Goals give Martin’s an edge

ST. MARTIN’S earned the valuable prize of top spot in Group A of the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship – and the last available automatic quarter-final place – thanks to a hard-fought but deserved win over close rivals Glynn-Barntown in Bellefield on Friday.

Two second-half goals separated the sides and, while they were sloppy concessions from the losers’ point of view, they were equally a reflection of the marginal superiority that the victors could claim.

St. Martin’s pounced for that all-important second major in the 53rd minute, at a time when they were ahead by 1-8 to 0-9 and still locked in a tight contest.

And substitute Jack Devereux no doubt couldn’t believe his luck, because a defensive fumble from the opposition meant he was able to virtually walk the ball towards a gaping Bellefield Road-end net to wrap up a third straight win.

St. Martin’s didn’t score again, while Glynn-Barntown free-taker Mark Fanning pulled back a brace of points, but in truth the Killurin crew never looked like breaking through for the late goal that they needed.

The victors will be glad of the free weekend to come, because the four-team group is the only one where all participants haven’t been granted a bye. It means that Glynn-Barntown will be on the road for a fourth outing on the trot in the preliminary quarter-finals, although at least they didn’t appear to pick up any additional injuries here.

They welcomed back James Stafford after he missed the Horeswood match due to concussion, while St. Martin’s captain Jack O’Connor started too after successfully appealing against the red card he was shown seven days earlier versus Sarsfields.

Darren Codd’s place-kicking via the ground was on song for the victors, and he nailed the opening three points in the fourth, eighth and twelfth minutes respectively.

A Mark Fanning free that flew in at head height was fisted over by Shane Wilde for the Glynn-Barntown opener in the 16th minute, shortly before the water break (0-3 to 0-1).

Space for attackers was at a premium at either end, with both sides funnelling back quickly when they didn’t have possession. As a result, scores were hard to come by, although Jack O’Connor did well to pick off the St. Martin’s opener from play in the 19th minute after gaining possession close to the posts and jinking smartly on to his right.

Fionn Cooney hit back after good work by Mark Fanning and Kevin Mahoney, but a fourth successful free from Darren Codd left St. Martin’s enjoying an interval lead of 0-5 to 0-2.

There was hope of brighter things to come for Glynn-Barntown when Aaron Breen – a player worthy of consideration by the county Senior selectors – took off on a solo run after the second-half throw-in and pulled back a point after eleven seconds.

However, the first St. Martin’s goal quickly followed, with the move started and finished by rampaging wing-back Rory O’Connor.

His driving run was followed by an off-load to Kyle Firman and, although Rob Tierney got his hands to the latter’s attempt, O’Connor kept moving and applied a close-range finish.

Referee David Jenkins – who awarded 46 frees, 22 to the winners – consulted briefly with the umpires before allowing the goal to stand, and it was the first sign of daylight appearing between the sides (1-5 to 0-3).

However, Glynn-Barntown knuckled down and did well to claim four of the next five points and reduce the margin to a more manageable 1-6 to 0-7 by the water break.

Mark Fanning, from a long John Leacy free, and a Darren Codd placed ball, swapped points before a run of three on the trot in a decent spell for the blue and greens from Fionn Cooney, James Stafford and a Fanning free.

The prize of that straight run to the quarter-final, along with the removal of any relegation concerns, was certainly worth fighting for, and it made for an interesting last quarter.

St. Martin’s re-grouped and were more threatening from the off, with Joe Barrett – so composed on the ball despite his youth – starting a move that ended with substitute Paudie Kelly feeding Ben Maddock to make it 1-7 to 0-7.

Kelly also supplied the last pass for a follow-up score from Sam Audsley, but a Fanning free and a trademark Aaron Breen point from one of his high kicks kept it interesting (1-8 to 0-9).

Nothing could be ruled out at that stage, but that defensive dithering presented Jack Devereux with an opportunity that was impossible to miss, and the outcome was all but determined in that telling moment.

There was a sin-binning deep into the five-plus minutes of added time for Glynn-Barntown’s Kevin Mahoney, with the losers still looking like a team capable of making progress while negotiating the preliminary quarter-final route.

One question that continues to intrigue neutrals is whether we will see Barry O’Connor in action for St. Martin’s during the knockout stages.

He has been listed at number 14 for all three outings but hasn’t appeared to date, but his presence again in Enniscorthy last Friday suggested that he might yet feature at the business end of the competition.

That, of course, depends to a large extent on any potential demands placed on him by his employers in Australia, but the return of such a top-quality footballer would certainly light up the championship as well as adding considerably to St. Martin’s title hopes.

St. Martin’s: Tomás Hayes; Eoin O’Leary, Philip Dempsey, Joe Barrett; Sam Audsley (0-1), Conor Firman, Rory O’Connor (1-0); Daithí Waters, Ben Maddock (0-1); Jake Firman, Jack O’Connor (capt., 0-1), Luke Kavanagh; Diarmuid Barry, Darren Codd (0-5 frees), Kyle Firman. Subs. – Paudie Kelly for J. Firman (41), Jack Devereux (1-0) for K. Firman (42), Zac Firman for Kavanagh (46), Joe O’Connor for Audsley (53), Michael Codd for D. Codd (58).

Glynn-Barntown: Matt Doyle; Ger Dempsey, Jack Fenlon, Rob Tierney (capt.); Rowan White, David Clarke, Conor Lyne; Michael Doyle, Aaron Breen (0-2); James Stafford (0-1), John Leacy, Kevin Mahoney; Fionn Cooney (0-2), Shane Wilde (0-1), Mark Fanning (0-5, 4 frees). Subs. – Darragh Carley for Cooney (42), Matthew Joyce for Wilde (56). Sin-bin: Kevin Mahoney (60+3).

Referee: David Jenkins (Gusserane).