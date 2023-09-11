Kehoe was buzzing after grabbing last-gasp winner for Glynn-Barntown against Crossabeg-Ballymurn

IT WAS a case of third time lucky for Aaron Kehoe as he converted a free with the last kick of the game to earn Glynn-Barntown a dramatic victory in Group A of the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Friday.

The substitute had missed a placed ball from a similar position moments earlier, and then dragged another effort wide from play, but ‘Buzzer’ came up with the goods when needed most, recalibrating the radar to squeeze a left-footed strike between the posts with the scoreboard clock showing 64 minutes.

Initially goalkeeper Mark Fanning had made the long walk forward to take the crucial kick but, when referee Eamonn Furlong moved the ball forward for an indiscretion, the spotlight moved back on Kehoe, and he didn’t cower from its glare.

It was heartbreak for Crossabeg-Ballymurn, who lost by the minimum for the second week in succession, and they will feel that they should have been further than 0-8 to 0-3 ahead at half-time, having, at times, dallied in possession when scores were there for the taking.

A Cormac Cooney goal shortly after the change of ends reignited the Glynn-Barntown challenge, although they still found their opponents a tough nut to crack, and it took until the 58th minute to finally get their noses in front, when Fionn Cooney split the posts.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn substitute James Dixon quickly wiped out that score, but it was Kehoe who had the final say, earning Glynn-Barntown a second victory and leaving their District rivals still searching for their first point of the campaign.

A much sought-after win looked like it could be on the way early on, as Jack Fortune found the range inside the opening minute and powerhouse Paddy Devereux, who recently returned from Canada, fired over after neat play from Mark Byrne and Andrew Butler in the build-up.

The pattern continued, as Shane Cullen got a couple of points on the board, and Glynn-Barntown eventually got off the mark in the twelfth minute when Jamie Crean converted a free.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn’s Oisín Foley then waltzed through the defence with a goal on his mind, but saw his shot blocked, before the Mahoneys combined to plunder Glynn-Barntown’s second score, with Kevin feeding Conor, who took a good point on the run.

Diarmuid McDonald’s side regained the momentum, however, and they picked off four points on the trot, through Andrew Butler (free), Paddy Devereux, Bill Eviston and Mark Byrne, and, although Seán Cooney grabbed the last score of the half from a placed ball, Glynn-Barntown had it all to do after the interval.

Bill Eviston about to gather the ball as John Leacy watches.

The outlook improved considerably within two minutes of the restart, when the roaming Mark Fanning handpassed to Ríoghan Crosbie on the left wing, and his delivery was palmed to the net at the far post by the inrushing Cormac Cooney.

Crosbie quickly added a point to reduce the gap to one in the blink of an eye, although a left-footed Andrew Butler point in the 38th minute settled Crossabeg-Ballymurn.

Their cause was helped further a minute later when Fionn Cooney was shown a black card, but they didn’t make hay during their period of numerical supremacy as Conor Mahoney pointed for Glynn-Barntown and Mark Byrne replied with a fine effort with his right boot.

Aaron Kehoe grabbed two points, either side of a Mark Byrne free, and fellow substitute Liam Donoghue drew Glynn-Barntown level with less than five minutes remaining to set up the frantic finale.

Glynn-Barntown return to Chadwicks Wexford Park on Friday for another derby clash against St. Anne’s at 7.30 p.m., while Crossabeg-Ballymurn will be hoping for a change in fortunes when they take on HWH-Bunclody in the same venue at 4.45 p.m. on Saturday.

Glynn-Barntown: Mark Fanning; Nigel Usher, David Clarke, Pádraig Donnelly; Fionn Cooney (0-1), Darragh Carley, Ríoghan Crosbie (capt., 0-1); Kevin Mahoney, Conor Mahoney (0-2); Aaron Breen, Michael O’Regan, Jamie Crean (0-1 free); Cormac Cooney (1-0), Seán Cooney (0-1 free), John Leacy. Subs. – James Doyle for Crean (HT), Aaron Kehoe (0-3, 1 free) for Breen (46), Liam Donoghue (0-1) for S. Cooney (52), Daragh Murphy for F. Cooney (60+2).

Crossabeg-Ballymurn: James White; Conor Barlow, Robert Murphy, Séamus Carroll; Conor Devereux, Oisín Foley, Aaron Cummins; Ronan Devereux (capt.), Paddy Devereux (0-2); Mark Byrne (0-3, 1 free), Bill Eviston (0-1 mark), Jack Fortune (0-1); Evan Kinlough, Andrew Butler (0-2, 1 free), Shane Cullen (0-2). Subs. – James Dixon (0-1) for Kinlough (HT), Brody Murphy for Cullen (49), Oran Maddock for Cummins (60), Cian Kinlough for Barlow (60+3).

Referee: Eamonn Furlong (Starlights).