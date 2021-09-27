Hughes hits the late winner

ANNA HUGHES sent over the winning point, the only score of a tense last 15 minutes, as Ballynastragh Gaels edged past a gallant Rathnure to take the Under-14 Roinn 1A camogie championship title in Farmleigh on Saturday.

In a quarter with waves of possession in both directions, it was Hughes who produced the moment of magic to give her side the win, one they seemed to be coasting towards when they took a 2-5 to 0-1 lead at the interval.

Rathnure showed unbelievable heart in the third quarter, netting three times to edge themselves a point ahead after 44 minutes. They also had the most impressive player on the pitch in goalkeeper Ellie O’Connell, who was outstanding between the sticks.

However, over the course of the 60 minutes the Gaels did enough to secure the win, and they were worthy champions. They started on the front foot too, as Caoimhe McGonigle knocked over the opening point before Edie Byrne doubled the advantage in the fifth minute.

Ella Jones proved a key scorer for Ballynastragh, and she made it 0-3 to nil before the excellent Jessica Mooney responded at the other end.

The Gaels found it really difficult to beat O’Connell, but McGonigle did net in the 14th minute and Jones followed it with a second point to make it 1-4 to 0-1 at the water break.

The second quarter was a bit tighter. Jones registered her third point of the half but the critical score came right before the interval, with Rosie Rothwell providing the finishing touch with a pulled shot to the net.

Up by 2-5 to 0-1 at the break, Ballynastragh moved Edie Byrne to full-forward but it backfired spectacularly.

Rathnure came racing out of the traps, and Mooney’s point was followed by an Emily Farrell finish from close range after a fantastic Orla Doyle-Maher pass.

Mooney followed it by netting a long-range free and repeated the feat from play in the 38th minute to tie the game (2-5 to 3-2).

Aoife Somers put Rathnure ahead in the 44th minute but Jones responded in kind.

Level heading into the last quarter, it was tight, tense and competitive. Ellie O’Connell made some fantastic saves but it was a point from Anna Hughes that wrapped up the win and county title for Ballynastragh.

Ballynastragh Gaels: Mia D’Arcy; Amy Noctor, Ellie Twomey, Rachel Boland; Fia Duffy, Neassa Ní Lúasaigh, Eadaoin Kinsella-O’Neill; Edie Byrne (0-1 ‘45), Anna Hughes (capt., 0-1); Sarah Higgins, Ella Jones (0-4), Lucy Buggy; Kate Ní Lúasaigh, Caoimhe McGonigle (1-1), Rosie Rothwell (1-0). Subs. - Ava Buttle for Twomey, inj. (28), Ellie D’Arcy for Noctor (31), Sienna Arcari for Rothwell (54), also Kate O’Sullivan, Alexia Arcari, Martha Harte, Abbie Owley, Hannah Sheriff, Ellie Kavanagh.

Rathnure: Ellie O’Connell; Ava Walsh, Ella Barron, Róisín Murphy (joint capt.); Jane Kennedy, Ciara Somers, Róisín Kehoe; Kayla Reddy (joint capt.), Aoife Somers (0-1); Lara Morrissey, Jessica Mooney (2-2, 1-0 free), Lauren Doyle; Emily Farrell (1-0), Chloe Somers, Caoimhe Doran. Subs. - Tara Doyle-Maher for Doran (31), Orla Doyle-Maher for Doyle (31), also Joan Connors, Róisín Morrissey, Charlie Moore.

Referee: James Owens (Kilrush).