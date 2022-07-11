Glynn-Barntown stand tall to see off St. Anne’s in Wexford Senior hurling championship

Andrew Moran of St. Anne's trying to slip away from the challenge of Michael Doyle (Glynn-Barntown).

Glynn-Barntown 1-25 St. Anne's 1-22

ST. ANNE’S came within a close-range injury-time free of snatching an entirely remarkable draw against Glynn-Barntown in Sunday’s dramatic contest at scorching Chadwicks Wexford Park.

The Rathangan men went from claiming the first five points without reply to actually trailing by a massive nine points at a couple of stages of this third round Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship Group A duel.

A seriously malfunctioning puck-out was preyed upon as Glynn-Barntown overcame their slow start to surge into a dominant position.

But David O’Connor’s Sky Blues demonstrated their renowned depths of character to fight back to within a serious shout of digging out a draw.

However, Mark Furlong’s attempt from a point-blank free four minutes into added-time was met by a wall of Glynn-Barntown bodies on the goal-line as St. Anne’s brave effort fell short.

Liam Óg McGovern (two), Mark Furlong (two frees) and Diarmuid O’Keeffe had the saints purring when storming 0-5 to nil ahead in the opening stages as they sought a third straight victory.

However, the game then flipped very much in favour of Glynn-Barntown as they made serious hay while the Anne’s puck-out went wrong far too often.

Darragh Carley hit their sixth point to put them into a lead after six minutes which extended to 0-7 to 0-5 as John Leacy (four, including two frees), Michael O’Regan and Daragh Murphy were also finding the range.

The transformation ballooned to 1-8 to 0-6 when yet another puck-out was pounced upon and John Leacy tipped to Rowan White who raced in to flash to the Clonard end net on 14 minutes.

So shambolic was the St. Anne’s puck-out that the tie resembled a training backs-versus-forwards work-out as Shane Carley’s crew built a 1-15 to 0-10 advantage at half-time.

Leacy provided three more frees as Michael Doyle, Carley, Murphy and Shane Wilde also slotted over, while Andy Kennedy, Andrew Moran and free-taker Furlong (two) repaired some of the damage.

Anyone with an appreciation of St. Anne’s bounce-back-ability, and the fact that their first-half shortcomings were generally alien to their natural game, must have been anticipating some sort of second-half revival.

And this was set in motion with three Mark Furlong points (two frees) without reply inside the first three minutes, before Daragh Murphy and John Leacy (free) restored a seven-point gap (1-17 to 0-13).

But Mikey Fogarty (just before being forced off with a cut to his hand), Mark Furlong (two) and Andy Kennedy continued to chip away as the margin was shaved to 1-18 to 0-17 by the 41st minute.

Yet, there was some cause to wonder whether the Anne’s could bridge the earlier scoreboard gulf, especially with Rowan White producing back-to-back gems - including one from a line ball on 45 minutes - to pump the difference back out to six points (1-20 to 0-17).

But St. Anne’s are difficult to throw off the scent once they get a whiff of an opportunity pumping through their nostrils, and a couple more pointed frees from Mark Furlong kept them on the desired trajectory before they rocked to within 1-21 to 1-19 when substitute Dylan O’Brien swept a line ball from 30 yards out on the right from Andy Kennedy to the net.

Liam Óg McGovern fed Liam Rochford to peg it back to 1-21 to 1-20 just before Rowan White threatened the Anne’s net.

The sides shared the next four points before White latched onto a break to help Glynn-Barntown lead by 1-24 to 1-22, and Gary Moore was then sprung from the bench in his first involvement this campaign for the winners.

An eighth free from John Leacy made it a three-point gap a few minutes into added-time.

But still St. Anne’s wouldn’t stop knocking on the door, and veteran ’keeper Redmond Barry played a one-two from the resultant puck-out with Eoin Ryan before launching the ball downfield.

It eventually led to a free right in front of goal. The only difficulty for Mark Furlong was that, with it not being a penalty, he faced an absolute blue and green wall, and it was this barrier that his powerful low drive just couldn’t breach as Glynn-Barntown held out in a game they really should have had in their paw having been gifted such a massive advantage.

Glynn-Barntown: Mark Fanning; Ger Dempsey, David Clarke (capt.), Pádraig Donnelly; Murtagh Joyce, Michael O’Regan (0-1), Craig Doyle; Brendan Doyle, Darragh Carley (0-2); Shane Wilde (0-1), John Leacy (0-11, 8 frees), Michael Doyle (0-2); Rowan White (1-4, 0-1 line ball), Matt Doyle, Daragh Murphy (0-3). Subs. – Cormac Cooney (0-1) for Michael Doyle (52), Matthew Joyce for Matt Doyle (55), Robbie Hillis for Joyce (58), Kevin Crean for B. Doyle (60), Gary Moore for Murphy (60+3).

St. Anne’s: Redmond Barry; Kenny Cloney, Tomás Cullen, Eoin Ryan; Liam Schokman, Aidan Rochford (capt.), Brian Kavanagh; Diarmuid O’Keeffe (0-1), Andy Kennedy (0-2); Mikey Fogarty (0-1), Mark Furlong (0-12, 8 frees), Andrew Moran (0-1); Jonathan Fogarty, Liam Óg McGovern (0-2), Liam Rochford (0-2). Subs. – Seán Gaul for M. Fogarty, temp. (38-44), Dylan O’Brien (1-1) for M. Fogarty (44), Darragh Furlong for Kennedy (53).

Referee: James Owens (Askamore).