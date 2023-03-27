Handy win for Wexford Minor hurlers against Kerry

Wexford will have to wait until this weekend to get a good indication of their true worth, while the pre-game assessment of the Kerry manager was fully confirmed.

Those were the two main points to be gleaned from this complete mis-match that commenced Tier 1 Group 1 of the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor hurling championship before a small attendance in Laois Hire O’Moore Park in Portlaoise on Saturday.

Jerome O’Sullivan, the losers’ boss, had expressed gratitude for the chance to enter this competition, feeling that it wouldn’t be as psychologically damaging as facing the Munster big guns.

However, he married that with some disappointment at his side’s inclusion in the higher level, feeling that Kerry are Tier 2 standard.

And he was proven emphatically correct, as they weren’t at the races and only managed a brace of scores from play in a 28-point thrashing.

And, with games against Offaly (holders) and their conquerors last Saturday, Dublin, to come, it’s not going to get any easier and the entire purpose of moving to Leinster may well be defeated if a couple more double-digits defeats are shipped.

As for the winners, they did what they had to do here, but it won’t be until the young Dubs visit Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday at 2 p.m. that we can adequately determine their potential.

Two cracking first-half goals from midfield partners Seán Hyland and Jack Dunne set the tone, and it got even easier after the interval when Kerry were out-scored by 3-12 to 0-3 after already trailing by 2-9 to 0-5.

One aspect of the game that stood out from the victors was their generally unselfish approach, and the eagerness to nearly always look for a better-placed colleague with a pass.

In one-sided matches like this, eager youngsters sometimes tend to play as individuals, but that’s not an accusation that could be labelled at Wexford on Saturday.

It was a positive and pleasing attitude best exemplified by centre-forward Jamie Doyle, who spent his afternoon sending thoughtful, intelligent passes into space for his inside attackers to thrive.

He had a particularly sound understanding with Shelmaliers clubmate Joe O’Leary, and if this style of play can be continued amid the heightened pressure that Dublin will bring, then it bodes well for this young Wexford team.

Their very solid defensive spine was another notable feature, with commanding displays given by the forceful Ciarán Doyle and Charlie Roark. The latter made history by becoming the first-ever Creagh College (Gorey) student to captain a Wexford Minor team, and he was flanked by Doran Daly-O’Toole and Niall Furlong to form a very strong half-back line.

Doyle and Roark were two of the three survivors from the side that bowed out to Laois in the quarter-final by 2-13 to 3-8 at the same venue last year, along with Jason Rossiter who has transitioned from goalkeeper to corner-forward and free-taker.

He converted two early placed balls to put Kerry under immediate pressure, and it was clear they were destined for a difficult hour after Wexford pounced for the first of two very well-worked opening half goals in the third minute.

Colin Carley found his Wexford CBS colleague Jamie Doyle, and he in turn delivered a short pass to Seán Hyland who burst through from midfield to the right of goal and planted his shot into the far top corner for a 1-2 to nil lead.

Kerry midfielder Darragh Corridon, who moved to full-forward for the second-half, opened their scoring with the first of his four successful placed balls in the sixth minute.

On that note, one area where Wexford must improve is in the concession of frees, because 20 was too high a number to give away (with 17 received) against struggling opposition.

The second goal was an absolute cracker, and it arrived in the 21st minute when Jack Nolan popped a handpass to Jack Dunne – son of the legendary Liam – who was running hard from midfield off his left shoulder.

When he got to the 20-metre mark, the Oulart-The Ballagh lad took aim and unleashed a powerful drive to the top right corner of the net to widen the gap to 2-6 to 0-3.

Joe O’Leary and Jason Rossiter (two frees) added points before Kerry showed some promise in first-half additional time.

After Darragh Corridon sent over his fourth free, captain Maurice Lenihan drifted out towards midfield and collected a short pass from wing-back Ruairí Hanafin before posting their opening point from play in the 34th minute.

Wexford had a chance for a third goal just before the break after Niall Furlong delivered a dangerous ball, but Jamie Doyle couldn’t get power behind his pull and it veered wide.

The half ended with a thundering tackle by Kian O’Connor on Kerry centre-back Tomás Godley. It meant the effective Wexford full-forward had to exchange his number 14 jersey for 32 on the restart, but Godley wasn’t so fortunate as he had to be replaced by Pádraig Kenny, with Keelan Best moving to the pivotal position.

The upset caused by this enforced departure probably contributed to Kerry’s lateness in emerging from the dressing-room for the second-half, with referee Pádraig Dunne eventually losing patience and going in to hasten their return.

Their only effort on goal arrived in the 33rd minute, when Darragh Corridon went low from a close-in free, but Wexford netminder Paddy Quigley was alert to the danger and diverted the shot around the post for a ’65 that Ivan Conway sent wide.

Jamie Doyle (’65), Kian O’Connor and Joe O’Leary had points at the other end before O’Connor dispossessed Kerry full-back Aidan O’Mahoney in the 40th minute and tucked away the third goal (3-13 to 0-5).

Ivan Conway hit Kerry’s first point of the second-half from a free 60 seconds later, before Doyle split the posts from another ’65 after O’Connor and Jason Rossiter went close to rattling the net in a goalmouth scramble.

Doran Daly-O’Toole grabbed a point from play that his excellent work deserved, and the fourth goal followed in the 52nd minute.

Jack Dunne passed to Jamie Doyle who sold a dummy before his shot was saved by Jack Moriarty, but the recently-introduced Liam Cooney was following up and slammed home for a 4-16 to 0-6 lead.

Back in 1988, when the counties met for the only other time in this competition, Kerry posed plenty of problems in Thurles before Wexford prevailed by 1-19 to 3-6.

However, this game was all one-way traffic by comparison, with Kerry outclassed although wing-forward Rory O’Halloran did draw praise with a fine point from tight to the left sideline in the 54th minute.

Wexford underlined their vast superiority with a quality fifth goal in the first extra minute.

Left half-back Niall Furlong linked up with Liam Cooney and kept going to accept the return pass, controlling it neatly on his stick before firing low across the body of Jack Moriarty and into the far corner of the net.

Wexford: Paddy Quigley (Bannow-Ballymitty); Ben Harpur (Oulart-The Ballagh), Ciarán Doyle (St. Anne’s), Patrick Kinsella (Monageer-Boolavogue); Doran Daly-O’Toole (Liam Mellows, 0-1), Charlie Roark (Ferns St. Aidan’s, capt.), Niall Furlong (Buffers Alley, 1-0); Jack Dunne (Oulart-The Ballagh, 1-2), Seán Hyland (Rapparees, 1-1); Colin Carley (Glynn-Barntown), Jamie Doyle (Shelmaliers, 0-2 ’65s), Jack Nolan (Oylegate-Glenbrien); Jason Rossiter (Oulart-The Ballagh, 0-6 frees), Kian O’Connor (Oulart-The Ballagh, 1-4), Joe O’Leary (Shelmaliers, 0-3). Subs. – Corey Ryan (St. Anne’s, 0-1) for Harpur (47), Liam Cooney (Glynn-Barntown, 1-0) for Nolan (47), Páuric Doyle (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy) for O’Leary (50), Tom Dempsey (Horeswood, 0-1) for Rossiter (50), Jack Gethings (Ballynastragh Gaels) for Dunne, inj. (57), also Callum Whelan-Byrne (Buffers Alley), Bobby Murphy (Bannow-Ballymitty), Stephen O’Toole (Ferns St. Aidan’s), Conor Fanning (Liam Mellows).

Kerry: Jack Moriarty; Hugh Lenihan, Aidan O’Mahoney, Eoin O’Flaherty; Ruairí Hanafin, Tomás Godley, Keelan Best; Adam Lynch, Darragh Corridon (0-4 frees); Tom Flaherty, Ivan Conway (0-2 frees), Rory O’Halloran (0-1); Billy Doyle, Maurice Lenihan (capt., 0-1), Evan O’Sullivan. Subs. – Pádraig Kenny for Godley, inj. (HT), Ryan Hickey for H. Lenihan (47), Art O’Sullivan for Lynch (50), Callum Carey-Sheehy for E. O’Sullivan (55), Dan Maloney for Best (57).

Referee: Pádraig Dunne (Laois).