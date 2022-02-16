Hughes loses Sigerson semi

Páraic Hughes of DCU moving in to challenge Emmet McMahon (UL) in the Sigerson Cup semi-final.

Cathal Dunbar in action for IT Carlow in their group game with DCU.

THE CLASS of Kerry’s David Clifford played a big part in ruling out any Wexford involvement in this week’s Sigerson Cup football final.

A DCU team featuring Páraic Hughes of Kilanerin at right half-forward, and with Castletown’s Liam Coleman missing from his usual midfield berth due to injury, found themselves on level terms with University of Limerick (0-11 each) with six minutes left in Thursday’s semi-final in Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow.

However, Clifford scored two of the last three points to seal a 0-14 to 0-11 success as the Munster side advanced to the decider tonight (Wednesday) against NUIG – the side DCU had beaten to claim the league crown – in the IT Carlow grounds.

DCU had won the last staging of the Sigerson Cup in 2020, and they were aided by a typically whole-hearted contribution from Hughes, who scored a point.

His team-mates included players from Dublin, Louth, Kildare, Donegal, Carlow, Sligo, Meath, Offaly, Laois, Galway and Longford.

Now all attention will turn to the second of this week’s Fitzgibbon Cup hurling semi-finals, as home side IT Carlow are powered by a very strong Wexford contingent.

They will play University of Limerick at 7.30 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday) on their home patch, fresh from a 1-17 to 0-14 quarter-final dismissal of UCC at the same venue last Tuesday.

The key score was a superb goal by Rathnure’s Rory Higgins – playing at right corner-forward – early in the second quarter that helped the D.J. Carey-coached side to an interval lead of 1-11 to 0-8.

A.J. Redmond, a clubmate of Higgins, played at left corner-back, while Adam Howlin (Shelmaliers) manned the posts.

Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna) contributed a point from midfield, while left half-forward Seamus Casey (Oylegate-Glenbrien) led the scoring stakes with seven points, including four frees and one ’65.

A further boost was the involvement off the bench for most of the second-half of Casey’s club colleague, Shane Reck, who is gradually recovering from long-term injury and making progress with every passing game. The IT Carlow panel also features Paudie Casey of Oylegate-Glenbrien, a younger brother of Seamus, plus Oulart-The Ballagh’s Jack Roche, Jack Cushe of Naomh Éanna, and Ciarán Regan (HWH-Bunclody).

UL, their next opponents, dumped MTU Cork by 2-22 to 1-19. The first finalists will be decided today (Wednesday), when NUIG play GMIT in a Connacht derby in Pearse Stadium, Galway at 2 p.m.

NUIG eliminated WIT by 1-22 to 2-13, with unusually no direct Wexford involvement on the losing team, although Darragh Hayes (Oulart-The Ballagh) was among their substitutes. GMIT accounted for TUS Midwest by 1-19 to 1-12.

The county did have representation on some of the colleges that failed to make the knockout stages.

Eoin Molloy of Naomh Éanna captained a Maynooth squad that also included Geraldine O’Hanrahans duo Diarmuid Kehoe and Pádraig Bailey, while Sam Audsley (St. Martin’s) was a regular starter with UCD.

Meanwhile, a heavily-populated DCU squad featured Niall Murphy (Ferns St. Aidan’s), Conall Clancy (Faythe Harriers), Eoin Murphy (Ferns St. Aidan’s), Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers), Ross Banville (Shelmaliers), Glen Murphy-Butler (Faythe Harriers), James Lawlor (Ferns St. Aidan’s), James Dempsey (Cloughbawn), Ben Stafford (St. Martin’s) and his clubmate, Rory O’Connor, who missed their last game against WIT due to injury.

On the Sigerson side, Martin O’Connor (HWH-Bunclody) was a UCD regular, while Conor Kehoe (Sarsfields) joined Darragh Lyons (St. James’) and Colum Feeney (Adamstown) on the Maynooth panel.

In addition, IT Carlow featured a Wexford trio in Jack Donohue (Bannow-Ballymitty), Jack O’Leary (St. Fintan’s) and Daryl Murphy (Clongeen).