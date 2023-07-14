Glynn-Barntown show they are going places with Senior league final win against St. Martin's

First significant success underlines their rich potential

THE NEXT stage in the progression of Glynn-Barntown as a camogie club was achieved on Wednesday when they took the Senior league title in Boolabawn, defeating St. Martin’s in the process.

The Killurin side are clearly on the rise, with their steady improvement in results and general standing in the Wexford camogie ranks, coupled with one of the most successful under-age structures in the county, key to closing the gap on the top echelon of teams.

They’ve still more progressing to do to turn a league title into a county championship crown, but it appears that the only way is further up. They will need to develop more scorers as time passes, with Chloe Cashe’s haul greater than that achieved by the entire St. Martin’s team.

Nine of those points were from frees, with one also coming from a penalty, but she was still very much at the heart of everything Glynn-Barntown did in the St. Martin’s half. After watching Cashe in this game and previously in Intermediate matches for her county, it feels like it’s only a matter of time before things click for her at Senior level with Wexford.

It might be a confidence issue, but she has all the attributes to succeed. Much like, say, Shelley Kehoe, her best camogie may come as she gets older, and if she can transfer this form to Colin Sunderland’s side she will quickly become one of the first names on the teamsheet.

While she did even more damage once Sarah O’Connor was moved to midfield, Cashe was already effective against her Senior county team-mate. Displays of this nature can only enforce the realisation that she can match or better anyone in the county and beyond.

Grace Roche (Glynn-Barntown) trying to shake off Mary Barrett.

While Cashe took the headlines and the burden of expectation from those around her, the reason Glynn-Barntown won is that they were able to get solid contributions from the periphery, as well as their stars.

One would expect Róisín Cooney to do an excellent job, but beside her Rachel Murphy and Niamh Cogley hardly put a foot wrong. The half-back line is probably Glynn-Barntown’s strongest, and they were comfortably on top in that area of the field too.

Matters got a little tougher when O’Connor was moved forward and started running at them, but they weren’t afraid to commit the foul at that stage and halt any unlikely comeback before it even manifested in the St. Martin’s minds.

The middle third worked tirelessly for this title, with Ellie Stafford funnelling back to help in and around that area. It left Jane Murphy and Jessie Morrissey inside as a duo, and while both got goals, there’s more to come from this pair.

St. Martin’s will be there in the reckoning for the championship. They obviously have some holes that manager Amy Ryan will have to try to fill, but one couldn’t possibly pay too much heed as to their overall credentials given that Ciara O’Connor is injured and Chloe Foxe is absent with footballing duties.

That’s two of the best six players in the county they were missing, and while Glynn-Barntown were probably even more superior than their nine-point margin of victory suggests here, it would clearly have been a different game with those two in the line-up.

St. Martin’s had a considerable breeze in the opening half and took the lead with the first of four long-range frees that Sarah O’Connor successfully converted. However, Jessie Morrissey countered in the third minute and Cashe put her side ahead after Jane Murphy was fouled.

Cashe made it 0-3 to 0-1 but it remained nip-and-tuck for a while, with a Linda Bolger score and three from Lettie Whelan helping St. Martin’s get back on level terms at 0-5 each.

St. Martin’s, the defeated league finalists.

That was the last time the Piercestown-based side enjoyed parity as Glynn-Barntown worked their way ahead.

After a couple of Morrissey wides, Cashe made it 0-6 to 0-5 and then was instrumental in the opening goal, galloping away on the left untouched before sending in a shot that the alert Jane Murphy diverted to the net.

Bolger and O’Connor responded and Amy Cardiff added a late point, but three more Cashe points, the first from a free, the second from play, and the third from a penalty on the stroke of half-time that she blazed over the crossbar, gave Alan Stafford’s side a 1-9 to 0-8 lead at the interval.

Sarah O’Connor got an early free on the board to cancel out a Cashe effort, but St. Martin’s went 14 minutes without a score as Glynn-Barntown raced away.

Two Cashe points were followed by a booming Róisín Doyle score, but it was Jessie Morrissey’s 42nd-minute goal that really drove the dagger into the Martin’s hearts (2-13 to 0-9).

Three more Cashe scores had her side coasting with an eleven-point lead with ten minutes left, but they went a little into their shell late on. They were comfortably able to protect their lead but St. Martin’s did exert pressure and got a goal from a Linda Bolger penalty deep into additional time.

However, that’s where their spirited revival ended as 60 seconds later Cashe raced away and drilled a rocket high to Ellen Coleman’s top corner to secure a memorable title for the Killurin crew.

These sides are in different groups when the championship gets under way on August 25, but one wouldn’t bet against another meeting late in the year.

St. Martin’s face a massive challenge away to holders Oulart-The Ballagh in their first game, while Glynn-Barntown have a tough test at home against Rathnure.

Martina Donnellan presenting the trophy to Róisín Cooney.

Glynn-Barntown: Lara O’Shea; Rachel Murphy, Róisín Cooney (capt.), Niamh Cogley; Emma Walsh (County Senior), Laura Dempsey, Grace Roche; Aoife Sheil, Clodagh Jackman; Emma Walsh, Chloe Cashe (1-14, 0-9 frees, 0-1 pen.), Róisín Doyle (0-1); Jane Murphy (1-0), Jessie Mossissey (1-1), Ellie Stafford. Subs. - Sophie Connolly for Doyle (48), Sophie O’Leary for Stafford (60+1), also Emma Kiely, Eva Crean, Eimear Jackman, Andrea Carley, Jane Duggan, Gráinne Ní Ailín, Lauren Murphy, Clodagh White.

St. Martin’s: Ellen Coleman; Áine Ennis, Anna Hennessy, Lauren Carty; Marie Claire Morrissey, Sarah O’Connor (0-5, 4 frees), Leagh Maddock; Mary Barrett, Amy Cardiff (0-1); Ella O’Connor (0-1), Emma Codd (capt.), Lisa Firman; Linda Bolger (1-2, 1-0 pen.), Lettie Whelan (0-4, 3 frees), Sarah Hobbert. Subs. - Aisling O’Connor for Ennis (31), Amy O’Leary for Hobbert (48), also Sinéad Cullen, Jane Sinnott, Aoife Cullen, Fiona Esmonde, Becky Hamilton, Sinéad Hegarty, Orla Griffin, Aisling Goggins, Niamh Cullen, Róisín Dempsey, Niamh Dempsey, Grace O’Connor, Ciara Bridges, Ciara O’Connor, Chloe Foxe, Katie O’Connor.

Referee: Martin Quigley (Rathnure).