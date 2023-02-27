Highest-ever concession for Wexford hurlers in embarrassing loss to Clare

Jack O'Connor getting the ball under control as David Fitzgerald of Clare applies pressure.

Red helmets in plentiful supply as Conor Hearne is chased by John Conlon and Peter Duggan.

Wexford full-back Simon Donohoe trying to shake off the close attention of Clare corner-forward David Reidy.

Clare 6-25 Wexford 1-18

WEXFORD HURLING followers have endured their fair share of dark days over the years, and the latest sorry addition to that long list provoked anger and bitter disappointment in equal measure in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday.

Forget about the time of year, the nature of the current training programme, and the ever-growing injury list, because there is a certain basic level of competence that supporters are entitled to expect from any team donning our county jersey.

Nobody expects to win every single game, far from it, but there is a natural expectation that a Wexford Senior hurling team will be competitive at the very least, especially on home soil.

That shouldn’t be a lot to ask for, especially in a county where we have a high regard for our hurling ability and take umbrage when that standing is questioned by outsiders.

Therefore, to witness Wexford trailing Clare by 4-17 to 1-6 at half-time in this Allianz League Division 1 Group A farce was unacceptable on every conceivable level.

By game’s end the winning margin was 6-25 to 1-18, and a quick study of the record books didn’t make for pleasant reading afterwards.

For starters, this was our highest-ever score to concede in a competition that we have contested since 1926. It was the first time a Wexford hurling team shipped six goals in a league tie since Cork’s 6-7 to 3-8 win in New Ross in 1971, and the 22-point margin was the largest since the 3-26 to 0-5 hammering at the hands of Kilkenny in Nowlan Park 18 years ago.

The attendance of 6,840 must have felt short-changed, because this game was devoid of entertainment beyond the first ten minutes.

The second-half resembled a challenge match, and a bad one at that, with Wexford’s repeated insistence on carrying the ball from short puck-outs into heavy Clare traffic leading to the concession of some frankly comical goals.

Their basic skill levels were appalling, the marking was non-existent from an early stage, and they were regularly driven off the ball by legitimate physicality when it was there to be won.

It was difficult to come up with any scraps of comfort afterwards, and the forthcoming trips to Cork and Limerick look daunting to put it mildly.

How did it all go so wrong? I’m well aware of the injury list, and it lengthened even further on Sunday when it emerged that a trio named among the substitutes on the match programme – Conor Devitt, Mikie Dwyer and Conor Firman – had to be replaced by Kyle Scallan, Tomás ‘Tucker’ Kinsella and Niall Murphy respectively.

Still, we must accept that injuries are part and parcel of top-level sport and get on with it, rather than sometimes giving the impression that we’re the only county in Ireland that loses players in this manner.

We know the approach to this year’s league is different, after a super run through the group stages in 2022 was followed by a deflating semi-final thrashing against Waterford.

We’re told that the goal is to peak at championship time instead, and that’s a noble aspiration but something that isn’t going to happen with a simple click of the fingers. Anyone thinking that the return of some missing players in time for the Leinster round-robin will provide an instant cure is utterly deluded in my view.

If the aim was to develop the squad during this league, then on Sunday’s evidence it hasn’t been a success.

And on the subject of players, perhaps the mentors will re-visit what I regard as the baffling decision to omit Gavin Bailey from the panel recently.

The Ferns St. Aidan’s man did everything in his power to recover from yet another cruciate injury, but I’m not advocating his return for sentimental reasons, far from it.

Put simply, I firmly believe Bailey is a better hurler than at least one-third of the panel that remained after his demotion, and if you disagree with me, dear reader, then we have different perceptions on what constitutes a player of inter-county standard.

That’s just one example, and there will never be universal agreement for decisions made by mentors, but it seems like an opportune time to highlight it.

I understand that another cull took place in the wake of this alarming loss, with some of those now deemed surplus to requirements fuming because they were afforded no opportunity to impress in a competitive game.

Sunday’s starting side showed five personnel changes from the win in Mullingar, with Mark Fanning, Conor Devitt, Ian Carty, Diarmuid O’Keeffe and Lee Chin replaced by James Lawlor, Shane Reck, Jack O’Connor, Connal Flood and Ross Banville respectively.

The first cause for concern arrived as early as the third minute, when a swift lay-off by David Reidy left Peter Duggan with open ground to run into at the Clonard end, and no challenge in sight as he lashed the opening Clare goal beyond a helpless James Lawlor.

Wexford trailed by 1-3 to 0-2, after Ross Banville converted two frees, when home fans had something to cheer, but little they did think at the time – just six minutes in – that the rest of the afternoon would be such an unmitigated disaster.

Cathal Dunbar shook off Diarmuid Ryan on a driving run before parting to his left for club colleague Conor McDonald to first-time the ball beyond Eamonn Foudy.

When wing-back Conor Foley availed of a handpass from McDonald to equalise, it was still shaping up to be a close encounter.

Sadly, and shockingly, Wexford went from being deadlocked on 1-3 each after eight minutes to trailing by 4-17 to 1-6 at half-time.

Clare were happy to drop deep and cede possession to their rivals from James Lawlor’s short puck-outs, but Wexford got it badly wrong, over and over again, in their attempts to work the ball through the lines via short passing movements.

The first glaring error arrived in the 15th minute, when Simon Donohoe lost the ball and Tony Kelly crossed from the right for David Reidy to grab the sliothar and coolly pick his spot (2-8 to 1-4).

Early in the second quarter, Clare goalkeeper Eamonn Foudy gave a short restart to full-back Conor Cleary, got the return pass, and launched a long delivery with the wind that was latched on to by full-forward Aidan McCarthy for goal number three (3-9 to 1-4).

The ease with which the Clare attackers found large pockets of space to operate in was galling to put it mildly, and they were rampant as a collective unit.

Indeed, by half-time they had eleven individual scorers and ten from open play, including both midfielders and the entire attacking sextet, while 3-10 was recorded before the first of their ten wides (four after the break) arrived in the 21st minute.

In contrast, Wexford only had 1-2 along with Ross Banville’s four placed balls, with Charlie McGuckin hitting their last point of the half in the 28th minute to add to Conor McDonald’s goal and Conor Foley’s point.

The fourth Clare goal – that made it 4-12 to 1-5 – arrived directly before that score from McGuckin.

This time David Clarke took the ball into contact after a short puck-out and lost it, with Tony Kelly – who was marked by Liam Óg McGovern – applying the near-post finish via James Lawlor’s stick.

Not that their total dominance needed to be emphasised, but Clare did so anyway by adding five points on the bounce in the run-up to half-time, from Ian Galvin, Aidan McCarthy (two frees), unchallenged corner-back Adam Hogan, and McCarthy from play.

It’s a long time since our home ground has been so subdued at a half-time interval, but I think Wexford supporters were struggling to process what had unfolded since throw-in.

I was astounded by the decision to send the same 15 underperforming players back into battle for the second period, as surely the introduction of three or four substitutes was merited and certainly would have sent out a stronger message.

Instead, we prepared ourselves for more of the same after a mere 16 seconds, with Tony Kelly winning the throw-in, playing a one-two with Aidan McCarthy, and firing over another point without even the semblance of a decent challenge from an opponent.

The statistics will show that Clare only ‘won’ the second-half by 2-8 to 0-12, but a couple of asterisks need to be attached.

First and foremost, I got the distinct impression that they didn’t feel the need to over-extend themselves in trying to get any more goals – that is, until Wexford gifted them another couple near the end that simply couldn’t be turned down.

Secondly, the strong wind now in their favour played a part in several of Wexford’s consolation points and, in the interests of fairness, their wides tally was down significantly to eight in total, four per half.

On the other hand, they weren’t on the ball nearly as much as in the earlier rounds, and it was especially dispiriting to see them failing to grab even one consolation goal with the wind in their favour.

In fact, they rarely threatened to do so, although Eamonn Foudy did foil Rory Higgins after Conor McDonald knocked a Conor Hearne delivery into his path in the 40th minute.

Hearne struck a point at the end of a driving run when he was trying for a goal near the end of the third quarter, while Foudy made a late near-post save to deny Cathal Dunbar.

It was 4-20 to 1-9 after 46 minutes, and even a run of the next four points on the trot – from Dunbar (two), Damien Reck and that effort from Hearne that fizzed over – did precious little to erase the doom and gloom.

Another fumble in defence resulted in Clare’s fifth goal in the 64th minute, with a Peter Duggan handpass teeing up David Reidy for his second (5-23 to 1-16).

Number six arrived when Duggan made a catch but the attacking move momentarily broke down, only for some awful defending and inability to clear being punished by a slick finish to the far corner of the net from substitute Mark Rodgers.

A low free from Ross Banville in added time was saved and cleared, with referee Thomas Walsh putting the Wexford fans still in attendance out of their misery just over half a minute later.

Thankfully, the next league game isn’t until Sunday week, away to Cork, leaving ample time for some serious soul-searching by players and mentors alike.

The former bore the brunt of the criticism after this terrible show, but let’s not forget that the latter are responsible for the tactics and, in particular, the botched short puck-out routine that caused a multitude of problems.

Wexford: James Lawlor (Ferns St. Aidan’s); Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers), David Clarke (Glynn-Barntown); Conor Foley (Horeswood, 0-1), Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien, capt., 0-1), Jack O’Connor (St. Martin’s); Liam Óg McGovern (St. Anne’s), Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna, 0-3); Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers, 0-1), Connal Flood (Cloughbawn), Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Éanna, 0-2); Ross Banville (Shelmaliers, 0-8, 6 frees, 2 ’65s), Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna, 1-0), Rory Higgins (Rathnure, 0-1). Subs. – Ian Carty (Taghmon-Camross, 0-1) for Foley (45), Corey Byrne-Dunbar (Ferns St. Aidan’s) for McGovern (47), Jack Doran (Naomh Éanna) for Flood (55), Eoin Murphy (Ferns St. Aidan’s) for O’Connor (60), also Cian Byrne (St. Mary’s, Rosslare), Conall Clancy (Faythe Harriers), Kyle Scallan (Faythe Harriers), Tomás Kinsella (Askamore), Niall Murphy (Ferns St. Aidan’s), Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St. Anne’s), Oisín Pepper (Rapparees).

Clare: Eamonn Foudy (0-1 free); Paul Flanagan, Conor Cleary, Adam Hogan (0-1); Diarmuid Ryan (0-1), John Conlon, Brandon O’Connell; Tony Kelly (capt., 1-2), Ryan Taylor (0-1); David Fitzgerald (0-3), Peter Duggan (1-1), Cathal Malone (0-1); Ian Galvin (0-2), Aidan McCarthy (1-10, 0-6 frees), David Reidy (2-1). Subs. – Mark Rodgers (1-0) for Galvin (42), Oran Cahill for Ryan (48), Davy Conroy (0-1) for Malone (55), Aaron Fitzgerald for Flanagan (56), Séadna Morey for Taylor (66).

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).