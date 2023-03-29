Goals galore for Enniscorthy CBS in decider against Gorey CS

St. Mary's CBS (Enniscorthy) joint-captains Ryan Donohoe and Robert Cahill with Denis Doyle, who made the presentation on behalf of the Leinster Council.

ST. MARY’S CBS (Enniscorthy) showed their keen eye for goal when dispatching Gorey Community School to take the South Leinster Schools Junior ‘B’ football title in St. Patrick’s Park on Tuesday.

Seldom will the sides score the same amount of times but be separated by double-digits points at the full-time whistle, but that’s just what happened here as Lucas Fitzpatrick netted five goals to see CBS home by 14.

Obviously, this outfit is backboned by the extremely talented soccer side in the school, and that skillset was clearly to the fore as Enniscorthy’s hunger for goals and their clinical nature when the chances arose really shone through.

They played against the breeze in the first-half and one wonders had Gorey displayed that same clinical level of goalscoring would they have even been in a position to bounce back and take this title? It would have undoubtedly been a much bigger challenge.

The north county school had several goal chances in the opening period with the breeze and at times it felt like they had Enniscorthy clinging to their coat-tails. However, the combination of Eamon Asple in goal and some wayward finishing kept them at bay.

Gorey started off on the front foot and pushed their opponents back for the majority of the opening ten minutes.

Darragh Forde got them up and running in the third minute before Tom Funge and Doran Daly-O’Toole added points to make it 0-3 to nil.

There were 13 minutes on the clock when Shayne McDonald settled down CBS with a crisply-struck point from a tight angle against the breeze. Yet Rory Cooper would ensure Gorey held that three-point advantage at the end of the opening quarter.

Colin Ivers shot wide for Enniscorthy in the 16th minute but advantage was being played, and Lucas Fitzpatrick converted the dead-ball. Gorey went close to an opening goal when Forde’s effort went over to make it 0-5 to 0-2, but the lead didn’t last for long.

Enniscorthy may have been a little fortunate to win the ‘45 that resulted in the opening goal, with Gorey only conceding because their defender was shoved from behind. However, they didn’t defend Seán Hyland’s ball in with any authority and Fitzpatrick flashed it past Emmet Slator.

At the other end Asple made three saves in the next five minutes, all from glorious Gorey chances, and it was that spell and the ‘keeper’s heroics that proved absolutely critical to the outcome of this contest.

If two or three of those had gone in, it would have been a different story approaching half-time. Fitzpatrick did put Enniscorthy in front, but the point was countered by Michael Kavanagh to send the sides in deadlocked at the break (1-3 to 0-6).

Seven scores were added in the first 20 minutes of the second-half, and Gorey registered three of them. The problem was that they were all points, while Enniscorthy netted four goals to break the game open at the other end.

Fitzpatrick got his second in the 34th minute after Slator initially denied Colin Ivers from close range. Kavanagh pulled a point back, but CBS got in on the left in the 41st minute and Darragh Harris dispatched with aplomb.

Another Kavanagh free followed, but again Enniscorthy were doing major damage. This time Oisín Cloke-Rochford was fouled and Harris stepped up to slide home a penalty low to the corner, sending Slator the wrong way.

Ivers fed Fitzpatrick for his hat-trick in the 48th minute (5-3 to 0-8), and it was evident at this stage that there was only one winner. After Kavanagh and Fitzpatrick exchanged frees, the latter slotted his fourth major home off the deck.

Tom Funge did reply with a lovely strike at the other end (6-4 to 1-9), but Harris fed Fitzpatrick for goal number seven, his fifth, in the 58th minute.

There was still time for Funge to fire a penalty wide either side of Forde and Cooper points for Gorey. There was also an opportunity for Cathal Kehoe to rattle home an eighth Enniscorthy goal, which he took with a rocket to send this devastating CBS outfit into the provincial semi-final against Terenure after Easter in great form.

St. Mary’s CBS: Eamon Asple (Ballyhogue); Tadhg Doyle (Ballyhogue), Robert Cahill (Monageer-Boolavogue), Brennan O’Neill (Duffry Rovers); Shane Reddy (Duffry Rovers), Jack Nolan (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Oisín Cloke-Rochford (Ballyhogue); Páraic Doyle (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy), Cathal Kehoe (Cloughbawn, 1-0); Seán Hyland (Starlights), Ryan Donohoe (Starlights), Colin Ivers (Marshalstown-Castledockrell); Shayne McDonald (Cloughbawn, 0-1), Lucas Fitzpatrick (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy, 5-3, 0-3 frees), Darragh Harris (Oylegate-Glenbrien, 2-0, 1 pen.). Subs. - Jamie Pepper (Starlights) for Nolan (31), Bobby Codd (Monageer-Boolavogue) for Doyle (46), Cormac Roban-Casey (Marshalstown-Castledockrell) for McDonald (47), John Miller (Starlights) for Hyland (50), Charlie Donnelly (Monageer-Boolavogue) for Cloke-Rochford (55), also Josh Ryan-Botha (Crossabeg-Ballymurn), Jamie Dugdale (Starlights), Eoin Cloke (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy), Oisín Devereux (Crossabeg-Ballymurn), Liam Parnell (Ballyhogue), Andrew Doyle (Ballyhogue), Jack O’Leary (Starlights).

Gorey CS: Emmet Slator (Castletown); Calum McNulty (Castletown), Dara Kelly (Naomh Éanna), Diarmuid Brady (Castletown); Alex Carton (St. Patrick’s), Tiernan Meyler (Naomh Éanna), Rory Cooper (Kilanerin, 0-2); George Kavanagh (Naomh Éanna), Tom Funge (Naomh Éanna, 1-1); Eoin Hughes (Kilanerin), Doran Daly-O’Toole (Castletown, 0-1), Michael Kavanagh (Castletown, 0-4, 3 frees); Conor Flynn (Naomh Éanna), Odhran Morris (Castletown), Darragh Forde (Kilanerin, 0-3). Subs. - Ian Noctor (Castletown) for Morris (43), Liam Kenny (Castletown) for Brady (49), also Jamie Hughes (Kilanerin), Adam Furlong (St. Patrick’s), John Masterson (Castletown), Harry Smyth (Réalt na Mara), Fergal Noctor (Kilanerin).

Referee: Brendan Holohan (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown).