Good Counsel lose Leinster first year football final to Mullingar CBS

THERE WAS disappointment for Good Counsel College when a late Coláiste Mhuire (Mullingar) burst secured the Leinster Schools first year ‘A’ football title for the Westmeath outfit at the Éire Óg club grounds in Carlow.

The New Ross lads put in a massive performance and looked to be heading for glory until they were pipped by a goal in the last minute of normal time, with their rivals adding an injury-time free to edge it by two points.

It was a heartbreaking way to end for Good Counsel after an outstanding game between two quality sides. To a man the Ross boys were excellent but a few stood out, like Paddy Kane who did an exquisite marking job on Mullingar’s best forward, keeping him scoreless from play.

There was also a superb showing from Mullinavat’s Cian Kelly at full-back, as he led by example and was a real presence at the heart of the defence.

In Niall Kinsella and Pádraig Hayden, Good Counsel had two midfielders that were on top form, won the battle in that area and worked tirelessly throughout.

Fethard’s Jack Cullen proved to be a handful for the Mullingar defence but they gave him a lot of attention, likely knowing his game-changing ability.

Another who made things happen was substitute Fionn Murphy, coming on at half-time to add a real presence to the team, while Kyle Bolger also won his personal battle with his highly-rated opponent.

Because of illness, Good Counsel had to start without Seán Galway, and he proved to be a big loss as they battled with Mullingar in a tight first 25 minutes.

Against the breeze Coláiste Mhuire took the lead, but Cullen responded to level it up after eight minutes.

Again Mullingar CBS moved 0-2 to 0-1 in front, but two late points in the period from Cullen ensured Good Counsel went in at the interval ahead.

They brought on Fionn Murphy and Seán Kinsella at the break and those changes helped the Ross school keep possession in attack.

However, Mullingar struck first, netting four minutes into the second period to take the lead.

They stayed ahead until Murphy fired home a major with seven minutes remaining, and Good Counsel went into the final stages two points to the good.

However, Coláiste Mhuire found a late 1-1 to wrap up the title, leaving Good Counsel disappointed. It would be no surprise if these two sides met again in 2024 in the second year competition, and it wouldn’t be a shock if the winners and runners-up were reversed.

Good Counsel: Elliott Barrett (Horeswood); Paddy Kane (Geraldine O’Hanrahans), Cian Kelly (Mullinavat), Eoghan Doyle (Bannow-Ballymitty); Eoin Cahill (Horeswood), Joey Tobin (Rathnure), Eoin Bates (St. Martin’s); Pádraig Hayden (Graiguenamanagh), Niall Sutton (Horeswood); Jamie Walsh (Gusserane), Leo Sutton (Horeswood), Seán Doyle (Adamstown); Bobby Donovan (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown), Kyle Bolger (Tullogher-Rosbercon), Jack Cullen (Fethard, capt., 0-4). Subs. - Fionn Murphy (Glenmore, 1-1), Seán Kinsella (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown), Seán Galway (Adamstown).