Heroic Wexford hurlers seal spot in All-Ireland series

Oisin Foley of Wexford celebrates after the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 match between Kilkenny and Wexford at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Conor McDonald of Wexford in action against Conor Delaney of Kilkenny during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 match between Kilkenny and Wexford at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wexford 1-22 Kilkenny 1-18

Wexford Senior hurlers delivered the performance manager Darragh Egan had insisted was well within their capabilities to secure third place in Leinster and a spot in the All-Ireland series with a rousing four-point win over Kilkenny in UPMC Nowlan Park on Saturday evening.

Inspiring captain Lee Chin led the charge before 13,565 spectators as Wexford recovered from a poor start to repeat their success over the same opponents in the provincial final of 2019.

Kilkenny led by 1-4 to 0-2 after nine minutes, with the goal coming from Martin Keoghan, but Wexford drew strength from an encouraging recovery midway through the half as five points on the bounce edged them into a 0-9 to 1-5 lead.

And there was a huge moment in the 34th minute when Oisín Foley latched on to a Mark Fanning puck-out and shook off the chasing pair of Paddy Deegan and Mikey Carey before rifling a low shot into the corner of Eoin Murphy’s net.

It was the key score in establishing a 1-11 to 1-8 interval lead, and Wexford were only denied a second goal when Murphy made a miraculous point-blank save in additional time from Conor McDonald – lining out with the Senior team for the one hundredth occasion.

Kilkenny drew level twice in the second-half but found it impossible to get their noses in front as a defiant Wexford defended with admirable zeal.

It was 1-16 apiece in the 61st minute, but the visitors were inspired as the finish drew near. Points from Liam Ryan, Connal Flood, Lee Chin and a wondrous solo effort from Mikie Dwyer left them four to the good moving into time added on, and there was a similar margin at the finish after Simon Donohoe and Cathal Dunbar responded to Kilkenny scores from Adrian Mullen and Pádraig Walsh.

One heart-stopping sequence in the 67th minute summed up Wexford’s spirit, with Liam Ryan blocking a Billy Ryan shot before Matthew O’Hanlon and the outstanding Damien Reck made goal-line clearances to deny Martin Keoghan and T.J. Reid respectively.

Wexford’s reward is an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final tie against the Joe McDonagh Cup runners-up (either Antrim or Kerry) on the weekend of June 11-12. They will learn their fate when that second-tier final takes place in Croke Park on Saturday, June 4.

Wexford: Mark Fanning; Damien Reck, Liam Ryan (0-1), Conor Devitt; Simon Donohoe (0-2), Matthew O’Hanlon, Pádraig Foley; Diarmuid O’Keeffe (0-2), Liam Óg McGovern (0-1); Jack O’Connor (0-1), Kevin Foley, Oisín Foley (1-0); Lee Chin (capt., 0-9, 7 frees), Conor McDonald (0-1), Rory O’Connor (0-2). Subs. – Connal Flood (0-1) for Devitt, inj. (42), Mikie Dwyer (0-1) for J. O’Connor (55), Cathal Dunbar (0-1) for K. Foley (57), Charlie McGuckin for O. Foley (62), Paul Morris for McDonald (70+2).

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Conor Delaney, Tommy Walsh; Mikey Carey (0-2), Richie Reid (capt.), Paddy Deegan; Alan Murphy, Adrian Mullen (0-2); Walter Walsh (0-1), T.J. Reid (0-10, 8 frees, 1 ’65), Tom Phelan; Cian Kenny, Martin Keoghan (1-1), Eoin Cody. Subs. – Billy Ryan (0-1 line ball) for Phelan (45), James Maher for A. Murphy (54), Pádraig Walsh (0-1) for Kenny (68), John Donnelly for Keoghan (69).

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary).