opportunity, dragging their rivals from one side of the field to the other with intelligent runs and generally taking the best option.

The slow, ponderous possession-keeping favoured by many teams that might look great on a stats sheet wasn’t witnessed here, with a young and eager side instead opting to go for the jugular at every opportunity.

It was game over by half-time when Kilanerin led by 2-11 to 0-2, and this meant they were able to play the second period at their own pace while giving opportunities to four younger faces off the bench.

If ever an early score proved a false dawn, it was the point that Darragh Pepper picked off from a pass by his younger brother, Oisín, after 55 seconds.

By the time Starlights added their only other first-half point in the 28th minute, from Alan Tobin, they had conceded 1-10 without reply and were out of contention.

Alan Tobin (Starlights) takes aim as Dean O'Toole looks on.

Ben Edwards (Starlights) tackles Páraic Hughes (Kilanerin).

Seán Forde (play and free) and his cousin Dean O’Toole (play and free) picked off the first four Kilanerin points before they had a stroke of good fortune in the 13th minute when a Jack Kelly shot struck the crossbar.

The Pádraig Murphy-managed side upped the ante thereafter, with Niall Hughes and his prolific county colleague Conor Kinsella adding points before the first of their four goals arrived in the 16th minute.

It was a brilliant solo effort from talented youngster Cian Hughes, jinking left and right and giving headaches to at least three Starlights defenders before planting an unstoppable shot in Anthony Larkin’s net (1-6 to 0-1).

Hughes, his brother Páraic and Kinsella (two) contributed the next four points before Alan Tobin briefly stemmed the tide, but there was further strife for Starlights in the minutes before half-time when they conceded another 1-1.

After Kinsella’s fourth point, the kick-out was won by Dean O’Toole who kept running towards goal after passing to Cian Hughes. And he was amply rewarded, as Seán Forde laid an easy finish on a plate for the wing-forward with an unselfish handpass across goal (2-11 to 0-2).

Tom Hughes made a good late save to deny Bill Peare at the expense of a missed ’45, one of six first-half Starlights wides compared to four for their rampant rivals.

There was no panic from Kilanerin when Peare and Tobin (free) slotted over the first two points on the restart – the exact opposite, in fact, as Cian Hughes turned on to his left for the goal that made it 3-11 to 0-4 in the 35th minute after Conor Devitt and Seán Forde combined to create the chance.

Forde coolly tucked away a penalty just over 90 seconds later after a foul on Páraic Hughes, and Jason Bolger, Forde and Hughes piled on the agony with points (4-14 to 0-4) before the last quarter brought some merciful relief for Starlights.

They may have reduced three points off their scoring difference, but now they must plan for Friday’s meeting with Shelmaliers minus Ryan Mahon who was red-carded for a rash challenge on Bolger in the 51st minute.

Kilanerin: Tom Hughes; Rhys Owley, Brendan Hobbs, Paddy D’Arcy; Conor Devitt, Jason Bolger (0-1), Robert Murphy (capt.); Niall Hughes (0-1), Niall Breen; Dean O’Toole (1-2, 0-1 free), Páraic Hughes (0-2), Stephen Neville; Cian Hughes (2-1), Seán Forde (1-3, 1-0 pen., 0-1 free), Conor Kinsella (0-5). Subs. – Joe Curtis (0-1) for Neville (39), Andrew Smyth for D’Arcy (43), Cathal Murphy for Breen (50), Micheál McGonigle for C. Hughes (50).

Starlights: Anthony Larkin; Mel Doyle, Rory O’Connor (capt.), Ben Edwards; Ben Kidd, Liam Ryan, Craig Foley; Jack Kelly, Nick Doyle; Oisín Pepper, Alan Tobin (0-5, 3 frees), Dylan McVeigh (0-1); Darragh Pepper (0-2), Bill Peare (0-1), Ryan Mahon.

Referee: John O’Loughlin (Monageer-Boolavogue).