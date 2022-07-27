Kent and Nolan value teamwork both on and off the field

WITH WEXFORD on the verge of a return to the Senior ranks for the 2022 season, from the outside many will see the management duo as the spearhead of that challenge.

However, joint-bosses Lizzy Kent and John Nolan see it differently. They value the teamwork not only on the field, but off it also, as they aim to give Wexford that extra little edge they need to see the job through.

“I think, to be fair, most management teams are very democratic,” Nolan said. “I know from the outside that the optics would be about managers and titles, but when you are working as part of a management group everyone’s opinion is important.

“I think Lizzy shares this view. There’s no great autocracy, we value all of the input that everyone on the management team puts into it.

“So it’s very very fair, it’s very open, it’s very transparent, it’s a great place if you have an idea, to be able to put it across, and get honest feedback.

“The personnel that are involved are all vastly experienced, they have huge expertise. I wouldn’t consider myself as the finished article, you are constantly learning, we are all students of the game.

“I’ve learned a huge amount off Lizzy. I’m sure she’s not going to be able to say the same about me but I’ve learned a huge amount and that’s what it’s about!

“You are constantly learning, new techniques, new strategies, and it’s very exciting. We’ve had an absolutely fantastic year, there’s been differences but if there’s not differences of opinion something is wrong.

“Conflict is a natural part of any type of relationship and we’ve had differences of opinions, and I think that’s a natural thing.

“Some people like to focus on that and tap into it, go a little bit deeper. There’s always going to be situations where there are differences of opinion but that’s the beauty of having a real tight-knit management team, and I would be confident in saying they have huge expertise, so it’s very, very exciting.”

The season had been exciting too as, since Kent and Nolan have teamed up, Wexford have made all three finals open to them.

There has been a very specific building process that has seen Wexford prioritise this All-Ireland run, but that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been disappointments along the way.

Playing in Division 3 is going to hold Wexford back, there’s very little solid arguments to suggest otherwise. The Slaneysiders need to be in Division 2 or higher to progress which makes the league final loss to Roscommon hugely disappointing.

“I think one hundred per cent, of all the performances this year our league final was probably our most disappointing performance,” Kent agreed.

“I talk about the split season, we literally had one weekend off and we were into the Leinster championship, so we didn’t dwell or feel sorry for ourselves.

“We looked massively at our performance indicators and what we had been doing, I suppose, and how we’d been doing it.

“We literally just got back in the field Tuesday night after the league final and just got going again.

“Every day that we play we reflect on that. Areas done well, areas we need to improve, what we are going to work on, that’s kind of been our process all year.

“From the sense of our first league game against Kildare, to our league final, to the Leinster campaign, it sounds very boring in a way but literally it’s a review.

“We nail what we did well, we keep trying to drive those principles home, then we are trying to add and improve on the areas that needed work.

“In fairness the girls have worked incredibly hard because we have had no breather. Maybe that’s a good thing because we haven’t had time to sit and dwell or feel sorry, it’s just back to the field, back to work, on we go.”

It’s been go, go, go, that’s true, so much so that Kent and Nolan took a different approach to previous years.

Instead of easing off, they upped the ante in training at the start of the Leinster championship campaign and have gone hell for leather. It may have given them short-term issues to overcome but it has led to a team peaking at the right time.

“I think and hope the best performance is to come,” Nolan said. “We have been building through the course of the year. Look at the Kildare scenario: they seem to have peaked in Leinster and fizzled out then through the All-Ireland campaign, (whereas) we seem to be getting stronger.

“I would hope that that pattern continues. With a bit of luck the best is still to come.

“We are happy with the last two performances but still feel that there’s another 20 per cent in this group,” Kent said, but do they need it?

“Yes, yes we do, a Division 2 side, the performance against them earlier in the year, for three-quarters of the game they bossed most of that performance.

“That will not be good enough on Sunday, it has to be another level because they’ve improved since we played them. So look, we need big a performance, building on the Roscommon game going into this game.”

And what do Wexford need to do to get across the line? “Just need to focus on the basics,” Nolan said.

“If we get our basics right we are confident. Laois are a fantastic outfit, we know that, we know that we have to be at our best to overcome them. In order to do that we just focus on what we’ve been doing, get the basics right.”

And after all, it will be only the most basic of stats that matters come Sunday afternoon - the score.

If Kent and Nolan’s charges are on the right side of it, nobody will care one iota about how they got there.