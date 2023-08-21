Incoming Wexford manager Keith Rossiter impressed by new county champions Naomh Éanna

20 August 2023; Naomh Éanna captain Conor McDonald, 14, lifts the Bob Bowe Cup as he celebrates with team-mates after their side's victory in the Wexford County Senior Hurling Championship final match between Naomh Éanna and Oylegate-Glenbrien at Chadwicks Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Keith Rossiter, the incoming Wexford Senior hurling manager, feels that Naomh Éanna came into serious reckoning for domestic glory again after the manner of their quarter-final triumph over Rapparees.

“Gorey really shot to life playing the Rapps. I thought that was a turning point for them, just the pace they brought to the game and their hurling that day. I don’t really think they looked back from there,” this ten-time Wexford SHC winner said.

“I know the semi-final against the Martin’s, the hurling wasn’t great. But they won it, and on Sunday they sort of expressed themselves a lot more than what they had all year – the likes of Conor (McDonald), who had been kept quiet all year.

“Pádraig Doyle did well… lads all over the field. Seán Doyle standing back in front of Podge (Doran) after Podge got the goal after half-time, everything sort of worked for Gorey at that stage.

“Cian Ó Tuama too. I’m delighted for him. He’s been with the Under-20s. He had a great campaign and that will stand to him going into Under-20 next year as well.

“A lot of things worked for them on Sunday,” Rossiter said.

“They got two sucker punches, one when Séamus Casey put the ball in the net shortly after the throw-in, and then straight after half-time Podge Doran put it in the net, setting Oylegate up for a great challenge, and in fairness they challenged the favourites, but Gorey answered it.

“The talking points of the year would be the switch between Jack Cullen (to wing-forward) and Charlie McGuckin (to wing-back) and how it has worked out for the two of them.

“It is great for Charlie. It is after giving him a new lease of life, facing the ball, attacking it, scoring from 60 and 70 yards, every day getting two or three points.

“And Jack there as well on the frees, his scoring from play. A great size of a man, well able to throw himself about as well. It was a great move by Gorey.

“But it takes two teams to make a good final, and Oylegate were probably underdogs all year and lo and behold they’re in a county final and there on merit as well. It’s great to see it after 60 years and to not let the occasion get to them either.

“They had a lot of good performances. Unfortunately for Des (Mythen) and Oylegate, more of the Gorey lads came out on top in the battles.”