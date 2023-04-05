Gorey Community School Junior 'seconds' capture Leinster football title

GOREY COMMUNITY School wrapped up more silverware last week when they claimed the Leinster second teams Junior football championship title with victory over St. Oliver’s from Oldcastle in Leixlip, Co. Kildare.

While it’s unusual to see a ‘B’ team event for schools, it proved hugely profitable for Gorey given that so many lads were keen to play football.

They had the benefit of training all together with the first string, and that no doubt brought them on and helped them claim this sterling success.

It was a tough battle against a gritty St. Oliver’s outfit. Gorey had to be at their very best defensively and to a man they were outstanding, shielding Pádraig Roche’s goal with such quality that the Castletown shot-stopper had very few saves to make.

They worked relentlessly throughout the side, but they also needed a few to step up to the scoring mantle, and in J.D. Masterson and Dylan Bealin they had players capable of kicking scores on a consistent basis.

They got great returns across the attacking third, with Conor Fanning outstanding too.

Gorey got the initial points on the board, with Fanning opening the scoring before Bealin added a brace to push them clear.

The game was nip-and-tuck as the half progressed, but points from Masterson and Bealin appeared to have the Wexford school heading in with a slender advantage.

However, having played with a strong breeze on the Leixlip astro, Gorey needed something more and they got it on the stroke of half-time when Thierry Travers, named after the Arsenal great of the same Christian name, slotted in soccer style after the Oldcastle ‘keeper had initially saved Bealin’s shot.

That left Gorey 1-5 to 0-3 up at the interval, but they had to withstand a considerable amount of pressure from St. Oliver’s at the beginning of the second-half.

The Meath outfit dragged themselves back within a point at 1-5 to 0-7, but Gorey finished with a flourish.

Travers got them going with a point before Masterson was successful with a dead-ball to make the lead three.

Bealin finished his tally with another point to end on four, while Masterson matched that feat with the last two dead-balls to give Gorey Community School an afternoon to remember.

Gorey Community School: Pádraig Roche (Castletown); Cian Meleady (Buffers Alley), Lorcan Doyle (Craanford), Ted Sheehan (Naomh Éanna); Cian Steadmond (Ballynastragh Gaels); Adam Furlong (St. Patrick’s), Cathal Fitzpatrick (Ballynastragh Gaels); J.D. Masterson (Oulart-The Ballagh, 0-4, 3 frees), Cillian Bolger (Réalt na Mara); Ben Furlong (Ballynastragh Gaels), Dylan Hersey-Kenny (Réalt na Mara), Conor Fanning (Castletown, 0-1); Dylan Bealin (Castletown, 0-4, 2 frees), Thierry Travers (Naomh Éanna, 1-1), Harry Smith (Réalt na Mara). Subs. - Píaras O’Neill (Naomh Éanna) for Smith, Seán McLoughlin (Castletown) for Bolger, Alfie Naughton (Naomh Éanna) for B. Furlong, Conor Cassidy (Craanford) for Travers, also Tiernan Black (Réalt na Mara), Cian O’Mahony (Naomh Éanna), Daire Kinsella (Castletown), Daithí Robinson (Naomh Éanna), Shane Ivanoff (Castletown), Diarmuid O’Shaughnessy (Castletown), Conn Ó Dubhlaigh (Castletown), Rory Dineen (Naomh Éanna), Scott Doran (Naomh Éanna), Billy Fitzpatrick (Naomh Éanna), Conall Molloy (Naomh Éanna), Callum Kennedy (Naomh Éanna).