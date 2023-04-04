Ian Carty a fresh injury worry as Wexford Senior hurlers prepare to play Tipperary in challenge

By Dave Devereux

DEFENDERS LIAM Ryan, Matthew O’Hanlon and Ian Carty are the biggest injury concerns for the Wexford Senior hurlers as the countdown to their Leinster championship opener against Galway in Salthill on Saturday, April 22, gathers pace.

Darragh Egan’s squad have recently returned from a five-day warm weather training camp in Portugal and, although a lot of the players are heading in the right direction, others are in a real race against time to be fit for the trip to the west.

The Kiladangan clubman name-checked Ryan (finger injury), O’Hanlon (ankle) and Carty (hamstring) as the players most likely to miss out, although Conor Devitt, who is working his way back to full fitness following knee surgery, and Rory Higgins, who hurt his shoulder in the league game against Limerick, are also slight doubts.

“There’s still a few niggles, but lads are coming back. It’s a race against time for some and others will definitely make it, barring nothing else happens over the next few weeks,” Egan said.

On the positive front, Oisín Foley, who hasn’t played yet this year, will feature in a challenge game against Tipperary on Saturday, having trained fully during the camp in Portugal.

The manager was pleased to have the chance to spend some uninterrupted time with his squad, saying that the trip was an opportunity to gets bodies and minds ready for the battles that lie ahead in the provincial championship.

“It’s great to have access to the players. We got a lot of work done in the five days that we were with the players.

“There was a lot of lads who needed full-on medical attention, which they got a chance to get over there, with regards to rehab and so on after an injury. It was a good working week and it’s all go now for three weeks’ time,” he said.

Wexford will face Tipperary in Páirc na hEalaí in Carrick-on-Suir at 3 p.m. on Saturday in a challenge match to raise funds for Ryan O’Dwyer, who suffered life-changing injuries in an accident.

The Under-20 players in the panel won’t be involved as they will be lining out in a championship game against Kilkenny in Chadwicks Wexford Park at 2 p.m., a contest Egan understandably has a keen interest in.

It will be a busy day for the Wexford crew, with a Back to the 80s party in aid of the Senior hurlers’ training fund in Clayton Whites Hotel also being held that night.

“We were trying to avoid a clash with the Under-20s, but with so much going on that weekend there wasn’t really any other time to play the challenge match in Tipp.

“We’ll definitely be keeping a close eye on the 20s for the first 45 minutes, and then we’ll have our own match,” he said.