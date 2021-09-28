Hurling final rivals to clash

Starlights have more than one incentive to repeat last year’s Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football title win, as they go in search of a double on two fronts.

TWO OF the county hurling final pairings will be repeated when the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship gets under way over the weekend.

St. Anne’s will get an opportunity to seek revenge on Rapparees-Starlights when the clubs come together in O’Kennedy Park, New Ross on Saturday at 4 p.m. – a game that pits the winners of the top two grades in 2020 together.

And that familiarity after recent action in the other code will be repeated in Bellefield at 5 p.m. on Sunday, when Castletown and Kilanerin come together in the latest instalment of their long-standing keen rivalry.

That match was initially fixed for Saturday at 7.30 p.m., but the CCCC moved it to the following evening after the sad events of last weekend.

The Intermediate ‘A’ hurling final between Tara Rocks and Liam Mellows – down for decision in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday – ended up being played in Bellefield on Sunday after the very sad passing of Joe O’Shaughnessy, a giant of Wexford GAA.

As a result, it was decided to give both clubs an extra day to prepare for this football opener, and that was certainly the fairest option to take in the circumstances.

One thing the recent hurling activity confirmed is that every single score can be precious, with a case in point being Oulart-The Ballagh’s concession of a late goal in their win against Rathnure that ultimately proved the difference between a quarter-final place and relegation.

The football participants have been forewarned in that regard, and the weeks to come will surely throw up a variety of twists and turns.

The outcome of the Senior championship is notoriously difficult to predict on an annual basis, and this year will be no different.

Now that their long wait for hurling honours in over, it will give Starlights an even bigger incentive to not alone retain their football crown, but to complete a first double in the county since St. Anne’s in 2000.

The top-flight format is similar in every way to the small ball code, meaning that the bottom team in Group A after the three rounds will be the first to enter the relegation play-offs.

And it’s in that section where the action will commence on Friday at 7.30 p.m., with Glynn-Barntown meeting Sarsfields under the Bellefield floodlights. The other match in the group, featuring St. Martin’s and Horeswood, will go ahead in New Ross as part one of a double-header on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The subsequent clash of Starlights and St. Anne’s will be watched with particularly keen interest by St. James’, the other team involved in Group B.

Taghmon will host the game involving Gusserane and Shelmaliers in Group C on Saturday at 2 p.m., with the clubs’ second sides meeting directly afterwards in the Junior grade. Fethard are the team with the first round bye in that section.

Castletown and Kilanerin will conclude the Senior action over the first weekend in Bellefield on Sunday at 5 p.m., with HWH-Bunclody no doubt grateful for the extra time to prepare after contesting the Intermediate hurling final in gruelling weather conditions last weekend.

The Amber Springs/Ashdown Park Hotels Intermediate championship will be every bit as interesting, and it begins in St. Patrick’s Park at 2 p.m. on Saturday with the Group B clash of Duffry Rovers and Naomh Eanna. Taghmon-Camross are the third team in that section.

One hour later, in the appropriate venue of Clongeen, the clash of Ross District rivals Rathgarogue-Cushinstown and Bannow-Ballymitty will kick-start a Group A that also contains St. Mary’s (Rosslare).

St. Patrick’s Park at 4 p.m. on Saturday will see Ferns St. Aidan’s take the first steps in their bid to build on last year’s gut-wrenching final loss to St. Anne’s when they play St. Mary’s (Maudlintown). Being idle on the first weekend will be warmly welcomed by St. Fintan’s, given the celebrations that followed their Junior ‘A’ hurling success on Sunday.

And the Group D opener between Crossabeg-Ballymurn and Ballyhogue will be staged in Oylegate at 4 p.m. on Saturday, with newly-promoted Glynn-Barntown waiting in the wings in an intriguing section featuring two of their near neighbours.

The Joyces Expert Intermediate ‘A’ championship will begin with the game between St. Joseph’s and Geraldine O’Hanrahans in the Centre of Excellence in Ferns on Friday at 7.30 p.m., with Craanford having the bye.

The other three ties are all on Sunday: Volunteers v. Adamstown in Group C in New Ross at 2 p.m. (Kilanerin bye); St. Patrick’s v. Naomh Eanna in Group D in Monamolin at 3 p.m. (Clongeen bye); and Cloughbawn v. Kilmore in Group A in St. Patrick’s Park at 4 p.m. (Réalt na Mara bye).

The first Enniscorthy Farm Systems Junior match is the Group C meeting of Kilrush and Shamrocks in Craanford on Friday (7.30 p.m.), with Blackwater idle on the opening weekend.

Gusserane and Shelmaliers will meet in a Group B that also features Castletown in Taghmon on Saturday (4 p.m.), with the clash of Group A clash of Monageer-Boolavogue and Sarsfields in St. Patrick’s Park at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

St. Martin’s have the bye there, while Group D will start when Starlights take on Our Lady’s Island in Bree at 2 p.m. on Saturday, with Oylegate-Glenbrien awaiting the outcome.

The four Junior ‘A’ matches, all on Sunday, are: Group A, Monageer-Boolavogue home to Ballyhogue, 4.30 p.m. (HWH-Bunclody bye); Group B, Marshalstown-Castledockrell home to Rathgarogue-Cushinstown, 12 noon (Clongeen bye); Group C, Davidstown-Courtnacuddy home to Buffers Alley, 12 noon (Glynn-Barntown bye); Group D, St. Anne’s home to Adamstown, 5 p.m. (St. Martin’s bye).

The Junior ‘B’ action is already under way, with wins for Fethard and Taghmon-Camross in New Ross District last weekend, while Kilmore and Crossabeg-Ballymurn were successful in Wexford.