Hurlers keen with everyone fighting to make the team

WITH THE short gap between league and championship, there’s no margin for error through the coming months.

Therefore, Darragh Egan and the Wexford hurlers are right to adopt a ruthless approach through the current Allianz League campaign.

Wexford’s first outing of 2022 was in stark contrast to their campaigns of the previous two years, when they found it so difficult to match Munster sides in the championship, being on the receiving end of defeats that left many pondering what the future held for that squad.

Wexford’s debut this year could not have been more daunting – a clash with reigning All-Ireland and Allianz Hurling League champions, Limerick, in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

On any journey there has to be a starting point, with the foundation blocks to be laid, but for rookie manager Darragh Egan, in charge for his first season, it was a challenge that was going to test not alone his credentials as a manager, but the future for so many of the players.

Nobody wants to go into the championship on the back of a mixed league campaign, so each game carries its own importance. This season there is no longer a gap between the conclusion of the league and the beginning of the championship, with the latter starting in the month of April, so the test for Darragh Egan is to have his squad in order much earlier than in past seasons.

Prior to the commencement of the league there was a strong enough school of thought that Wexford had dropped down the pecking order, having slipped back since their 2019 provincial success and All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tipperary, when Egan was one of the Premier county’s backroom team.

The perception was that it was going to take a bit of time for Egan, given his new-found status, along with his fellow mentors, to find the players and finalise a settled squad, to be able to compete with the leading sides.

This may or may not be the case, and only time will be the telling factor. But already Egan has shown his hand to an extent.

He has introduced many new players to inter-county through the Walsh Cup, taking most of them along the way into the National League, while also demonstrating confidence in his own ability to change Wexford’s style of play.

In the prevailing wintry weather, Wexford shocked the hurling world when defeating champions Limerick, a victory that they thoroughly deserved.

While it’s early days, the victory was important in so many ways, as it provided the players with a new-found confidence to take into their following games.

Cusack Park in Ennis has provided Wexford with daunting challenges over the years, but on Sunday they managed to turn past negatives into positives with a three-point victory over Clare.

While the talk is of Clare being short this player and that player, I’m amazed when the pundits fail to recognise that Darragh Egan was forced to field without three key players in Lee Chin, Kevin Foley and Shaun Murphy, all out through injury. Therefore, the absentee list balanced out.

Wexford were energetic and played some quality hurling and although, like their opponents, the wide count was high, the goals from Rory O’Connor, who was outstanding, and Diarmuid O’Keeffe were well constructed and well executed.

At the beginning of any competition, much attention is placed on the newcomers and what they can bring to the side. For the first time in quite a while, Darragh Egan has cast new faces into the league cauldron, and he must be pleasantly surprised with the response.

This also creates competition for places, something that has been noted over recent weeks.

Getting off on the right foot was important to Darragh Egan’s team. Having taken four points from their opening two games, they now travel to play joint leaders Galway in Pearse Stadium, Salthill, on Sunday week, another daunting challenge. They finish with two home games against Offaly and Cork respectively.

Egan has every player fighting for their place, with competition becoming intense on the training ground. They have matched the intensity which both Limerick and Clare brought to the table, so they will be well prepared for the Henry Shefflin-managed Galway.