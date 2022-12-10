Horeswood fight back to claim Leinster Junior hurling crown

Horeswood (Wexford) 1-18 Commercials (Dublin) 3-11

Horeswood launched a marvellous comeback from a nine-point deficit after 37 minutes to capture the AIB Leinster Club JHC title for the first time in the Halo Tiles Wexford Centre of Excellence in Ferns on Saturday.

Commercials looked to be well on course to become the first ever Dublin winners of the competition when an Adam Drewett goal midway through the third quarter gave them a 3-9 to 0-10 lead, having been ahead by 2-9 to 0-9 at half time.

However, that setback provoked a stirring response from the Wexford side as they went on to outscore their Rathcoole rivals by 1-8 to 0-2.

Horeswood’s vital goal arrived in the 51st minute when Cathal Parker flicked the ball to the net off the stick of Commercials netminder Shane Clohessy as he attempted a clearance.

That piece of opportunism gave them a 1-16 to 3-9 lead, but Adam Drewett quickly equalised.

Sean Nolan and Conor Foley (free) pushed Horeswood clear by 1-18 to 3-10, and they held out after a late Commercials point from Callum Morris.

Their reward is an All Ireland semi final clash with Munster champions Ballygiblin from Cork next weekend.

A fourth-minute Jack O’Keeffe goal had given Commercials a 1-0 to 0-2 lead, and Kyle Butler added the second to leave them six points up approaching half time.

However, they couldn’t halt the surge of Horeswood, who are the third Wexford club to win this title after Askamore in the inaugural year of the championship in 2000, and Fethard in 2017.

Horeswood scorers: C Foley 0-5 (4 frees), C Parker 1-1, S Nolan 0-4, J Myler and Declan Murphy 0-2 each, S Stafford, J Kehoe, D Flannelly and M O’Hanlon (free) 0-1 each.

Commercials scorers: D O Dulaing 0-7 (4 frees, 1 65), A Drewett 1-2, J O’Keeffe and K Butler 1-0 each, G Keogh and C Morris 0-1 each.

Horeswood: E Mythen; David Murphy, J O’Sullivan, S O’Hanlon (capt); S Hunt, B Hearn, D Byrne Murphy; Declan Murphy, C Foley; J Myler, S Stafford, J Kehoe; S Nolan, M O’Hanlon, C Parker. Subs - D Flannelly for Byrne Murphy (28), A Harris for M O’Hanlon (HT).

Commercials: S Clohessy; C Dunne, C Cullinane, E O Nuallain; G Dillon, M O’Keeffe, C Morris; A McCabe, C Crookes; K Butler, G Keogh, R Butler; J O’Keeffe, D O Dulaing, A Drewett. Subs - A McGarr for R Butler (45), J Morris (capt) for Dillon (50), M O’Leary for McCabe (60), J Flanagan for Drewett (60+2).

Referee: P Dunne (Laois).