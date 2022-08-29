Kilanerin get off the mark with win over Gusserane in Wexford Senior football championship

Kilanerin 1-15 Gusserane O’Rahillys 1-7

KILANERIN WASTED no time in taking full advantage of Gusserane’s well-documented injury problems with a blistering start to this Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship Group A opener in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday.

The north county side looked to dictate the terms of engagement from the off, and it bore plenty of fruit as they sailed into a commanding 1-7 to nil lead after a mere 16 minutes.

And while Gusserane might take a small bit of consolation from outscoring their rivals by 1-7 to 0-8 thereafter, in all truth the game was over as a contest by half-time even though Kilanerin went through a barren period that lasted all of 19 minutes.

That fade-out will give new manager Timmy Walsh plenty to work on ahead of Saturday’s clash with St. Anne’s, and there should also be annoyance at the concession of 1-2 without reply near the end when one considers that scoring difference might determine a lot in four weeks’ time.

As for Gusserane, they will take heart from that finish – capped off by a cracking goal from Mark Rossiter at the death – along with the fact that Jamie Sheehan, Sam Wall, Emmet and Graeme Cullen were all able to make appearances off the bench in the second-half.

If any, or all, of that quartet are fit to start against Crossabeg-Ballymurn on Sunday, they will certainly be in a better position than they were before this tie when, in truth, they were in a precarious state of affairs.

Last year’s beaten finalists started without eight of the first 15 from that four-point loss to Shelmaliers, and handed Senior debuts to netminder Mark Flynn, the Kiely brothers, Eoin Power, Shane Culleton and Seán O’Connor.

Kilanerin also fielded five newcomers from the All-Ireland winning Gorey CS team in Eoin Blanchfield, Andrew Smyth, Micheál McGonigle, Cathal Murphy and Cian Hughes – joining schoolmate Conor Jones whose Senior debut arrived off the bench during last year’s exit to St. Martin’s.

Hughes – introduced as a second-half substitute – is among that small band of footballers to play in a competitive Senior game with Wexford before featuring with their club’s top adult team, after coming off the bench in the Tailteann Cup defeat to Offaly.

His big brother, Páraic, opened Kilanerin’s account in the fifth minute, the start of a very fruitful spell when the scores were plentiful at the Clonard end.

The influential midfielder also added the second after a one-two with Dean O’Toole, and full-forward Seán Forde struck the next brace following assists from O’Toole and the lively Conor Kinsella.

The game already had an ominous look to it from a Gusserane point of view, and it didn’t get any easier in the short term as corner-forwards Cathal Murphy and Kinsella hammered home Kilanerin’s advantage with additional points.

Their goal arrived in the 13th minute, with a good deal of luck attached. An attempt at a point by Dean O’Toole dropped short but bounced on to the crossbar, and Conor Kinsella followed in to guide the breaking ball to the net.

Captain Niall Hughes quickly made it 1-7 to nil from a Páraic Hughes pass, but they didn’t record another score between the 16th and 35th minutes.

Gusserane full-forward Mark Rossiter ventured outfield in search of more possession and, along with Eoin Ryan, he did more than most in trying to bring his team back into contention.

Rossiter won and converted the free that opened their account in the 18th minute, while Ryan quickly followed with a second point after good work by Jack Burford and Ciarán Conway.

Mark Flynn had made a good save to keep out a Micheál McGonigle drive in between, but Gusserane couldn’t eat into the lead any further in eleven scoreless minutes before half-time.

They hit twice as many wides in that opening period as Kilanerin (6-3), with Rossiter missing a couple of frees that he would normally convert.

The Gorey District side were no doubt reminded that the job was only half done at the break, because they set about ending that long barren spell when the play resumed.

An off-the-ball foul on Cathal Murphy left Seán Forde with an easy chance from a 35th-minute free, before wing-forwards Mark Boland and Micheál McGonigle joined their list of marksmen (1-10 to 0-2).

Mark Rossiter kicked a neat score from 44 metres in response, with Dean O’Toole replying from a free, and a further exchange followed between Rossiter and his county colleague, Páraic Hughes.

Kilanerin remained comfortable at all times, with Conor Devitt calmly controlling affairs from centre-back, adding another two points via free-taker Seán Forde and Conor Kinsella to make it 1-14 to 0-4 after 48 minutes.

Tom Foran pulled one back just before the arrival of three heavy-hitters in the shape of Sam Wall, Emmet and Graeme Cullen, and they certainly improved Gusserane’s fortunes no end. Indeed, after Seán Forde kicked the last Kilanerin point from a free, the losers finished on a very positive note.

Wall slotted over a brace of points before Mark Rossiter gathered a Gavin Sheehan pass into space on the right in additional time, evaded Conor Jones and crashed the ball into the roof of Eoin Blanchfield’s net.

With the wide count ending twelve to Gusserane and four to Kilanerin, the O’Rahillys created plenty of chances but Kilanerin were clearly the sharper outfit up front, with five of the winners’ forwards scoring from play.

Kilanerin: Eoin Blanchfield; Conor Jones, Brendan Hobbs, Colm Kavanagh; Jason Bolger, Conor Devitt, Andrew Smyth; Niall Hughes (capt., 0-1), Páraic Hughes (0-3); Mark Boland (0-1), Dean O’Toole (0-1 free), Micheál McGonigle (0-1); Cathal Murphy (0-1), Seán Forde (0-5, 3 frees), Conor Kinsella (1-2). Sub. – Cian Hughes for McGonigle (43).

Gusserane: Mark Flynn; Jack O’Connor, Adrian Redmond, Eoin Power; Evan Kiely, Ciarán Conway, Cormac Kiely; Cillian Kehoe, Gavin Sheehan; Shane Culleton, Eoin Ryan (0-1), Jack Burford; Seán O’Connor, Mark Rossiter (capt., 1-3, 0-1 free), Tom Foran (0-1). Subs. – Jamie Sheehan for Power (39), Sam Wall (0-2) for O’Connor (51), Emmet Cullen for Culleton (51), Graeme Cullen for E. Kiely (51).

Referee: John O’Loughlin (Monageer-Boolavogue).