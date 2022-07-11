Gorey survive massive test from much-improved Faythe Harriers in Wexford Senior hurling championship

Luke Murphy (Faythe Harriers) survives this blocking attempt from Aodhán Doyle, as Cathal Stokes and Kyle Scallan look on.

Naomh Éanna 0-24 Faythe Harriers 2-16

NAOMH ÉANNA had to come up with a new way of preserving their unbeaten record in Group A of the Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship after an absorbing clash with a much-improved Faythe Harriers in this hugely enjoyable battle in a baking-hot Bellefield on Saturday.

Goals had got the job done against Cloughbawn and Glynn-Barntown respectively, but with that route closed off on this occasion, their win boiled down to the simply superb workrate exerted in the middle third during a frenetic second-half.

The Gorey side trailed by 1-10 to 0-6 at the break but still managed to get the job done, although in reality they had to do it twice in one of the most exciting and gripping finishes to a game at this level for many a day.

Although their advantage was slipping with every passing minute, the Harriers doggedly refused to lie down. And when Josh Sheil’s constant hard work down the left flank earned a free that Lee Chin converted from distance in the 55th minute, they were still ahead by 1-16 to 0-17.

That’s when Naomh Éanna showed their true quality for the first time. After Jack Cullen shot the last of just two second-half wides (from ten overall), Charlie McGuckin plucked James Henebery’s puck-out from the clouds and fed the excellent Aodhán Doyle to make it a one-point game.

Jim Berry dropped an effort short at the other end, and seconds later Pádraig Doyle picked out McGuckin to get Gorey on level terms for the very first time.

They were in overdrive at that stage, and free-taker Pádraig Doyle punished a late slap on substitute Daragh Canavan to make it 0-20 to 1-16 in their favour in the 59th minute.

A Conor McDonald handpass led to Doyle doubling the advantage from play, but there was another enormous twist to come.

Lee Chin was pushed in to full-forward as a goal was now crucial for the Harriers. And their inspiring captain duly emerged from a ruck of bodies after a throw-in to the left of goal, passing across the square for Richie Lawlor to strike to the net and restore their lead (2-16 to 0-21).

That dramatic finish arrived 64 seconds into additional time, and the Wexford town men weren’t helped by the loss at that stage of veteran Richie Kehoe, who had been immense in defence.

Surely Naomh Éanna wouldn’t produce another burst to win it at that stage? Well, that’s exactly what they did, starting when Aodhán Doyle won the break from the puck-out and equalised.

One minute later, Charlie McGuckin made another trademark catch and spotted Jack Cullen in space, and he belted the ball over at the Bellefield Road end to huge Gorey cheers.

And although he had been kept very quiet by his own high standards, class is permanent and Conor McDonald managed to put the icing on the cake by pointing with the second-last puck of a gripping game.

It was marvellous stuff, and a tribute to both sides given the heat they had to contend with. Gorey have really impressed me in their last two outings, and they will be even more formidable when the holidaying J.J. Twamley returns and Cathal Dunbar recovers from injury.

And though the Harriers have yet to pick up a point and simply must do so now against St. Anne’s on Sunday, this was still an immense improvement on what had been witnessed before.

They welcomed back two men on opposite ends of the age spectrum who had missed the loss to Crossabeg-Ballymurn, and both made major contributions.

Richie Kehoe was given the task of following Conor McDonald everywhere, and it was an impressive feat to restrict a man with 4-4 to his name in the two previous matches to a mere two points.

As for young Luke Murphy, this was his break-out game as a Senior, scoring 1-2 from corner-forward on only his second appearance at this level.

Faythe Harriers were full of fire and energy from the off, and Gorey had no answers as their rivals powered into a deserved 0-5 to nil lead after ten minutes.

Lee Chin, playing as a deep-lying centre-forward on this occasion, offered early inspiration with a couple of monster points from inside his own half, with the speedy Conall Clancy and Luke Murphy also getting in on the act in that early purple patch.

Gorey were visibly struggling, and although Pádraig Doyle finally opened their account from two placed balls, the Harriers were about to score their first goal of the championship.

It arrived in the 14th minute, with Luke Murphy’s shot initially saved by Jack Cushe, but when Glen Murphy-Butler pulled on the rebound, Murphy stopped it close to the posts and finished to the net from close range (1-6 to 0-2).

Naomh Éanna’s first-half highlights reel was sparse in comparison, although Cian Browne did strike one good point under pressure while McDonald’s sole inspiring moment saw him control a Pádraig Doyle delivery with his stick and fire over.

A Faythe Harriers team with the tigerish Danny Walsh and Brendan Mulligan providing lots of back-up in defence for Richie Kehoe were full value for that 1-10 to 0-6 interval lead, and it increased further on the restart when Chin sent over a free. With McDonald struggling to get on the ball, it was left to his colleagues to step up, and they really delivered.

Seán Doyle stuck to Chin like glue and did a superb job, restricting him to just one point from play thereafter, while most of the breaks off the Harriers puck-outs sent in their direction were snapped up by Aodhán and Pádraig Doyle, Jack Doran, Cathal Stokes and Charlie McGuckin.

Their short passing game through the lines kicked in when it was needed most, with their ball control of the highest quality as they hit an awesome 18 second-half points while only adding two wides in the process.

Still, the gap remained at five (1-14 to 0-12) at the three-quarter stage. So many people got in on the act to get Gorey over the line, with most of the dozen points that followed sourced from the ball-winning of that dominant sextet around midfield.

Corner-back Eoin Conroy, Stokes and substitute Seán Óg Whelan were among the marksmen from distance, with this ultimate test of character passed which suggests we are dealing with a group boasting serious championship credentials.

Naomh Éanna: Jack Cushe; Eoin Conroy (0-1), Eoin Molloy, Tom Stafford; Cathal Stokes (0-1), Jack Cullen (0-1), Seán Doyle; Jack Doran (0-1), Aodhán Doyle (0-4); Conor McDonald (capt., 0-2), Pádraig Doyle (0-7, 4 frees, 2 ’65s), Charlie McGuckin (0-1); David O’Brien (0-1), Cian Molloy (0-2), Cian Browne (0-2). Subs. – Seán Óg Whelan (0-1) for O’Brien (47), Daragh Canavan for Browne (57).

Faythe Harriers: James Henebery; Alex Lynch, Brendan Mulligan, Danny Walsh; Kyle Scallan, Colm Heffernan, Richie Kehoe; Conall Clancy (0-2), Richie Lawlor (1-1); Darby Purcell, Lee Chin (capt., 0-9, 6 frees), Josh Sheil; Glen Murphy-Butler (0-1), Jim Berry (0-1), Luke Murphy (1-2). Subs. – Conall Ó Crualaoich for Sheil, temp. (5-7), Ó Crualaoich for Heffernan, temp. (37-38), Ó Crualaoich for Purcell (44), Eoin Roche for Murphy-Butler (57), Con Ó Donnagáin for Berry (60), Dean Walsh for Kehoe, inj. (60+2).

Referee: John Carton (Monageer-Boolavogue).