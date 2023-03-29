John Hegarty hails support as Wexford footballers finish league campaign with win over Carlow

IT WAS very much a case of what might have been after Wexford finished off their Allianz Football League Division 4 campaign with a six-point win over Carlow on Saturday.

While John Hegarty’s side appear to be in a far better place than when they set out on this year’s journey, it’s hard not to be left with that nagging feeling that a converted chance here or there, or the bounce of a ball in their favour, may have been the difference between joy and frustration.

Before a ball was kicked the Model county manager felt that if they could garner the maximum haul from their home games it would put them in a strong position for promotion, and so it proved, with dropped points in the draws against London and Wicklow damaging their bid as they ultimately fell short.

“Looking back on the seven games, Sligo was our poorest performance by a distance. We were very competitive up in Laois and we came out on the wrong side of it, but we’ve no complaints.

“Having said that, if we won the home games we drew we could have been promoted,” Hegarty said.

Wexford may have missed out on their stated aim of climbing off the bottom rung of the league ladder, but there was still plenty to be pleased about during the campaign, and Hegarty felt that despite a couple of blips their home form was quite solid.

“We’ve known since the Sligo game that promotion wasn’t realistic, so we had to reset our goals for the last couple of games.

“We have now played four games in Wexford Park this year and it’s important to us that we start to establish a good home record and make it a place that teams don’t want to come to. That won’t happen in four games, but it is certainly something we can build on,” he said.

Injuries to key players have made it difficult for Hegarty, but the manager clearly believes in turning a negative into a positive, highlighting the fact that it has given some lesser lights the opportunity to shine.

“Now we have five or six players who weren’t involved last year, or who maybe have never been involved, who can now consider themselves genuine inter-county footballers because of the experience. As players come back it will be a good position to be in that we’ll have an awful lot more lads who have experience and are ready to do the job. We had to go deep into the panel during the league and I think it’s a credit to the lads who played,” he said.

With the Leinster championship opener with Laois on Sunday week fast approaching, it doesn’t give the walking wounded, like Liam Coleman, Eoin Porter and Darragh Lyons, much time to heal, although with Gavin Sheehan getting a full 70 minutes and Dylan Furlong and John Tubritt featuring from the bench, there’s still plenty to be positive about.

Reflecting on the 1-16 to 0-13 victory over Carlow, Hegarty wasn’t overly pleased with how they went about their business, saying their levels dropped from the Wicklow game the previous week, but he was happy to come away with a positive result.

“Having had a good performance but not getting the win the week before, this week was slightly different, in that we got the result and we were again the better team, but there’s lots of things we could be better at.

“There was a lot of chances we didn’t take and times where we had the opportunity to move the ball quicker. The fact that we weren’t moving it quickly meant we ended up playing some parts of the game at a pace that Carlow wanted it to be played at. I think when we move the ball forward quickly we’re a much better team,” he said.

Hegarty was delighted with the crowd that came out to support the footballers in what was effectively a dead-rubber, saying it’s something that the management team and players really appreciate.

“There was nothing on the line for either team apart from championship preparation. To have that many people coming out to support the lads, with the kids out on the pitch afterwards, it’s a long time since I’ve seen that kind of an atmosphere for anything other than a championship game.

“For a final league game where promotion wasn’t on the line it was brilliant. On behalf of the whole group I’d like to say how appreciative we are for the support we got all through this campaign. It’s been great,” he said.