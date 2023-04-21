Goalkeeper James Lawlor to make Senior championship debut for Wexford against Galway

Injury doubts Matthew O’Hanlon and Damien Reck have both been named on the Wexford Senior hurling team to take on Galway in Saturday’s Leinster championship opener in Pearse Stadium at 4.30 p.m.

James Lawlor from county champions Ferns St. Aidan’s will make his debut at this level in goal, with the position of reserve netminder going to Cian Byrne from St. Mary’s (Rosslare).

It will be the first time for Wexford to play a championship game without Mark Fanning between the posts since Oliver O’Leary of Buffers Alley featured in the Leinster quarter-final win over Laois six years ago.

The team named to start also includes defenders Liam Ryan and Conor Devitt, who are on the comeback trail after long-term injuries, along with wing-forward Oisín Foley who is set to make his first competitive appearance in 2023.

The full team released to the media is: James Lawlor; Shane Reck, Liam Ryan, Conor Devitt; Matthew O’Hanlon, Damien Reck, Simon Donohoe; Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Conor Hearne; Oisín Foley, Lee Chin (capt.), Liam Óg McGovern; Rory O’Connor, Conor McDonald, Cathal Dunbar. Subs. – Cian Byrne, Ross Banville, David Clarke, Mikie Dwyer, Connal Flood, Conor Foley, Kevin Foley, Richie Lawlor, Charlie McGuckin, Jack O’Connor, Joe O’Connor.