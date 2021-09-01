Jason Ryan out of the running for Wexford Senior hurling manager’s role

Jason Ryan was a strong favourite to be named the new Wexford Senior hurling boss, but he now seems to be out of the running.

Jason Ryan, front-runner for the vacant position of Wexford Senior hurling manager, will not be going forward for the role.

The Waterford native, who guided the county Senior footballers to the All-Ireland semi-final in 2008, was considered a viable candidate. However, it has emerged that he won’t be stepping in as Davy Fitzgerald’s successor.

It is believed that County Board officials are still hopeful of announcing the new manager before the Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship quarter-finals this coming weekend.