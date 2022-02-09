Grading called into question as Adamstown crushed in final

COLÁISTE ABBÁIN found a challenge too tough to overcome when they met Tullamore College in the Top Oil Leinster Schools Senior football ‘D1’ championship final in IT Carlow on Thursday.

The Adamstown school came into the game in fine fettle and confidence was high, but they came up against a grading bandit, a ‘D1’ rated outfit that were way better than they should be at this level.

It all led to a frustrating experience for Coláiste Abbáin as they struggled to make any impression. They battled to the end, which was good to see, but they just didn’t have enough quality to put it up to the Offaly school.

They will keep plugging away down in Adamstown, that’s for sure. They are working hard to make their players better and those rewards will keep coming, but this was just one of those days for learning lessons, being proud of the season they have had, and relishing the memories they made.

Fionán Redmond fired home a second-minute rebound after Adam Joyce’s shot came off the crossbar, and the deadly-accurate Geordi O’Meara soon got his tally flowing.

It was 1-5 to nil when Coláiste Abbáin got on the scoreboard through Shane Roche, after Jack Whitty was fouled.

Playing with the breeze, Tullamore didn’t blink. The speedy Conor Bracken created a second major for Redmond before he netted himself in the 22nd minute after a sensational team build-up down the middle of the field.

Bracken majored again, a clinical low finish four minutes later, and his side continued to tack on points as they went in 4-11 to 0-1 ahead.

The Tullamore corner-forward completed his hat-trick four minutes into the second-half, and the impressive O’Meara continued to add to his tally.

A foul on Morgan Nash-Colfer allowed Roche a chance to kick a second Coláiste Abbáin point which he took, but they were reduced to 14 when Jack Whitty was dismissed following a mini-brawl in the 42nd minute.

From there it was an exercise in defending and keeping the scores down for Adamstown as the substitutions rolled on.

They battled really well in the final quarter and didn’t concede another major, with Calvin Kehoe determined and gutsy between the sticks to keep Tullamore at bay.

Coláiste Abbáin: Calvin Kehoe (Taghmon-Camross); Conor Murphy (Rathnure), James Whitty (Taghmon-Camross, capt.), Evan Sweeney (Glynn-Barntown); Seán Woods-Abulu (Cloughbawn), Ryan O’Connor (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown), James O’Leary (Rathnure); Philip Kearns (Cloughbawn), Morgan Nash-Colfer (Taghmon-Camross); Conor Kelly (Ballyhogue), Eoin Roche (Bannow-Ballymitty), Jack Whitty (Taghmon-Camross); Jamie Cadogan (Taghmon-Camross), Shane Roche (Ballyhogue, 0-2 frees), Philip Wickham (Adamstown). Subs. - James Delaney (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy) for Kearns, inj. (27), Charlie Murray (Cloughbawn) for Wickham (27), Ken Fenlon (Cloughbawn) for O’Leary (28), Thomas Coleman (Clongeen) for Cadogan (39), Dannie McDonald (Adamstown) for Kelly (47), Ben Furlong (Taghmon-Camross) for Roche (51), also Jack Barron (Taghmon-Camross), Josh Kehoe (Cloughbawn), Oscar Mac Gabhann (Adamstown), Jack Doyle (Cloughbawn), Jamie Fitzpatrick (Ballyhogue).

Tullamore College: Donnacha Keoghan; Eamon Bolger, Ronin Daly, Kian Baniassadi; Patrick Kenna, Darragh Brennan (capt., 0-1), Aaron Gorman; Seán Brennan, Adam Joyce (0-4); Anthony Gorman (0-1), Seán Conway (0-2), Geordi O’Meara (0-9, 2 frees, 1 ‘45); Conor Bracken (3-0), Fionán Redmond (2-1), Cameron Egan. Subs. - Paul Conway for Egan, inj. (10), Shane Marsden for Kenna (40), Niall McCabe (0-1) for Anthony Gorman (40), Seán Cuskelly for Bracken (43), Jack Saunders for Bolger (44), Eabhann Gorman (0-1) for Aaron Gorman (44), Rory Lynch for Redmond (47), Brian Dempsey for S. Conway (47), Oisín Troy for O’Meara (49), Joseph Tyrrell for P. Conway (55), Anthony Farrell for S. Brennan (55).

Referee: Pat Moran (Laois).