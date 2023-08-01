Holders Ferns remain in fine fettle as they overcome Crossabeg-Ballymurn

ONCE THE Jonny Dwyer and Diarmuid Doyle double act combined for a tenth-minute goal, there was always a certain expectation that Ferns St. Aidan’s would complete a perfect qualifying campaign despite Crossabeg-Ballymurn’s determination in Sunday’s closing Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship Group B clash in a thankfully dry McCauley Park, Bellefield.

The last time Ferns won all five group games they made the county final, in 2013. They’ve come a long way since, and the first-time champions now have Oylegate-Glenbrien in the quarter-final in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday for the right to face either St. Anne’s or Shelmaliers in the last four.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn were already free to plan for the last eight before this tie, but they were eager to improve their finishing position.

However, as it transpired, even victory here wouldn’t have shifted Diarmuid McDonald’s charges out of third spot as a consequence of their round two loss to Rapparees.

They’d probably rather not have last year’s runners-up St. Martin’s next, but Crossabeg-Ballymurn, the Intermediate champions of 2020, are back in a Senior hurling quarter-final for the first time since 1994, when they beat Faythe Harriers before a semi-final exit to Oulart-The Ballagh.

Mark Byrne (Crossabeg-Ballymurn) and Brian O'Neill (Ferns St. Aidan's) tussling.

Neither of the latter two remain involved this year but Crossabeg-Ballymurn do, and so at least they have a crack at making the semi-finals again in the main county ground on Saturday.

They’re certainly not prone to being intimidated by whatever degree of illustrious the opposition might be, and they picked away at Ferns only to be a step or two away for much of the way.

The reigning champions knew they couldn’t be dislodged from top spot heading into this fifth round clash, and the Pat Bennett management availed of the opportunity to change things up a touch.

That included regular centre-back James Tonks getting a first-half at centre-forward, before reverting to his natural home.

Aside from a few other positional trials, Brian O’Neill (Clone), Brian Stafford and James Kinsella gained their first taste of top-flight Senior championship action as they were promoted from Junior ranks, and each are on the right side of the age scale: O’Neill 24, Stafford 20, and ‘Gooch’ Kinsella 19. They should be chuffed with their contributions in a vibrant affair.

Mark Byrne had two early frees for Crossabeg-Ballymurn matched by Eoin Murphy and Ian Byrne (free) respectively before Diarmuid Doyle followed pointing Ferns in front by repeating his act with Jonny Dwyer from one week earlier on the same plot of Bellefield turf.

Back then, against Rathnure, Dwyer released the former Marshalstown-Castledockrell man from play to race in and rattle the town-end net.

This time, on ten minutes, line ball specialist Dwyer’s cut from the same left flank found Doyle inside to kick to the same town-end net (1-3 to 0-2).

But with Mark Byrne in brilliantly reliable free-taking form for the opposition – his 0-13 total on this occasion bettering the 0-11 and 0-12 highs from the last campaign when he began to assume these duties in succession to Niall Murphy – Crossabeg-Ballymurn always kept knocking on the door.

Ferns St. Aidan’s eventually led by 1-9 to 0-8 at half-time, but they could have added a second goal on 27 minutes when Rory Scallan released captain Paul Morris, who rode a few challenges before finding Ian Byrne who forced a fine save, before Morris reaped a point from the recycled possession.

Senior debutant Brian Stafford (Ferns St. Aidan's) aiming for the posts.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn kept in the hunt as free-taker Byrne, Conor Devereux and sweeper Paudie Foley closed the margin to 1-10 to 0-11 only 34 minutes in.

But Ferns St. Aidan’s strengthened their grip three minutes later when substitute James Kinsella was fouled at the expense of a penalty which Ian Byrne rifled home for a tidy 2-10 to 0-11 advantage.

Regardless, there was evidently no discouraging their rivals as the green and whites responded with five of the next eight points – Oisín Foley finally getting off the mark with two – to be within a manageable 2-13 to 0-16 on 51 minutes.

Ferns St. Aidan’s matched them score-for-score from there though, including Brian Stafford’s Senior debut-crowning first point on 52 minutes, as a useful enough work-out ended with the titleholders still showing no signs of yielding.

Ferns St. Aidan’s: James Lawlor; Brian O’Neill (Clone), Niall Murphy, Declan Byrne; Conor Scallan, Eoin Murphy (0-2), Patrick Breen; Brian Stafford (0-1), Rory Scallan; Chris Turner, James Tonks (0-1), Jonny Dwyer (0-1); Ian Byrne (1-6, 0-4 frees, 1-0 pen.), Diarmuid Doyle (1-1), Paul Morris (capt., 0-5). Subs. – James Kinsella for D. Byrne, temp (HT-FT), Christopher O’Connor for Turner (45), Turner for Dwyer (60), Dwyer for Doyle, inj. (60+2).

Crossabeg-Ballymurn: Noel Scallan; Robert Murphy, Aaron Cummins, Seamus Carroll; Bill Eviston (capt.), Paudie Foley (0-2), Conor Devereux (0-1); Jack Fortune, Ronan Devereux; Evan Kinlough (0-1), Oisín Foley (0-2), Mark Byrne (0-13, 12 frees, 1 line ball); Joe Kelly (0-1), Brody Murphy, Andrew Butler. Sub. – David Kehoe for Cummins (49).

Referee: Justin Heffernan (Blackwater).