Kilanerin continue to deliver as they see off Gusserane in Wexford Senior football championship

Cian Hughes nets twice as tougher test is overcome

KILANERIN HAVE come up with all the answers thus far in the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship, securing a third win on the trot at the expense of Gusserane in an enjoyable Group B contest that confirmed their quarter-final place in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday.

The O’Rahillys provided them with their biggest test yet after routine victories over Starlights and St. James’ respectively, but two second-half goals from the bang-on-form Cian Hughes ensured the north county side had a healthy eight points in reserve at the finish.

That might have been a small bit unfair on the losers, because certainly for three-quarters of the contest they more than played their part in a fast-moving encounter with plenty of individual flair and quality finishing on show.

Kilanerin led by 1-11 to 0-10 at the second-half water break, and they resumed with a Niall Hughes point before Cian Hughes wrapped up victory with a sublime goal in the 52nd minute.

Páraic Hughes (Kilanerin) is stopped in his tracks by Graeme Cullen.

His pace took him away from Jack Burford and Emmet Cullen as he raced in from the left at the Clonard end, and a dummy solo then removed netminder Mark Flynn from the equation before he applied an ice-cool finish.

It was a wonderful example of a young player on top of his game who is obviously encouraged to showcase his vast array of skills and express himself by the Kilanerin management.

And although the always-accurate Mark Rossiter did respond from a brace of placed balls, Dean O’Toole (free) and Conor Hughes (mark) closed the scoring for the winners whose next assignment will be against Fethard at the same venue on Saturday.

Gusserane will be trying to end another unbeaten record when they face Shelmaliers at headquarters on Sunday, and with three points to date they are still very much in the mix.

They contributed handsomely, along with Kilanerin, to a lively opening that saw the first ten points all arrive from play before Seán Forde sent over a free in the 22nd minute that left the north county side trailing by 0-6 to 0-5.

They were level three times inside the first seven minutes, with Dean O’Toole, Conor Kinsella and Conor Devitt obliging for Kilanerin while Mark Rossiter, Seán Ryan and Rossiter again replied.

Gavin Sheehan kicked a fine solo point to give Gusserane the lead for the first time, with Seán Forde off target from a goal chance at the other end before Ryan doubled his tally in the 16th minute.

That made it 0-5 to 0-3 for the New Ross District side at the water break, with Cian Hughes the next to score before Armagh man Brendan McGuire kicked his first championship point for new club Gusserane in the 20th minute.

The quality, and the scoring rate, did gradually drop as the second quarter progressed, with Seán Forde (free and play) hitting two points in 53 seconds before Cian Hughes shot at goalkeeper Mark Flynn from a decent opening created by his brother, Páraic.

Mark Rossiter knocked over a late free to leave Gusserane with a 0-7 to 0-6 half-time lead, but he was left to curse his luck on the restart when he shot wide from a goal chance after a one-two with Seán Ryan.

Dean O’Toole equalised, with Graeme Cullen replying before Páraic Hughes and Conor Kinsella pushed Kilanerin into a 0-9 to 0-8 lead.

Their first big breakthrough arrived in the 39th minute, with Cian Hughes getting on the end of a flowing passing move to score his third championship goal.

Jason Bolger (Kilanerin) tackling John Roche of Gusserane.

Gusserane had a chance to respond two minutes later, but Gavin Sheehan blazed over when he had a goal on his mind after a Graeme Cullen delivery (1-9 to 0-9).

Mark Rossiter added to the pressure on Kilanerin in the 44th minute, but Gusserane didn’t score again from play and the unanswered 1-3 they conceded on either side of the water break fully decided the outcome.

After meeting the Shels, their last group game will be against Starlights on September 24.

Kilanerin: Tom Hughes; Andrew Smyth, Brendan Hobbs, Rhys Owley; Conor Devitt (0-1), Jason Bolger, Robert Murphy (capt.); Niall Hughes (0-1), Niall Breen; Dean O’Toole (0-4, 1 free), Páraic Hughes (0-1), Stephen Neville; Cian Hughes (2-1), Seán Forde (0-2, 1 free), Conor Kinsella (0-3). Subs. – Conor Hughes (0-1 mark) for Breen (HT), Micheál McGonigle for Neville (42), Paddy D’Arcy for Owley (51), Joe Curtis for Forde (51), Conor Jones for Smyth (54).

Gusserane: Mark Flynn; Jack O’Connor, Kenneth Cahill, Jack Burford; Cormac Kiely, Gavin Sheehan (0-2), Jamie Sheehan; Emmet Cullen, John Roche; Brendan McGuire (0-1), Graeme Cullen (0-1), Cillian Kehoe; Seán Ryan (0-2), Mark Rossiter (capt., 0-6, 3 frees), Adrian Flynn. Subs. – Shane Culleton for Cahill, inj. (26), Aaron Whelan for McGuire (50), Evan Kiely for C. Kiely (54).

Referee: Kevin Carty (Sarsfields).