Harriers bite back

FAYTHE HARRIERS advanced to the last four of the Greenstar Under-20 hurling Division 1 championship with a come from behind victory over Rathnure in Páirc Charman on Wednesday.

A little flatter than required in the opening half, the hosts came out firing in the second period to overturn a two-point deficit and motor away into the last four with a little to spare over their old foes.

The visiting Blackstairs boys were well up for the challenge and made a fantastic game of it. There’s plenty of familiarity between these two, with a significant portion of both squads in constant battles for county titles up through the age groups.

It was therefore no surprise that the game was hotly contested from the first whistle. Where Rathnure probably fell down is their reliance on a couple of players for their scores, while their opponents just have a few game-changers in their ranks.

As well as being determined, Rathnure were extremely disciplined in their defending, hungry to get lads back into defensive areas of the field to flood the Harriers scoring alleys.

That worked well in the first-half but the gaps did open when legs tired.

Rathnure never trailed in the first-half. They were already 0-2 to 0-1 up before the excellent Jack Redmond broke away to net.

The Harriers were always playing catch-up in the first period but there was just two points in it at the water break, with Richie Lawlor, Glen Murphy-Butler and Jason Gordon all on target (1-3 to 0-4).

With Jack and A.J. Redmond both chipping away at the other end, plus Owen Lennon getting a score, Rathnure moved as far as four points clear again.

However, Luke Murphy, Dale McGrath and Darby Purcell all added their names to the growing Harriers list of scorers to get back within two at half-time (1-8 to 0-9).

A.J. Redmond scored the first minor of the second-half but the Harriers turned the game on its head with seven straight points. Gordon got four of them, and Murphy-Butler added three, as the pressure began to tell on the visitors.

Despite fighting on, Rathnure never got closer to three in the final quarter. Conor Kehoe and Darby Purcell both added points that were very nearly majors but it was enough to keep their noses in front to the end.

The most disappointing aspect of the final quarter, with Josh Sheil missing from the line-up, was an injury picked up by Richie Lawlor after a cowardly late tackle took him out.

One would expect more from Rathnure than to cynically take someone that they couldn’t handle out of the game, so hopefully their mentors will have a quiet word with the culprit - as he went on to try it again a few minutes later - to ensure that type of thing is nipped in the bud.

Faythe Harriers: Josh Walsh; Alex Boggan, Kyle Scallan (capt.), Seán Byrne; Luke Murphy (0-1), Liam Cassin, Calum Corcoran; Richie Lawlor (0-1), Eoin Kavanagh; Jason Gordon (0-8 frees), Conor Kehoe (0-1), Darby Purcell (0-2); Ben Hynes, Glen Murphy-Butler (0-6), Dale McGrath (0-1). Subs. - Emmett Nolan for Corcoran (31), Eoin Doyle for Lawlor, inj. (56).

Rathnure: Kyle Martin; Conor Murphy, Ciarán Doyle-Maher, Brian O’Neill; Michael Somers, A.J. Redmond (capt., 0-6, 5 frees), Eamon Wickham; Jamie Lennon, Donal Wickham; Conor Somers, Jack Redmond (1-6, 0-3 frees), Harry Codd; Benny Foley, Owen Lennon (0-1), Adam Carthy. Subs. - Eoin Farrell for Carthy (45), Eoin Farrell for Foley (47).

Referee: Kevin Kehoe (Our Lady’s Island).