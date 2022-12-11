Heroic Horeswood battle back to claim Leinster Junior hurling championship title

Horeswood 1-18 Commercials 3-11

CHRISTMAS ARRIVED a fortnight early for the good folk of Horeswood, when their heroic hurlers erased an eight-point deficit in the Halo Tiles Centre of Excellence on Saturday to secure a sensational victory over a gutted Commercials from Dublin and capture a first-ever AIB Leinster Club Junior hurling championship crown in the process.

When the Rathcoole side rattled the net for the third time in the 37th minute to stretch their lead to 3-9 to 0-10, it was hard to see a viable way back for the south county stalwarts who had only shone in brief patches up to that stage.

However, rather than inspire Commercials to drive on, the concession of that goal seemed to spur Horeswood to life in all areas of the field.

They were patient as they slowly but surely chipped away at that deficit with unanswered points, and it was clear that the majority of the 50-50 tussles that had been going Commercials’ way started to swing in Horeswood’s favour.

Their collective work ethic soared during that critical spell, and it was best exemplified in the seconds prior to the arrival of their all-important goal in the 51st minute.

When wing-forward Jack Kehoe dropped a shot short, it should have been a routine clearance for Commercials netminder Shane Clohessy.

However, Cathal Parker had other ideas, as he refused to give it up as a lost cause. Instead, he closed the netminder down and seemed to get a vital flick to knock the sliothar to the net and push Horeswood into a 1-16 to 3-9 lead.

Commercials did respond with their first score since that third goal almost 16 minutes earlier – an equalising point from Adam Drewett – but the Wexford side were hell-bent on bringing the title home by that juncture and still had plenty of momentum.

After a tense period featuring two wides apiece, the lead was regained with 20 seconds of the regulation time remaining when the classy Seán Nolan turned on to his left side and rifled over his fourth point from play.

The second-last of Horeswood’s eleven wides followed (Commercials had nine) before a key moment arrived some 50 seconds into the four additional minutes called by impressive referee Pádraig Dunne from Laois.

Joe O’Sullivan had done a fine marking job on Commercials dangerman Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing, who spent most of his time at full-forward and was very quiet in the second-half, but the Dublin Under-20 player was poised to shoot an equaliser until experienced defender Barry Hearn produced a magnificent block.

After another wide apiece at either end, a foul on substitute Adam Harris led to a fourth converted free from midfielder Conor Foley, leaving Horeswood with a two-point advantage.

It meant they could ill-afford to relax, but thankfully there was just one response from Commercials when number 3 Callum Morris – who started at left half-back on Jamie Myler – lofted over a point in the last play before the full-time whistle.

This comeback of epic proportions will be remembered with fondness for years to come down Campile way, but for now the immediate focus is next weekend’s All-Ireland semi-final against the highly-rated two-time Munster champions, Ballygiblin from Cork.

Horeswood are the third Wexford team to win this title, following in the footsteps of Askamore in 2000 – the inaugural competition – and Fethard five years ago.

And there can be no doubt that the St. Mogue’s men and their own inspiring deeds in the Intermediate football final one week earlier gave an added impetus to their near neighbours to create their own piece of history on Saturday.

Chadwicks Wexford Park was declared unplayable for the final on Friday afternoon, after the thick overnight frost still showed no signs of clearing under the main stand.

And when the early birds arrived in the second-choice venue of St. Patrick’s Park in Enniscorthy before noon on Saturday, it was pretty clear that it was also too dangerous to stage a game after another night of below-zero temperatures.

With both teams anxious to play, a ‘Plan C’ was deployed as everyone re-located to the Halo Tiles Wexford Centre of Excellence outside Ferns for a later throw-in time of 1.45 p.m., and the main pitch was in excellent playing condition.

My understanding is that games of this nature are supposed to be played in enclosed venues with a covered stand, but those regulations were relaxed in such exceptional circumstances and the action proceeded without a hitch.

Horeswood’s Seán Hunt had recovered from his hamstring injury and took the place of Eamonn O’Sullivan in defence, while Commercials gave Éanna Ó Núalláin – their best man-marker – the task of trying to keep tabs on the elusive Seán Nolan.

There was a bright opening for Horeswood, with Jamie Myler getting them off the mark after playing a one-two with Declan Murphy before Nolan availed of a neat Seán Stafford delivery to double their lead.

However, they suffered a setback in the fourth minute when Adam Drewett and Gearóid Keogh combined to release Jack O’Keeffe for the first of the three Commercials goals. Cathal Parker levelled with a neat over-the-shoulder strike before a strong solo run by Declan Murphy ended with Seán Stafford restoring Horeswood’s lead (0-4 to 1-0).

Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing and Jamie Myler went on to exchange points before Commercials took over midway through the half and reeled off four scores on the trot.

Ó Dúlaing hit another from play after a decisive burst, and the ’65 he converted arose from a let-off for Horeswood when a shot by Jack O’Keeffe was deflected.

The Roger Ennis-managed side needed to get a grip again after Ó Dúlaing followed up with a brace of pointed frees, and there was welcome relief when Seán Nolan landed their first score for 14 minutes after a Conor Foley line ball (1-5 to 0-6).

Commercials – trying to bring this title to Dublin for the first time – still looked the more purposeful side on the whole though, with Ó Dúlaing adding points from play plus a free before a carbon copy score saw Seán Nolan split the posts after another line ball from Conor Foley.

Michael O’Hanlon made it a two-point game from a free after Jack Kehoe was fouled, before Eoin Mythen was called upon to make a crucial save and deny Ó Dúlaing.

Gearóid Keogh did manage a point in the follow-up, and Horeswood shipped another heavy blow when they conceded a soft second goal in the 29th minute.

Jamie Myler had drifted into a deep defensive role on the left flank, but his attempted short crossfield pass was intercepted by Kyle Butler who made ground before rattling the net for a 2-8 to 0-8 lead.

Conor Foley and Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing went on to swap points before half-time, leaving Horeswood with a lot of ground to make up.

And although Jack Kehoe pulled a point back after a quick Foley free on the restart, an alert Eoin Mythen was called upon to make another key intervention before the defence was breached once again in the 37th minute.

A Diarmaid Ó Dulaing line ball from the right broke off a defender, and Adam Drewett was on hand to drill his shot to the net and leave Commercials with a handsome 3-9 to 0-10 advantage.

Horeswood had been here before, of course, having launched a late comeback to pip Liam Mellows in the county Intermediate ‘A’ final in August.

And their never-say-die attitude came to the fore yet again as they claimed glory by outscoring Commercials by an impressive 1-8 to 0-2 over the last 20 minutes plus additional time.

Conor Foley (free), Declan Murphy and substitute Darragh Flannelly got the ball rolling with points before Cathal Parker was denied a goal in the 45th minute.

However, an advantage was being played, and Conor Foley punished the wrong-doer again before repeating the dose after another foul on the young Good Counsel school-goer early in the last quarter.

A sixth Horeswood point on the spin followed from excellent midfielder Declan Murphy to reduce arrears to 3-9 to 0-16, and the goal from Parker that gave them the lead couldn’t have arrived at a more opportune time.

Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing was a largely anonymous figure for Commercials as the supply lines to their full-forward were clogged up by Horeswood’s heroics, with every single player growing in stature as they sensed their rivals were flagging. And once they got ahead, Horeswood looked like a side that wouldn’t be beaten, and so it proved.

They will be up against it versus a Ballygiblin team that only narrowly lost the most recent All-Ireland final at this level to Mooncoin of Kilkenny earlier this year.

A re-structuring of grades in Cork has afforded them the chance to have another go, and they defeated St. Kieran’s of Limerick in the recent Munster final in Mallow by 3-12 to 0-11.

Interestingly, they only had two scorers in that game – free-taker Joseph O’Sullivan, who secured eight of his nine points from placed balls, and attacker Shane Beston, who scored a sensational 3-3 from play on the day after his wedding.

Beston is one of several members of the side more noted for their exploits in football with sister club Mitchelstown and various Cork teams. Two names that stand out in that regard are corner-forward Cathail O’Mahony, and centre-back Mark Keane, scorer of the famous goal that dumped Kerry out of the Munster and All-Ireland title races in Páirc Uí Chaoimh two years ago.

With Easkey from Sligo playing Kilburn Gaels of London in the other semi-final, this clash represents a huge opportunity for both Horeswood and Ballygiblin.

And that last 20 minutes from Saturday will need to be replicated from the off if the new Leinster champions want to make it to Croke Park in the new year.

Horeswood: Eoin Mythen; David Murphy, Joe O’Sullivan, Shane O’Hanlon (capt.); Seán Hunt, Barry Hearn, Danny Byrne-Murphy; Declan Murphy (0-2), Conor Foley (0-5, 4 frees); Jamie Myler (0-2), Seán Stafford (0-1), Jack Kehoe (0-1); Seán Nolan (0-4), Michael O’Hanlon (0-1 free), Cathal Parker (1-1). Subs - Darragh Flannelly (0-1) for Byrne-Murphy, inj. (28), Adam Harris for M. O’Hanlon (HT), also Eamonn O’Sullivan, Eddie Breen, Gavin Murphy, Shane Rowe, Tommy Quinn, James Murphy, Craig Murphy, Brian Kehoe, Dean Roberts, John Chapman, John Bradley.

Commercials: Shane Clohessy; Ciarán Dunne, Cormac Cullinane, Éanna Ó Núalláin; Gavin Dillon, Michael O’Keeffe, Callum Morris (0-1); Adam McCabe, Cillian Crookes; Kyle Butler (1-0), Gearóid Keogh (0-1), Rhys Butler; Jack O’Keeffe (1-0), Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing (0-7, 4 frees, 1 ’65), Adam Drewett (1-2). Subs - Adam McGarr for R. Butler (45), Jack Morris (capt.) for Dillon (50), Michael O’Leary for McCabe, inj. (60), Jamie Flanagan for Drewett (60+2).

Referee: Pádraig Dunne (Laois).