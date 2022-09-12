It rains goals for Crossabeg-Ballymurn as they storm past Kilanerin in Wexford Senior football championship

Bill Eviston (Crossabeg-Ballymurn) on the ball as Andrew Smyth and Mark Boland (Kilanerin) look on.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn 5-6 Kilanerin 1-7

WHILE THE clouds were unloading their burden, Crossabeg-Ballymurn rained in the goals during the third quarter to dampen previously unbeaten Kilanerin’s ambitions as the newcomers to the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship moved a step closer to the quarter-finals after Sunday’s third round Group A clash in Bellefield.

The Over The Water men were aggrieved after Mark O’Connor had a goal disallowed in first-half injury-time as they broke leading Kilanerin by just 2-4 to 1-4.

Whether or not the anger from that decision played a part, Crossabeg-Ballymurn were absolutely ruthless as midfielder Bill Eviston together with Shane Cullen and Evan Kinlough each netted between the 32nd and 38th minutes to blow open a massive 14-point chasm (5-6 to 1-4).

Kilanerin had lost the influence of midfielder Niall Hughes to injury during the change of ends, and Timmy Walsh’s north county charges were a pale shadow of themselves amid the gloomy conditions as they really failed to threaten in the second-half.

It was certainly a sobering experience for Kilanerin, although they are still well on course to make the knockouts for the second year running, with Starlights to come this weekend.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn, meanwhile, have an intriguing all-Wexford District affair against a St. Martin’s side in desperate need of a lift.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn will be without Pádraig Foley from now on as he made his last active input to their campaign this year on the eve of his departure to foreign shores for the best part of the next twelve months.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn hadn’t challenged Kilanerin in adult championship football since an Intermediate ‘A’ group encounter against their second string in 2017 – a year when the south county men eventually made the step up to Intermediate as the Kilanerin firsts were gaining promotion to the top tier.

Amid extremely trying conditions, with almost incessant heavy rain, Niall Hughes set up Dean O’Toole to point Kilanerin in front after three minutes and just moments before Cian Hughes dodged through only to force a fruitless ’45 with an angled effort on goal.

The Marks, O’Connor and Byrne, combined for the latter to level after five minutes, and while Páraic Hughes nudged Kilanerin back in front, they suffered a massive setback in the eleventh minute.

Ronan Devereux fed Cian Kinlough who sent a shot goalwards which the Kilanerin ’keeper, Eoin Blanchfield, seemed to have covered, but the greasy ball squirmed through his grasp and nestled in the bottom corner of the net for a 1-1 to 0-2 turnaround.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn began to steal a march at this stage, with Ronan Devereux, Andrew Butler (free) and Mark Byrne opening up a 1-4 to 0-3 gap before, after hugely impressive Kilanerin number 13 Conor Kinsella had pegged back a fisted point, the winners got in for their second goal.

It arrived on 26 minutes when Ronan Devereux and Oisín Foley linked up before Foley’s long delivery met Shane Cullen to the right of goal. He shifted quickly to Cian Kinlough for a tidy second goal (2-4 to 0-4).

But, importantly, Kilanerin had one back within a minute, with Seán Forde feeding defender Jason Bolger to blast to the town-end net and shave it to 2-4 to 1-4.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn thought they had the perfect response themselves a minute into stoppage-time. A Hail Mary delivery from Oisín Foley saw him follow in to re-gather possession before off-loading to Bill Eviston who lost his footing on the edge of the square, but he managed to knock the ball up for Mark O’Connor to palm home.

However, referee Stephen Burke, after consultation with his umpires, deemed O’Connor to have thrown the ball up before touching it in, and the man in the middle encountered stiff questioning as he called for half-time.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn most definitely addressed whatever lingering anger there was with their devastating start to the second-half.

The ever-industrious Oisín Foley threaded the ball through Mark Byrne and Mark O’Connor before Bill Eviston got them that third goal they so badly wanted just 83 seconds after the restart (3-4 to 1-4).

Andrew Butler put over a free before Shane Cullen had the town-end net bulging again in the 36th minute after Crossabeg-Ballymurn pounced upon Kilanerin playing a line ball back to the ’keeper.

That wasn’t particularly wise amid such treacherous conditions, and pressure from Pádraig Foley saw the ball spilled before Andrew Butler fed Cullen to stretch the gap to 4-5 to 1-4.

And two minutes later it was pretty much all over at 5-5 to 1-4 when the elder of the Kinloughs, Evan, joined his brother, Cian, among the goals when palming home a delivery from Mark O’Connor. Bill Eviston quickly added a point before Crossabeg-Ballymurn scarred the closing stage with six straight wides.

The opposition mustered consolation scores courtesy of Dean O’Toole (free), substitute Mark Boland and the hard-working Robert Murphy, but they must pick up the pieces quickly.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn: Ben Turner; Aaron Cummins, David Kehoe (capt.), Jack Fortune; Robert Murphy, Ronan Devereux (0-1), Oisín Foley; Bill Eviston (1-1), Pádraig Foley; Mark Byrne (0-2), Mark O’Connor, Cian Kinlough (2-0); Andrew Butler (0-2 frees), Evan Kinlough (1-0), Shane Cullen (1-0). Sub. – Robert Byrne for O. Foley (50).

Kilanerin: Eoin Blanchfield; Conor Jones, Robert Murphy (0-1), Colm Kavanagh; Jason Bolger (1-0), Conor Devitt, Andrew Smyth; Niall Hughes (capt.), Páraic Hughes (0-1); Conor Kinsella (0-1), Dean O’Toole (0-2, 1 free), Micheál McGonigle; Cathal Murphy, Seán Forde (0-1 free), Cian Hughes. Sub. – Mark Boland (0-1) for N. Hughes, inj. (HT).

Referee: Stephen Burke (Volunteers).