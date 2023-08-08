Ice-cool Hayes gives Davidstown-Courtnacuddy second chance to beat Rathgarogue-Cushinstown

Draw a terrible result for Cushinstown and Davidstown

OISÍN HAYES held his nerve to convert two ‘last puck of the game’ frees to first send Davidstown-Courtnacuddy to extra-time and then to a replay against Rathgarogue-Cushinstown in the Joyces Expert Wexford Intermediate ‘A’ hurling championship in O’Kennedy Park, New Ross on Saturday.

They were Hayes’ twelfth and 14th points of a topsy-turvy game, one that felt fully controlled by Rathgarogue-Cushinstown at times yet in fleeting spells a gutsy Davidstown-Courtnacuddy showed their quality to hang around and get another crack at it.

While both will have some feelings of relief about still being alive in the championship, the draw was a terrible result for the pair.

There’s only so much juice in the tank and to face a schedule involving a potential minimum of four knockout games in 16 days, after five weeks of round-robin, will seriously impact the hopes of outright success for the winners of Tuesday’s replay that was fixed for the same venue.

The winners from this stalemate and subsequent need for a replay are the other sides left in the draw - Craanford, Monageer-Boolavogue and, most of all, the side the eventual victor plays in the next round: St. Martin’s.

It’s peculiar to see referees named to officiate games in knockout stages when their clubs are still in the mix for those titles, like Seán Whelan here and John O’Loughlin in the Craanford versus St. Mary’s game.

The optics just aren’t good and one would like to see those potential conflicts of interest eliminated going forward, because it places referees in no-win situations that could be so easily avoided.

Rathgarogue-Cushinstown played with the breeze in the opening half and got a couple of Dáire Bolger points on the board early.

Davidstown-Courtnacuddy nabbed a critical goal in the ninth minute, when James Doyle forced the ball over the line from close range after the returning David Dunne had been denied.

However, Doyle was injured in the process and Andrew Shore picked up a knee injury a short time later as the Enniscorthy District club lost key players. It was still 1-0 to 0-2 at the start of the second quarter, but matters did start to open up.

Rathgarogue-Cushistown scored some lovely points to get their noses in front by the interval, with Dáire and Ollie Bolger, Eoin Porter and Bernard Furlong all on target.

At the other end Hayes grabbed four points before the interval and Barry Hassey also opened his account to make it 0-12 to 1-5 at half-time.

Four of the first five points of the second-half went to Davidstown-Courtnacuddy as they fought back to within one (0-13 to 1-9), only for Matthew Cody, Bolger and Porter all to hit back in a spell that saw Rathgarogue-Cushinstown move 0-18 to 1-11 up with six minutes left.

From there until the end the New Ross District side were clinging on.

Hayes (two) and Dunne closed the gap to one in added-time and, with the seconds ticking away, James Kelly was adjudged to have been fouled.

To this neutral it looked like an offensive foul, with the forward jumping into a stationary defender, but Seán Whelan saw it differently and Hayes nailed a tough dead-ball to send the game to extra-time at 0-18 to 1-15.

Rathgarogue-Cushinstown scored four points with the breeze in the first period of extra-time through Ollie Bolger, Dáire Bolger (two) and Brian O’Neill. Yet Davidstown-Courtnacuddy kept themselves right in the game with a Hassey goal from Dunne’s assist (0-22 to 2-15).

Rathgarogue-Cushinstown went two points up twice against the breeze in the second-half of overtime, only for Hayes to level.

It appeared that James Quinn had won it in the 80th minute but there was still time for the referee to spot an infringement under a long Dunne sideline that wasn’t visible from my vantage point two minutes into additional-time, and the dependable Hayes made no mistake with the final puck to send the tie to a replay.

Rathgarogue-Cushinstown: James Rossiter; Peadar Cody, Ricky McGrath, Gary Porter; Patrick Murphy, Paudie McGrath, Brian O’Neill (capt., 0-1); Matthew Cody (0-4), Eoin Porter (0-3); James Quinn (0-1), Bernard Furlong (0-2), Daniel Martin Carroll; Ollie Bolger (0-2), Jamie O’Rourke, Dáire Bolger (0-12, 7 frees, 1 line ball). Subs. - Robert Murphy for Quinn (41), Bryan Cody for Murphy (59), Paddy Barron for O’Rourke (64), Quinn for Martin Carroll (71).

Davidstown-Courtnacuddy: Seán Cooper; Darragh Furlong, Andrew Shore (capt.), Jack O’Regan; Cillian Doyle, James Doyle, Eddie Kelly; Dylan Sharkey, Mark Murphy; Conal Kervick, Barry Hassey (1-3), Oisín Hayes (0-14, 10 frees, 1 ’65); David Dunne (0-2), Liam Lynch, James ‘Doyler’ Doyle (1-0). Subs. - Daniel Murphy for James ‘Doyler’ Doyle, inj. (11), James Kelly for Shore, inj. (19), Shore for Cooper, inj. (75), Stephen Kennedy for Kervick (77), David Tracey for Lynch (79).

Referee: Seán Whelan (St. Martin’s).