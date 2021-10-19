Hosts secure second and complete good weekend for the club

HOSTS HWH-BUNCLODY wrapped up second spot in Group A of the Enniscorthy Farm Systems Junior ‘A’ football championship with a comprehensive victory over Monageer-Boolavogue on Sunday.

The two sides came into the game knowing that they were battling for positioning in the draw for the preliminary quarter-finals, after both fell to Ballyhogue in their only other championship outing.

Still, it was a useful run-out for both teams, with HWH-Bunclody in particular able to take plenty of positives into the knockout stages. They looked sharp for most of this game, kicked some nice scores and still have plenty of scope for improvement in the coming weeks.

They had the breeze in the first-half but missed a few more chances than they converted in the opening 15 minutes. They did get four points on the board amongst the miscues, with John ‘Jotty’ Connors, John Atkinson and the impressive Jerry Connors on the scoresheet.

Michael and Myles ‘Jacker’ Connors both added their names to the growing list of scorers early in the second quarter before Liam Gahan bounced one over the crossbar at the other end.

It was 0-11 to 0-3 in injury time but HWH-Bunclody got the ending their efforts deserved when ‘Jacker’ Connors netted just before the whistle.

HWH-Bunclody didn’t wait around for the Monageer-Boolavogue revival after the intermission, as instead they netted twice in three minutes to wrap up the win. ‘Baldy’ Connors slotted home the first and ‘Jotty’ Connors supplied the finish for the second to make it 3-11 to 0-4.

In fairness to Monageer-Boolavogue, they saved their best for the remainder of the second-half. Robert Breen brought his tally to four and Mark Walsh came off the bench to impress, but HWH-Bunclody were able to manage the remaining time to take the win.

HWH-Bunclody: Enda Murphy; Diarmuid Crean, James Moorhead, Conor Hendrick; Seán Taylor, John Atkinson (0-1), Tadhg O Ceallaigh; James Taylor (0-2, 1 free), Eoin McDonnell; Oisín O Ceallaigh, Jerry Connors (0-5, 2 frees, 2 ‘45s), Myles Connors; Michael ‘Baldy’ Connors (capt., 1-2), John ‘Jotty’ Connors (1-2), Myles ‘Jacker’ Connors (1-1). Subs. - Pádraig Doyle for M. ‘Jacker’ Connors (42), Barry Mernagh for Mylie Connors (42), Liam Kelly for John Connors (43), Andy Whiting for M. Connors (47), Paddy Connors (0-1) for Atkinson (49).

Monageer-Boolavogue: Colin Hawkins; James Donohoe, Alan O’Neill, James Gahan; Liam Gahan (0-2), Pádraig Walsh, Rúairí Lacey; Seán McCabe, Eoin Dolan; Dean Fenlon, Ger Daly (capt.), T.J. Breen; Patrick Redmond, Robert Breen (0-4 frees), James Mernagh. Subs. - Micheál Gahan for J. Gahan (18), Larry Murphy for McCabe (30+3), Mark Walsh (0-4, 1 free) for Dolan (31), James Breen for Mernagh (39), Matthew Rochford for T.J. Breen (48).

Referee: Pádraig Byrne (Kilanerin).