It’s lucky 13 for Ferns as Oulart-The Ballagh defeated for the first time

IT WAS a welcome case of lucky 13 for Ferns St. Aidan’s in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday, as the titleholders made history by defeating Oulart-The Ballagh in the Senior hurling championship for the very first time.

All twelve previous attempts between 1970 and 2018 had ended in failure, and it was a major talking point ahead of this Pettitt’s-sponsored Group B encounter.

And even though Ferns were hotly fancied this time around in the clash between last year’s Senior and Intermediate champions, they still had to get the job done on the field against typically doughty opponents.

Those twelve losses had included the 2013 final, two semi-finals, and the 2012 quarter-final that ended level at the end of 60 minutes before Oulart-The Ballagh coasted clear in extra-time.

It was a true reflection of the changing landscape that they were the rank outsiders here, but they certainly made Ferns earn that first win as it was only sealed by a Chris Turner goal deep into additional time.

A seventh Billy Dunne pointed free midway through the four extra minutes announced had reduced the gap to 1-18 to 0-18, meaning that possession from James Lawlor’s puck-out was absolutely vital.

And although Rory Scallan was operating on just one leg and had to be replaced immediately afterwards, it was his astute handpass that left substitute Turner with the space to bear down on Darragh Hayes and drill home the second Ferns goal that sealed the deal.

The reigning champions have already ticked a couple of important boxes, grinding out a first round win over Shelmaliers without playing particularly well before creating this significant piece of history.

And while both sides can afford to lose without it having a negative impact on their respective quarter-final quests, there still should be a real buzz around Monamolin on Friday for the clash of the last two winners when they face Rapparees.

Oulart-The Ballagh will seek a first success against Shelmaliers in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday, to go with the point they gained against Crossabeg-Ballymurn, but already their last round clash to come with Rathnure looks like being every bit as important as all previous county final meetings between the pair, albeit for potential reasons of survival this time around.

It was a contrasting tale of two captains and former county colleagues, because while Ferns welcomed Paul Morris back, Oulart-The Ballagh were severely hampered by the absence of Shaun Murphy through injury.

The latter’s manager, Colin Sunderland, had to dash back from his duties with the Wexford camogie team in Liatroim, Co. Down, arriving roughly three minutes into the second-half to take over the bainisteoir’s bib from selector Martin ‘Sport’ Dempsey.

As an aside, I found it odd that more couldn’t have been done to accommodate Sunderland who, after all, was performing an important task for his county. With a 48-hour window to play games between Friday night and Sunday night, surely some compromise could have been found.

Sunderland returned to find his side trailing by 1-11 to 0-8, with Billy Dunne converting a free after they had trailed by double scores at the interval.

Ferns set out their stall early and, considering they trailed by 1-5 to nil after a mere nine minutes, Oulart-The Ballagh should take some solace from the manner of their recovery.

The holders attacked the town end with relish from the off, eager to stave off any chances of an upset as early and as clinically as possible.

A first point of the campaign for Morris was sandwiched between two Ian Byrne frees, although he didn’t score again and instead carried out a lot of his best work in a deep-lying link role.

Corey Byrne-Dunbar added a fourth point before his pass set up Ian Byrne for a pulled goal in the sixth minute, after Morris made the earlier incision.

Byrne widened the gap to eight after a foul on Diarmuid Doyle before Peter Sutton finally stemmed the flow in the tenth minute, catching an Eoin Moore delivery and getting Oulart-The Ballagh up and running (1-5 to 0-1).

And they gradually eased themselves back into contention, with the remaining twelve points amassed in the first-half evenly divided.

Sutton added a second, free-taker Billy Dunne hit a brace, and wing-back Jim Finn and Conor O’Leary (two) also contributed to the Oulart-The Ballagh haul.

Ian Byrne had 1-6 to his name, with the points all from frees, by half-time, and the backs also contributed as Patrick Breen scored for the second game running while Eoin Murphy thundered forward from centre-half for a fine solo effort.

However, the undoubted pick of the bunch was the last point that made it 1-11 to 0-7 at the break, as Diarmuid Doyle flicked the ball over an opponent’s head, gathered it again on the far side, and split the posts directly off the hurl for a dream score.

Benny Jordan (Ferns St. Aidan's) racing away from his brother-in-law, Peter Murphy.

Billy Dunne resumed at centre-forward and was followed by direct marker Patrick Breen, with the first five points all arriving from frees – three for Dunne and two for Ian Byrne.

The second-half opener from play – courtesy of Murtha Doyle from a Garrett Sinnott pass in the 41st minute – left Oulart-The Ballagh behind by 1-13 to 0-11, but Gavin Bailey and Corey Byrne-Dunbar responded with Ferns points.

The other Billy Dunne – The Ballagh version, who had replaced the injured Niall Redmond in the first-half – secured a first point at this level, but there was a let-off for his side when Chris Turner sent wide with a goal on his mind.

A green flag at that stage would have wrapped it up, but Ferns remained relatively comfortable even though Lorcan Nimmo and new arrival Rory Jacob reduced arrears to 1-17 to 0-15 with ten minutes left.

An Ian Byrne point left six between them, only for Ferns to endure more than 13 minutes without scoring before that decisive goal from Turner.

Nimmo, Garrett Sinnott and Billy Dunne (free) had pulled back points in between, although the main reason just one score divided them entering additional time was the marvellous diving save to his left by Darragh Hayes that kept out a Diarmuid Doyle drive in the 55th minute.

Ferns St. Aidan’s: James Lawlor; Patrick Breen (0-1), Niall Murphy, Declan Byrne; James Tonks, Eoin Murphy (0-1), Conor Scallan; Gavin Bailey (0-1), Rory Scallan; Benny Jordan, Paul Morris (capt., 0-1), Jonny Dwyer; Diarmuid Doyle (0-2), Ian Byrne (1-10, 0-9 frees), Corey Byrne-Dunbar (0-2). Subs. – Ciarán Roberts for D. Byrne (HT), Chris Turner (1-0) for Jordan (35), John Breen for Dwyer (46), Jordan for Bailey (50), Dwyer for R. Scallan, inj. (60+4).

Oulart-The Ballagh: Darragh Hayes; Anthony Roche (capt.), Barry Kehoe, Ian Storey; Jim Finn (0-1), Eoin Moore, Niall Redmond; Tomás Dunne, Lorcan Nimmo (0-2); Aaron Byrne, Murtha Doyle (0-1), Peter Murphy; Conor O’Leary (0-2), Peter Sutton (0-2), Billy Dunne (Oulart, 0-7 frees). Subs. – Billy Dunne (The Ballagh, 0-1) for Redmond, inj. (24), Garrett Sinnott (0-1) for Byrne (28), Rory Jacob (0-1) for Doyle (48), Adam McRedmond for Sutton (58).

Referee: Jimmy Heavey (Geraldine O’Hanrahans).

FOOTNOTE: Petty, mean-spirited, small-minded and totally unnecessary – that’s my opinion on the yellow cards shown to rival managers Pat Bennett and Colin Sunderland for briefly entering the field of play in separate second-half incidents. Some of our officials are sadly obsessed with making themselves the centre of attention.

THE TWELVE PREVIOUS MEETINGS

(Oulart-The Ballagh scores first in all cases)

9/8/70, Gorey: 1-15 to 1-6.

2/8/86, Gorey: 5-6 to 2-7.

16/8/92, Gorey: 6-14 to 3-2.

22/9/01, Gorey: 4-12 to 2-9.

26/9/10, Wexford Park: 4-18 to 0-15 (SF).

1/9/12, Wexford Park: 1-25 to 0-17 (QF AET).

20/10/13, Wexford Park: 3-12 to 1-16 (F).

30/8/15, Bellefield: 6-26 to 1-15.

13/8/16, Bellefield: 1-22 to 1-16.

2/10/16, Wexford Park: 4-16 to 0-17 (SF).

10/9/17, Bellefield: 3-15 to 1-10.

8/8/18, Monamolin: 2-14 to 0-15.