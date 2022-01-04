Keen to get going with O’Byrne Cup Senior Football opener in Enniscorthy

Pa Doyle has withdrawn from the football squad, leaving Daire Brooks and Matt Doyle as the two goalkeepers available in the squad. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Wexford manager Shane Roche is looking forward to getting the season under way when Laois come calling on Saturday. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

THE turkey and ham have been eaten and Shane Roche’s Wexford gets the county’s competitive season under way on Saturday next when they entertain Laois in the O’Byrne Cup Senior football opening round at St. Patrick’s Park, Enniscorthy.

During the weeks of pre-season Roche has seen a real urgency among his players as they put their pre-season together in what is a shortened time-frame compared to previous years.

The pandemic that has decimated society has brought about much change, even to the sporting world, and as one reflects back less than two years, pre-season for inter-county squads has been curtailed, as counties adhere to the regulation set down by Croke Park under Government advice.

The fact of the matter is the squad has to utilise their new pre-season time-frame more efficiently, but Roche is happy with the contribution his players have made over the past number of weeks.

Roche now sees the O’Byrne Cup as ideal preparation for the forthcoming Allianz National Football League Division 4 campaign.

“Yes, the O’Byrne Cup is hugely important for it gives us competitive games, games that are organised professionally, with referee and officials, and played in a competitive atmosphere.

“I contrast this to last year. Last year I had four challenge games arranged owing to the fact there was no O’Byrne Cup due to Covid-19, and they all fell through for one reason or another.

“Now that Leinster Council has stepped up and provided us with the O’Byrne Cup is ideal. This will give us game time, it will help the players with match practice, while it will also be beneficial to the

younger players.

“To an end we will be treating the Laois game seriously. We will be fielding as strong a side as possible while we will also look at other players over the forthcoming games. Hopefully this will prove a step in the right direction for the squad,” said Roche.

At present the football squad is reporting no Covid related issues.

“At present we are okay. We are adhering to all the regulations so hopefully we will remain in the clear. This can change in hours, so we are keeping fingers crossed.

“The players are training very well, there is a great atmosphere, so hopefully this will show on the playing pitch,” he added.

Wexford are looking to have the game switched to Kilanerin in an effort to generate support for the game.

“Kilanerin and North Wexford is a footballing hotbed. That would generate great interest with the hope the game would attract several hundred spectators, which would be great for the players. We are looking at that at the moment, so hopefully the Leinster Council will agree to the proposal,” said Roche.

However, Wexford were due to play Wicklow in a challenge game in Kilanerin on Sunday, but the game was switched late on to Ferns Centre of Excellence, as the pitch following the recent poor weather was deemed unplayable. Wexford went on to win that game by 1-16 to 1-12.

Laois are under new management with former Laois and Kerry player, Billy Sheehan, now at the helm, so it should add to what should be an interesting game.

Wexford as it stands will be without Donal Shanley (collar bone), Robbie Brooks back injury), Jack Kehoe (ankle) and Rory Heffernan (hip).

Roche also said that keeper Pa Doyle has withdrawn from the squad for personal reasons, leaving Daire Brooks and Matt Doyle as the two goalkeepers available.

Given the closeness of the national league, Wexford’s opening game with Sligo rapidly approaching, Roche said he will be fielding as strong a side as possible.

‘It’s extremely difficult to say, given the Covid situation, close contacts etc., but hopefully we will have all other players available. It’s also an opportunity to look at the younger players.

“The O’Byrne Cup is important given that last year, in the special competition our win over Sligo got our season really under way. We went on to defeat Wicklow, played really well against Dublin. So we will be looking to the O’Byrne Cup to kickstart our season,” said Roche.

It’s expected that the Shelmaliers players will be available following their tremendous showing in the provincial club championship.

“Players have been given some rest time so hopefully everyone will be back. Brian (Malone) I will be talking with this week,” added Roche.