Gorey anger after exit to Kerry school in game with Kerry referee

FRUSTRATION AND anger were the overwhelming emotions in Gorey Community School last week as they came to terms with the fact that, not only were they without remedy for facing an All-Ireland ladies’ football semi-final against a non-neutral referee, but that their plight was completely ignored by the governing body.

Gorey lost their last four clash to Mercy Mounthawk of Tralee by four points, but were only made aware of the fact that referee Seamus Mulvihill is from Kerry five days after the contest.

The Ladies’ Gaelic Football Association had left Mulvihill’s origins off the official match programme. It was the only last four clash where the LGFA didn’t print the referee’s county on the programme, and it was the only semi-final refereed by an official from a competing county.

The match was played in Fethard, Co. Tipperary, 144km from his Finuge/St. Senan’s club.

There were twelve counties within a 100km radius of Fethard that could have provided a neutral referee, but the LGFA made a decision which one hopes was borne out of abject laziness rather than anything sinister, to the detriment of Gorey Community School.

For mentor and teacher Anita Hughes it was the culmination of a bitter-sweet trip to an All-Ireland semi-final for a group of girls who have worked incredibly hard since they first came into the school as first years.

It was a proud moment to get there after becoming Leinster champions, but their treatment fell well short of what one would expect for such a big game.

“First of all, when we got confirmation that the match would be a Saturday it didn’t suit us (because of inter-county commitment of players).

“Even starting back from then we had contacted the woman over it and no way was it to be moved,” she said.

“Then all of a sudden Kerry wanted it moved, and it was moved, with our agreement.

“On the day of the match we were told we had to get changed at a local rugby club and then travel down to the venue by bus.

“They were only small things but as we were saying in school, it’s not really good enough from the LGFA when it’s an All-Ireland semi.

“Up to this point, the LGFA in Leinster, I thought they were really well organised and the venues and facilities were excellent.

“This facility (in Fethard), the astro, was lovely but there was no access to the stand, there was port-a-loos.

“We didn’t cop about the ref originally but the linesman on our side was from Kerry as well. We thought that was fair enough because Niall (Hughes, mentor) said he would go over and do the other line, but he wasn’t allowed.

“When we were told the referee was from Kerry, as a teacher I thought on a moral principle I wouldn’t play under a Wexford ref.

“We are trying to promote girls’ football, Lidl are doing so much to promote it, but it’s our own association that are actually letting us down by not providing a neutral ref.

“It’s not fair on the girls, having put in all the work, all the effort.”

After a day’s contemplation Gorey went about seeking advice on submitting an objection via CODA (Complaints, Objections, Disciplinary and Appeal) but found out in their queries that they were timed out.

The school then looked to lodge a formal complaint but again were rebuffed, with their grievance not falling under the required headings to justify such an approach.

It all left Hughes, her fellow mentors and the players frustrated and with no way of pushing to ensure it never happens again.

“My main issue is the LGFA not answering. I got one email back saying you can’t make a complaint, you can’t appeal.

“Basically they are untouchable. We don’t know who decided (the ref), we can’t get answers.

“The girls are gutted that they didn’t get an equal playing field. As a teacher I just want to make sure, whether it’s a Cork team or wherever, that it doesn’t happen to students again, or any LGFA player, that the playing field isn’t level.

“I just think Lidl are doing so much to get that level playing field and the LGFA are taking it away from kids.”

While frustration, disappointment and disgust may never completely subside with the powers that be, Hughes is immensely proud of the girls on the team, who wanted so badly to become All-Ireland champions but did their school proud by winning provincial titles in camogie and football.

“I think they don’t realise winning two Leinsters in the one year is a huge achievement,” she said.

“I think it will only be in time, when the official picture is taken and it goes up on the wall of fame in the school, that they will realise what they have achieved.”

The LGFA were contacted by this reporter about this situation but did not respond.