Horeswood keep flag flying as they march on to Leinster Club Junior hurling championship semi-final

Horeswood 0-20 Éire Óg Corra Choill 0-13

HORESWOOD NEVER looked in significant danger as they controlled their AIB Leinster Club Junior hurling championship quarter-final from start to finish in St. Patrick’s Park on Saturday.

The New Ross District side took the lead from a Michael O’Hanlon ’65 after their first attack was thwarted and were never caught by Kildare opponents Éire Óg Corra Choill, despite a gutsy effort from the visitors.

However, clearly the better side won. Right across the board Horeswood had the stronger components, from a defence that smothered out almost all that their rivals had to offer to an attack, to a man, who consistently found pockets of space to play.

The reason Éire Óg Corra Choill stayed in the game was down to one man, Kildare hurler Paul Dolan. He was superb and frankly looked a threat every time he got on the ball.

Given his side constantly looked for him, it was a very decent effort for Horeswood to hold him as well as they did.

The speed and crispness of the Wexford Intermediate ‘A’ champions’ inter-play was too much for Éire Óg Corra Choill.

Their movement was sharp, despite the long break from the county final, and one would expect them to improve again when they host St. Fechin’s from Louth on Saturday week.

After O’Hanlon got them going when Declan Murphy’s shot was blocked out of play, Horeswood immediately won the next puck-out and made it 0-2 to nil through the influential Conor Foley.

Seán Nolan also had a strong showing and he chipped in with the third before Dolan got Éire Óg Corra Choill on the board.

Horeswood had swatted seven wides by the end of the opening quarter but Jack Kehoe and Jamie Myler did put them 0-5 to 0-1 up before Liam Dempsey and Dolan responded at the other end.

When the hosts started to clean up their shooting, the lead stretched again. Kehoe and Foley started the second quarter with points, but it was Declan Murphy who nabbed the score of the period with an outstanding strike off the hurl on the turn.

Dolan was chipping away for the visitors but when Foley and Seán Hunt got further points it was a double-scores lead for Horeswood (0-10 to 0-5).

Despite Kevin Connor and Conor Kielthy adding points, the Wexford side maintained a lead of five to half-time thanks to raised white flags from Kehoe and Murphy.

Frees were coming a little easier to the Kildare side early in the second-half and they used it to outscore Horeswood by 0-3 to 0-1 in the first five minutes, with a Dolan treble bettering a good strike by Seán Nolan.

Despite the close proximity on the scoreboard, Horeswood still looked the superior team and they proved it as the half wore on.

Seán Stafford and Murphy pushed their side back to five in front, and Seán Nolan then countered a Dolan point to keep it that way.

The flying Dolan was his club’s only scorer of the second-half, and he added a ’65 in the 45th minute to make it 0-16 to 0-12.

The Kildare crew had been much cleaner in their shot execution but were probably destined to have a string of wides, and when it came in the final quarter their push faltered again.

Horeswood were still throwing in the odd few miscues but they were creating so many good chances that it really made no difference. Nolan got a point before Conor Foley registered his side’s first successful free of the afternoon in the 55th minute.

A 15-minute Éire Óg Corra Choill scoreless period ended with a whistling shot just over the crossbar by Dolan in the 60th minute, but it wasn’t the start of any great drama.

Instead, Horeswood kept kicking on, Myler got his second score, and Foley navigated another dead-ball opportunity right on full-time.

Horeswood advance to a meeting with Louth Senior hurling champions St. Fechin’s, and it’s obviously a very stiff test for a third tier winner but one the New Ross District men will relish. The winners will host either Kilkenny’s Blacks and Whites or Commercials from Dublin in the final.

Horeswood: Eoin Mythen; David Murphy, Shane O’Hanlon, Joe O’Sullivan; Danny Byrne-Murphy, Barry Hearn, Seán Hunt (0-1); Declan Murphy (0-3), Conor Foley (0-5, 2 frees); Cathal Parker, Seán Stafford (0-1), Jack Kehoe (0-3); Seán Nolan (0-4), Jamie Myler (0-2), Michael O’Hanlon (0-1 ’65). Subs. - Adam Harris for M. O’Hanlon (49), Eamonn O’Sullivan for Hunt (56), Darragh Flannelly for Parker (56), Tommy Quinn for Stafford (60+1).

Éire Óg Corra Choill: Paul Dermody; Cormac Byrne, James Dolan, Kieran Moran; Gary Dempsey, Michael Begley, Daniel Murray; Jack Higgins, Liam Dempsey (0-1); Conor Kielthy (0-1), Tim Hennessey, Paul Dolan (0-10, 4 frees, 1 ’65); Kevin Connor (0-1), Scott Cramer, Rory O’Neill. Subs. - Jack McGovern for Cramer (34), Niall Dolan for O’Neill (40), Adam Delmar for G. Dempsey (48), Daragh Crowley for Hennessey (53), Seán Merrigan for Moran (58).

Referee: Mark Ryan (Dublin).