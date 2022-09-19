Gusserane hold on against St. Anne's to book place in last eight of Wexford Senior football championship

Gusserane O’Rahillys 2-13 St. Anne’s (Rathangan) 2-12

HAVING LED by 2-12 to 1-7 after 48 minutes, Gusserane just about survived a closing St. Anne’s rally to post a third straight Group A victory in the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship at sunny Bellefield on Sunday and ensure safe passage to the last eight.

St. Anne’s are facing a somewhat anxious wait to discover whether or not they make the quarter-finals for the first time since 2018 when they face a Crossabeg-Ballymurn outfit not yet sure of their place in the knockouts themselves, with Starlights and Kilanerin also in the shake-up on this Sunday’s crunch closing afternoon of qualifying.

Gusserane’s success in out-shooting St. Anne’s by 2-3 to 0-1 while the Sky Blues were temporarily down to 14 men after the 36th-minute sin-binning of defender Eoin Ryan was crucial to the O’Rahillys removing their closing day nerves.

That scoring burst transformed Gusserane from trailing by 1-6 to 0-8 to leading by 2-11 to 1-7 before Ryan returned for the Anne’s, who subsequently produced a determined charge to go very close to salvaging the tie.

Adrian Flynn continued to operate as a sweeper for Gusserane, and that merely suited the St. Anne’s ploy of pushing up on the opposition.

A counter-attack led to Justin Moran drawing first blood for David O’Connor’s men after 80 seconds, before the lively Liam Rochford doubled that advantage after a one-two with Mikey Fogarty in the fourth minute.

But St. Anne’s had three wides while Mark Rossiter began his run to a match-winning personal tally of 2-6 when putting over a sixth-minute free following a foul on industrious wing-back Eoin Ryan.

St. Anne’s stole a march from the kick-out arising from Gusserane’s first wide, with Liam Schokman setting in motion a charge involving Justin Moran and Aidan Rochford before Mikey Fogarty angled to the town-end net in the tenth minute. And midfielder Ben Moore quickly tagged on a point for a 1-3 to 0-1 advantage.

Gusserane had Cillian Kehoe fresh back from competing in the World Tug-of-War Championships in Holland – the midfielder having jetted in during the early hours of Sunday – and a quick free from Sam Wall saw Kehoe peg back a point, before Wall put over a mark, and centre-back Gavin Sheehan had it down to 1-3 to 0-4 after 15 minutes.

The sides shared the next six points – Aidan Rochford, a Seán Kelly free and Justin Moran for the Anne’s; Sam Wall and two Mark Rossiter frees for Gusserane – before Adrian Flynn foiled a goaling bid by Justin Moran prior to Gusserane spurning three pointing chances in the closing stages to break in arrears by 1-6 to 0-7.

St. Anne’s had a fifth wide before Gusserane brought it back to 1-6 to 0-8 after 34 minutes when Mark Rossiter converted a free after Gavin Sheehan raced through.

And number six Sheehan’s surges from deep became a regular feature of Gusserane springing in front after the sin-binning of St. Anne’s Eoin Ryan.

That came after Graeme Cullen released Sheehan from a free, with Sheehan darting through and feeding Mark Rossiter, who was hauled down by Ryan at the expense of a penalty which Rossiter drilled home to turn the tables by 1-8 to 1-6 after 37 minutes.

Graeme Cullen was heavily involved as Sheehan and Wall quickly tagged on points, before Jack Burford sent Sheehan springing forward again to feed Rossiter to plant his second goal in the 44th minute (2-10 to 1-6).

Liam Rochford immediately responded with a point. But Mark Rossiter struck back from a free, and just as St. Anne’s got their man back from the sin-bin, Tom Foran fed Cillian Kehoe to kick Gusserane eight points clear on 48 minutes (2-12 to 1-7).

At this stage the game appeared to have a Gusserane victory written all over it.

But they were very much on the back-foot for much of the remainder, and Justin Moran sparked the St. Anne’s fightback with a 50th-minute goal when a pointing effort from Seán Kelly seemed to be tailing.

Moran rose at the far post sandwiched between the ’keeper and a defender to force the ball to the country-end net and pare it back to 2-12 to 2-7.

Seán Kelly added a free, and while Mark Rossiter responded from a free with Gusserane’s last score on 56 minutes, St. Anne’s were within 2-13 to 2-11 40 seconds into added-time as Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Moran and Kelly (free) maintained the push.

Gusserane ’keeper Mark Flynn and Cillian Kehoe combined to cut out a threat from St. Anne’s substitute Jonathan Fogarty before Kevin Breen fed Justin Moran to leave his side on the brink of bridging the gap three minutes into injury-time.

However, the resultant kick-out met with the final whistle as last year’s beaten finalists Gusserane embraced qualification in this most challenging injury-ravaged campaign.

Gusserane: Mark Flynn; Jack Burford, Jamie Sheehan, Jack O’Connor; Eoin Ryan, Gavin Sheehan (0-2), Cormac Kiely; Cillian Kehoe (0-2), Ciarán Conway; Tom Foran, Graeme Cullen, Emmet Cullen; Adrian Flynn, Sam Wall (0-3, 1 mark), Mark Rossiter (capt., 2-6, 0-6 frees, 1-0 pen.). Sub. – Shane Culleton for Conway (56).

St. Anne’s: Graham Holmes; Seán Gaul, Tomás Cullen (capt.), Kenny Cloney; Finn Ryan, Diarmuid O’Keeffe (0-1), Eoin Ryan; Liam Schokman, Ben Moore (0-1); Páraic O’Keeffe, Aidan Rochford (0-1), Liam Rochford (0-2); Mikey Fogarty (1-0), Seán Kelly (0-3 frees), Justin Moran (1-4). Subs. – Kevin Breen for Gaul (HT), Mark Furlong for Fogarty (37), Jonathan Fogarty for Moore (48). Sin-bin: Eoin Ryan (36).

Referee: Jimmy Heavey (Geraldine O’Hanrahans).