Jack O’Connor runs the show as St. Martin’s pile pressure on Oylegate in Wexford Senior hurling championship

Damien Reck of Oylegate-Glenbrien trying to burst past Joe Colemen as key man Jack O'Connor (right) looks on.

St. Martin's 1-22 Oylegate-Glenbrien 1-12

JACK O’CONNOR ran the show from full-forward as St. Martin’s effectively sealed involvement in the knockout stages of the Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship while piling the pressure on Oylegate-Glenbrien following Saturday’s sun-drenched third round Group B clash in O’Kennedy Park, New Ross.

Despite losing Podge Doran to a finger injury at half-time, Oylegate-Glenbrien bounced back from an interval deficit of 0-11 to 0-5 to close to within 0-12 to 1-7 four minutes after the restart.

But, with O’Connor making light of facing three different markers over the hour, the Daithí ‘Bear’ Hayes-managed south county men controlled matters thereafter, going agonisingly close with a couple of goaling threats before O’Connor sank a decisive dagger in the 52nd minute when netting for a 1-19 to 1-11 advantage.

Oylegate-Glenbrien (two points) are now left facing an anxious race with neighbours Shelmaliers (two points) and Rathnure (zero points) in the chase for the last qualifying ticket from this section – with Oylegate-Glenbrien and Rathnure duelling this weekend in a particularly high stakes confrontation.

M.J. Reck will be seeking a much-improved impact from his attack after their alarming failure to retain incoming ball for the most part on this occasion.

And the reigning Intermediate champions could have been left marooned by the 17th minute as St. Martin’s indulged in wasting a wealth of gilt-edged opportunities.

They shot eight poor wides in that time, while O’Connor – with younger brother Rory still rehabilitating from injury – was denied a goal by former Kilkenny under-age custodian Aaron Duggan.

Relieved Oylegate-Glenbrien actually managed to tie on 0-4 apiece at the 17-minute mark, with Jamie Reck ultimately balancing the books for the Intermediate titleholders.

But the blues just couldn’t catch a bounce from their first Senior championship victory in seven attempts after surprising Shelmaliers a week earlier, and St. Martin’s surged ahead by 0-11 to 0-5 at the break.

Dominant defender Philip Dempsey chipped in with two gems, while a perfectly-delivered line ball from the left by Joe Coleman fed O’Connor for one of two late points from the latter, with Coleman adding his sixth point from a free.

Podge Doran had suffered a finger injury during his side’s first-half attacking struggles, but despite being forced off at the break, his colleagues bucked up their ideas with a much improved start to the second period to get to within two points after 34 minutes.

Seamus Casey popped over a free before a turnover led to Damien Reck slotting over from 60 yards out on the extreme right.

And while Joe Coleman responded with a top-class score – being supplied by Kyle Firman and controlling on the stick before shooting over – Oylegate-Glenbrien had it back to 0-12 to 1-7 after Jack Reck emerged from the right wing to feed Jamie Reck who netted an angled finish.

The Enniscorthy District contenders remained in the fight for a spell, although St. Martin’s generated another threat shortly after that Oylegate-Glenbrien goal, with a defender getting in a brilliant hook to foil Kyle Firman as Jack O’Connor found Firman inside.

Philip Dempsey also made a strong intervention to thwart an Oylegate-Glenbrien surge just after Jack O’Connor had cut over a line ball from the left on 41 minutes to make it 0-15 to 1-8.

Outside of a couple of desperate raids in the closing stages, that goaling threat was the last real shake by Oylegate-Glenbrien as St. Martin’s quickly reasserted control.

While Jack O’Connor had another goaling bid smothered by the ’keeper midway through the second-half, he finally hit gold on 52 minutes (1-19 to 1-11) with a low finish after being found in space by Conor Kelly.

And that sealed the deal despite the opposition’s spirited resistance in the embers of the game.

St. Martin’s: Dylan Byrne; Philip Dempsey (0-2), Patrick O’Connor, Joe Barrett (0-1); Diarmuid O’Leary, Conor Firman (capt., 0-1), David Codd; Mark Maloney, Jake Firman; Luke Kavanagh (0-1), Joe Coleman (0-12, 6 frees, 1 ’65), Mikey Coleman; Conor Kelly, Jack O’Connor (1-4, 0-1 line ball), Darren Codd. Subs. – Kyle Firman (0-1) for Darren Codd (16), Daithí Waters for Kelly (56), Zac Firman for Kavanagh (59), Jack Devereux for David Codd (60+1).

Oylegate-Glenbrien: Aaron Duggan; Tomás Cosgrave, Michael Heffernan, Paudie Casey; Mike Kelly, Damien Reck (capt., 0-1), Shane Reck; Patrick Cullen, Mark Kavanagh; Jack Reck, Seamus Casey (0-5, 4 frees), Jamie Reck (1-1); Podge Doran (0-2), Peter Rowley (0-2), Barry Dunne. Subs. – Joe Dunne for B. Dunne (25), Fergal Doran (0-1) for P. Doran, inj. (HT), Evan Kelly for Kavanagh (49), Robert O’Connor for Cullen (50).

Referee: Eamonn Furlong (Rapparees).