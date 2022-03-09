Job done with fourth victory

WHILE THE performance was nothing to write home about, the Wexford Senior hurlers succeeded in ticking a couple of important boxes when they finally shook off a persistent Offaly challenge to claim their fourth successive Allianz Hurling League Division 1, Group A win by a seven-point margin in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday.

First and foremost, this victory coupled with Cork’s success over Galway five hours later ensured that both counties are already through to the semi-finals regardless of the outcome of their meeting at the same venue on March 20.

That tussle will merely who finishes first and second, and either way Wexford will have a knockout tie with either Kilkenny, Dublin, Tipperary or Waterford to look forward to which will be perfect championship preparation.

The second, and arguably just as important, aspect to Saturday’s game was that it might temper the expectations of the more excitable wing of our broad support base who tend to get carried away after a few favourable results.

Beating Limerick, Clare and Galway in successive rounds was, of course, highly laudable, but the fact that we laboured here against the division’s weakest side should serve as a timely reminder that the team remains a work in progress.

Of course, the fact that the mentors correctly chose this outing to give game-time to various fringe operators must also be taken into consideration, because a fully-strength Wexford would surely have wrapped up the points here at a much earlier juncture.

The side showed seven changes in starting personnel from the Galway game, with our newest centurion Mark Fanning, Simon Donohoe, Pádraig Foley, Connal Flood, Liam Óg McGovern, Mikie Dwyer and Cathal Dunbar replaced by James Lawlor, Conor Devitt, Gavin Bailey, Oisín Foley, Conor Hearne, Conor McDonald and Rory Higgins respectively.

It was particularly pleasing to see Bailey returning to the fray after his injury woes, and the Ferns St. Aidan’s connections were strengthened further in the second-half when Corey Byrne-Dunbar scored a point after making his Senior inter-county debut off the bench – the 38th player to be used by Darragh Egan and company in their seven games at the helm thus far.

He may have been our best kept secret when he burst on the scene for the first time in the championship of 2017 against Waterford, but we cannot hide the fact that Rory O’Connor is our key performer at this stage.

The supremely skilful number 13 was simply a joy to watch on Saturday, repeatedly taking the fight to a spirited Offaly side when others around him were visibly struggling.

He accounted for all bar one point of the tally that gave us a scarcely-deserved 1-8 to 1-7 interval lead, with 1-1 coming from play and his goal being the true mark of a lethal forward.

It arrived in the 35th minute, and it combined awareness, stickwork, speed and bravery in equal measure. When Conor Hearne sprayed the ball into his path down the left flank, he deliberately let it run beyond him to bamboozle defender Paddy Delaney before turning and gathering at pace.

What I like most about O’Connor is that a goal is always his foremost thought in a situation like this, and he’s not afraid to ship the punishment that might arise from putting the head down and gunning for the posts.

We suffered for many years because former attackers in a similar position would have opted for the safe point instead rather than risking the receipt of a heavy knock, but O’Connor doesn’t think that way.

And this was clearly illustrated in this instance as he soloed through to rifle the ball to Stephen Corcoran’s net, with Delaney and David King both picking up yellow cards from referee Nathan Wall for their crude attempts to keep him out.

It was the equalising goal, and the scorer went on to add his sixth pointed free after an Offaly throw to give Wexford that 1-8 to 1-7 advantage after a largely subdued and uninspiring display.

And if there was an expectation that they would pull clear quite easily with the wind in their favour, then it didn’t come to pass.

Indeed, when Offaly’s top scorer Luke O’Connor drilled a penalty low to James Lawlor’s left after a foul on Eoghan Parlon, it put the underdogs back in front by 2-9 to 1-10 after 48 minutes.

Liam Óg McGovern and Connal Flood had been introduced earlier in the half, and their strong link-up play down the right improved Wexford’s fortunes no end as well as being responsible for three points between them.

Both had scored once by the time a Luke O’Connor free made it 2-10 to 1-12 in Offaly’s favour in the 55th minute, and now it was most definitely Wexford’s time to act and finally assert some authority.

Rory O’Connor had been starved of possession by his colleagues for most of the third quarter – an issue that Darragh Egan had identified earlier in the campaign and that needs to be sorted once and for all.

The team’s best forward needs to be on the ball as often as possible, and it was no surprise that his classy second point from play should be the catalyst that eventually drove them on the victory.

It arrived in the 56th minute, when he moved outfield to take a short pass from Oisín Foley and arrow over a beauty off his left side into the Clonard end goal from tight to the stand sideline.

That super score brought the sides level (1-13 to 2-10), and it was the first of four on the trot in quick succession that finally created a bit of daylight.

Connal Flood’s second, from a Liam Óg McGovern handpass, secured a lead that wouldn’t be lost again, before Conor Devitt joined the attack and pointed from a Rory O’Connor handpass after a good delivery initially from Matthew O’Hanlon.

Corey Byrne-Dunbar then fed Conor McDonald to make it 1-16 to 2-10, and it was a pretty straightforward exercise from that point onwards.

Wexford succeeded in scoring ten of the game’s last twelve points, with Offaly’s Adrian Cleary briefly interrupting that procession before McDonald tapped over after Stephen Corcoran made an excellent save to deny Rory O’Connor a second goal.

Captain Kevin Foley attacked the puck-out that followed and fired over to make it 1-18 to 2-11, before an injury to McDonald led to the introduction of Pádraig Foley in defence and the move of the versatile Jack O’Connor to full-forward.

And it was from that new role that the big brother of our star player achieved a statistical feat that he was no doubt completely unaware of – his 65th-minute point was the one-hundredth he has scored for Wexford, adding to the five goals he has also registered in 73 appearances since making his debut in the Walsh Cup of 2014.

Luke O’Connor hit the final Offaly point from a free before Wexford added the last three courtesy of Kevin Foley, Rory O’Connor after a foul on Corey Byrne-Dunbar, and then one for the young man himself from Ferns to cap an effective debut.

Offaly captain Ben Conneely won the toss and his side availed of the wind first on a tough day for their manager, Michael Fennelly, following the sudden death of his Ballyhale Shamrocks clubmate, Paul Shefflin, on Friday.

And for most of the first-half there was an expectation among the crowd that Wexford would cut loose at some stage, except it didn’t work out that way.

Maybe that was in the back of some players’ minds too, because they shot eight wides before the break and weren’t nearly as impressive as they had been in the earlier rounds.

A Rory O’Connor free cancelled the opening point from Offaly full-forward Paddy Clancy, and the midlanders were 0-3 to 0-1 clear by the tenth minute following a neat turn and finish by Luke O’Connor plus a booming placed ball from distance by netminder Stephen Corcoran.

After O’Connor nailed a second free, a Charlie McGuckin scoring attempt that dropped short was followed by the visitors’ first goal just 20 seconds later.

Clancy gathered possession on the left side of the square and flicked a pass across for Luke O’Connor to first-time to the net (1-3 to 0-2).

There was no cause for panic as Rory O’Connor converted three more frees, although it wasn’t ideal having to wait until the 21st minute for Wexford’s first point from play – from midfielder Diarmuid O’Keeffe after good work by Conor Hearne and Oisín Foley.

That was an equaliser (0-6 to 1-3), but Offaly reeled off three points in response from midfielders Adrian Cleary and Joey Keenaghan plus free-taker Luke O’Connor.

Six scoreless minutes marred by five wides, two from the hosts, ended when Jack O’Connor delivered the perfect pass into space for Rory to gather and split the posts.

And while Keenaghan responded, that late burst of 1-1 from our main marksman established that narrow interval lead – with both scores arriving after Conor McDonald had struck the side-netting from a tight angle.

Offaly will surely gain more from their performance than Wexford in the long run, and they were clearly buoyed up on the restart as Luke O’Connor added the first two points into the wind (free and play).

Rory O’Connor (free) and Liam Óg McGovern hit back, the latter three minutes after his introduction from a crossfield Kevin Foley pass, but that subsequent penalty goal from Luke O’Connor ensured the outcome was far from a done deal.

Thankfully, the inaccuracy was minimal in the second-half – just two more wides and none in the last 19 minutes including added-time – and victory was achieved with a relative degree of comfort in the end.

Wexford can now look forward to a free crack at Cork on Sunday week before contesting a third league semi-final in six years, after the defeats to Tipperary and Kilkenny in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

And with four wins on the bounce, they are currently on their best run in the competition since five years ago, when Limerick, Galway, Kerry, Offaly, Laois and Kilkenny were defeated in six successive outings.

Wexford: James Lawlor (Ferns St. Aidan’s); Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Matthew O’Hanlon (St. James’), Conor Devitt (Tara Rocks, 0-1); Gavin Bailey (Ferns St. Aidan’s), Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Jack O’Connor (St. Martin’s, 0-1); Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers), Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St. Anne’s, 0-1); Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Éanna), Oisín Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn), Kevin Foley (Rapparees, capt., 0-2); Rory O’Connor (St. Martin’s, 1-11, 0-9 frees), Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna, 0-2), Rory Higgins (Rathnure). Subs. – Liam Óg McGovern (St. Anne’s, 0-1) for McGuckin (42), Corey Byrne-Dunbar (Ferns St. Aidan’s, 0-1) for Higgins (42), Connal Flood (Cloughbawn, 0-2) for Bailey (44), Pádraig Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn) for McDonald, inj. (62), Cian Byrne (Fethard) for Hearne (66), also Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown), Ross Banville (Shelmaliers), Seamus Casey (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers), David Dunne (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy), Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers).

Offaly: Stephen Corcoran (0-1 free); Jack Screeney, Ben Conneely (capt.), Paddy Delaney; Killian Sampson, David King, Ciaran Burke; Joey Keenaghan (0-2), Adrian Cleary (0-2); Brian Duignan, Jason Sampson, Eoghan Parlon; Liam Langton, Paddy Clancy (0-1), Luke O’Connor (2-6, 0-4 frees, 1-0 pen.). Subs. – Eimhin Kelly for Delaney (HT), John Murphy for Duignan (48), David Nally for Langton (62), Pádraig Cantwell for Clancy (67), Morgan Watkins for Parlon (70).

Referee: Nathan Wall (Cork).

DIVISION 1 GROUP A TABLE

P W D L F A PT

Cork 4 4 0 0 127 84 8

Wexford 4 4 0 0 86 67 8

Galway 4 2 0 2 99 88 4

Clare 4 1 1 2 100 96 3

Limerick 4 0 1 3 66 84 1

Offaly 4 0 0 4 69 128 0