Heavy Junior loss for last year’s beaten finalists

DESPITE PLAYING two-thirds of the game with a man less, St. Martin’s still had too much quality to dispose of a weak Monageer-Boolavogue challenge, with the Piercestown-based lads opening their Enniscorthy Farm Systems Junior football championship Group A campaign with a 3-5 to 1-4 win in Sunday’s peculiar round two tie in St. Patrick’s Park.

Not even a missed penalty, or the fact they failed to score at all in the third quarter, could deter St. Martin’s on their march to victory, with the majority of their good work done in the first-half thanks to three goals.

Joe Coleman got the ball rolling when he shook off a tackle before pointing inside two minutes, with Cathal Walsh flighting over a free off the ground in response. But last year’s beaten finalists were consistently at sixes and sevens in defence and will need to rediscover their true form fairly sharply if they are to at least emulate that run.

The St. Martin’s running game caused a host of problems in particular, and when Ben Stafford played a one-two with Coleman on eleven minutes, Oisín Waters eventually found the net via a deflection.

Immediately after the first water break, Stafford’s ball over the top bounced into Coleman’s path, and he pinged home a bullet off the far post to make it 2-1 to 0-1.

Soon after though, Coleman got in an entanglement with Mick Sweeney off the ball and received his marching orders from referee Lorcan Browne.

Noel Rowsome pegged a point back for Monageer-Boolavogue in the aftermath of that flashpoint, with Diarmuid O’Leary cancelling that out with a clever score at the other end.

And the eventual victors created some considerable daylight at the break in fortunate circumstances when Waters’ free seemed to catch the defence unawares as it dipped into the net.

That meant the score stood at 3-3 to 0-2 at the change of ends, but St. Martin’s wouldn’t score again until well after the second water break.

Monageer-Boolavogue didn’t exactly push home their numerical advantage though, with Walsh converting another free on 33 minutes but no other score forthcoming for some 16 minutes.

In fact, St. Martin’s had a glorious chance to extend their lead when Conor Coleman was hauled down in the square, but Johnny Hamilton cracked the resultant penalty off the crossbar.

Nonetheless, Waters picked off a nice point from play shortly before finding the range from a free to bring up St. Martin’s final total seven minutes from time.

Walsh responded with a free, with Monageer-Boolavogue registering a dubious goal a minute into injury-time, when Bertie Gahan appeared to bundle goalkeeper Dylan Byrne over the line after he had made a clean catch under a high ball.

St. Martin’s: Dylan Byrne; Johnny Hamilton, Mikey Coleman, Jamie Berry; David Codd, Patrick O’Connor (capt.), Shane Walsh; Ben Stafford, Conor Kelly; Conor Coleman, Joe Coleman (1-1), Diarmuid O’Leary (0-1); Oisín Waters (2-3, 1-1 frees), Callum Quirke, Zach Breslin. Subs. - Adam Cantwell for Breslin (HT), David Cantwell for Quirke (HT).

Monageer-Boolavogue: Niall Finn; Morgan Gahan, Chris Daly, Ray O’Brien; Ian Hawkins, Brian O’Loughlin, Mick Sweeney (capt.); Noel Rowsome (0-1), Damien Fenlon; Ronan O’Leary, Cathal Walsh (0-3 frees), Conor Dolan; Bertie Gahan (1-0), James Sweeney, Matthew Dunne. Subs. - Eoin Dolan for C. Dolan (HT), Niall O’Reilly for Hawkins (HT), Patrick Redmond for Dunne (39), Eoin Gahan for J. Sweeney (42), Rúairí Leacy for O’Leary (42).

Referee: Lorcan Browne (Kilanerin).