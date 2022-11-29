Horeswood pass very stiff test from St. Fechin's to reach Leinster final

Horeswood 1-8 St. Fechin's (Louth) 1-4

HORESWOOD’S SLICK movement and flowing forward play brought them domestic glory in August, but they had to utilise entirely different qualities to get the job done against St. Fechin’s of Louth in this AIB Leinster Club Junior hurling championship semi-final played in atrocious conditions in St. Patrick’s Park, Enniscorthy on Saturday.

The frills and skills witnessed in the height of summer would have been no use on this occasion, because it was a dogged and dour battle between two well-matched teams who were intent on advancing to the provincial decider on December 10.

In many respects it was a wonder that the game went ahead at all, but that’s a tribute to the playing surface that continues to defy the odds despite being the most-used in the county.

Referee Brian Kearney from Kildare conducted a pitch inspection 25 minutes prior to throw-in, accompanied by County Board official Gavin O’Donovan, and he was happy to proceed with the first Leinster hurling clash between Wexford and Louth representatives since Adamstown beat Naomh Moninne by 1-21 to 1-15 in the first round of the 2010 competition held in Dundalk.

It had been raining constantly since early morning, and it never relented throughout as the weather deteriorated with every passing minute. Not surprisingly, it resulted in a real battle, with Horeswood awarded 20 frees while 19 went to their equally determined rivals.

And in the final analysis, the Wexford Intermediate ‘A’ champions were sharper than the Louth Senior winners when it came to utilising their chances, amassing a mere three wides compared to nine from the visitors.

St. Fechin’s had shown ambition when captain and Carlow native Peter Fortune won the toss but opted to face the elements first. And that opening half will leave the underdogs with lots to regret, because they had ample possession but chalked up seven misses including three from frees before trailing by 1-4 to 0-3 at the interval.

It wasn’t a winning return home for right half-back Jamie McDonnell, the Wexford town native and former Faythe Harriers and Sarsfields stalwart, who played on the county Minor football team that defeated Louth by one point in the Leinster championship of 2013 in nearby Bellefield.

However, he could take some consolation from forming one-third of the losers’ strongest line on the field along with Peter Fortune and David Stephenson, with the Horeswood half-forward trio of Cathal Parker, Seán Stafford and Jack Kehoe (McDonnell’s direct opponent) all held scoreless.

The other Wexford native involved with St. Fechin’s, John Crosbie from St. James’ (Ramsgrange), was introduced as an injury-time substitute in the full-forward line, shortly after his side finally pounced for the goal they really needed at a considerably earlier stage.

It amounted to no more than a consolation given the lateness of its arrival, with the losers left to rue an earlier strike by the same finisher, half-time substitute Jack Murray, that was ruled out for a square ball offence.

Horeswood’s key score had arrived in the 14th minute, after midfielder Declan Murphy laid off to Cathal Parker whose attempt at a point struck a defender before hitting the post and flying across the square with netminder Ruairí Morrissey stranded. The ball landed a matter of inches from the line in the muddy goalmouth, and Seán Nolan was on hand to force it home.

That made it 1-2 to nil in favour of the south county men, after earlier points from free-taker Michael O’Hanlon and Nolan in the fifth and seventh minutes respectively.

St. Fechin’s had already chalked up five wides by that stage, courtesy of Paddy Lynch (two frees and play), Seaghan Conneely and David Stephenson. Scoring was certainly difficult given the wind and driving rain, but the underdogs were left to rue that lack of composure that cost them dearly.

They did get off the mark in the 16th minute when new free-taker Bob Grace obliged from 45 metres after the ball was brought forward for dissent, and the sides went on to share the four remaining points registered before half-time.

Horeswood’s Michael O’Hanlon punished a foul on Jamie Myler before their two wides prior to the break arrived in the space of 70 seconds, from Cathal Parker and Conor Foley (free).

Bob Grace then added his second point from a placed ball to make it 1-3 to 0-2, and the best St. Fechin’s goal chance of the half arrived in the 26th minute.

Seaghan Conneely popped a handpass to Paddy Lynch who was cutting in from the left corner, but he was unlucky to shoot across the square and wide at the far post.

Eoin Mythen denied Seán Hodgins from a pull on the next St. Fechin’s attack, before the Horeswood midfielders combined effectively as Declan Murphy’s run and pass led to a Conor Foley point from distance.

The sole St. Fechin’s point from play in the entire game arrived just over 30 seconds into the three additional minutes at the end of the opening half, and it was a good one.

Seaghan Conneely had Barry Hearn on his tail all the way as he latched on to a Paddy Lynch pass and soloed down the right flank, with the defender poised to attempt a hook. However, his direct opponent shortened his grip and fired over a beauty to leave a four-point interval gap in Horeswood’s favour (1-4 to 0-3).

The second period opened very brightly for the leaders, with Declan Murphy racing away from the throw-in for a point that stretched their advantage after a mere eleven seconds.

However, the dogfight continued as every battle for possession was contested with tremendous vigour, and it never looked like they would pull away from their well-prepared rivals.

St. Fechin’s successful free-taker Bob Grace had been replaced by Jack Murray at half-time, so their next placed ball chance reverted to the first man entrusted with the task, Paddy Lynch, who duly registered his sole point in the 35th minute after a foul on Seán Kerrisk (1-5 to 0-4).

Lynch and David Stephenson went on to strike the visitors’ two second-half wides from frees, with a point-scoring attempt at the other end by Jamie Myler striking a post in between.

The strong following from St. Fechin’s taking shelter in the packed stand had reason to cheer in the 47th minute, with Paul Matthews and Seaghan Conneely combining to release Barry Devlin whose shot was saved.

Jack Murray was on hand to knock in the rebound, but the celebrations were shortlived as referee Kearney ruled out the score for a square ball offence.

Just 60 seconds later, Horeswood made it 1-6 to 0-4 after Jack Kehoe did well to initiate an attack despite losing his hurl, with Seán Nolan going on to feed Conor Foley who split the posts.

A Foley free after a foul on Adam Harris widened the gap before the latter – an influential substitute – applied strong pressure on goalkeeper Ruairí Morrissey in the 58th minute and knocked over a point.

Jamie Myler followed with Horeswood’s only second-half wide before that consolation goal for St. Fechin’s was swept home by Jack Murray.

They pushed forward one more time, but the hard-working Seaghan Conneely was penalised for over-carrying on an afternoon when the experienced central pairing of Shane O’Hanlon and Barry Hearn stood out in a Horeswood defence that had to work overtime.

Hearn had a brother-in-law performing for Blacks and Whites from Kilkenny in the other semi-final in UPMC Nowlan Park at the same time. However, an interesting family clash in the final was denied by Commercials from Dublin, who prevailed in that tie by 2-7 to 0-10, so the Rathcoole-based club will be making the trip to Wexford for the final on Saturday week, December 10, at 1 p.m.

Horeswood: Eoin Mythen; David Murphy, Shane O’Hanlon (capt.), Joe O’Sullivan; Eamonn O’Sullivan, Barry Hearn, Danny Byrne-Murphy; Declan Murphy (0-1), Conor Foley (0-3, 1 free); Cathal Parker, Seán Stafford, Jack Kehoe; Seán Nolan (1-1), Jamie Myler, Michael O’Hanlon (0-2 frees). Subs. – Darragh Flannelly for Parker (49), Adam Harris (0-1) for M. O’Hanlon (49), Shane Rowe for Byrne-Murphy (54), Tommy Quinn for Stafford (60+2).

St. Fechin’s: Ruairí Morrissey; Conor Matthews, Oisín Byrne, Cormac McAuley; Jamie McDonnell, Peter Fortune (capt.), David Stephenson; Danny Morgan, Donal Ryan; Ross Berkery, Seaghan Conneely (0-1), Paddy Lynch (0-1 free); Seán Hodgins, Bob Grace (0-2 frees), Seán Kerrisk. Subs. – Jack Murray (1-0) for Grace (HT), Paul Matthews for Berkery (45), Barry Devlin for Kerrisk (45), Thomas McCreesh for Hodgins (54), John Crosbie for Conneely (60+2).

Referee: Brian Kearney (Kildare).