Glynn-Barntown rip up the form book as a masterful defensive display frustrates Naomh Éanna

Glynn-Barntown 4-6 Naomh Éanna 0-6

Glynn-Barntown ripped up the form book when they deservedly took home the Panda Under-19 football Premier Division title with a 4-6 to 0-6 victory over Naomh Éanna in Sunday afternoon’s county final played at a rain-swept St.Patrick’s Park.

A masterful defensive display saw the victors limit their opponents to just three points from play, which is quite the achievement considering Naomh Éanna had compiled 16-53 in their four games on route to the final.

But it wasn’t just a backs-to-the-wall performance either, as the likes of Alan Mahoney, Seán Cooney and Corben Brown did enough damage up front for the Killurin-based lads, who also claimed the equivalent Minor title two years ago.

A slow-burning opening exchange saw Naomh Éanna draw first blood through a Rían Fitzpatrick free after three minutes, but the town side looked flat and devoid of ideas compared to their earlier performances.

Glynn were certainly up for the fight, however, and rattled the net for the first time midway through the first-half when Brown swiped home the loose ball after some good work from Mahoney in the build-up. Cian Turner flighted over a nice point in their next attack, while Mahoney curled over a free off the ground after a foul on Cooney. No score was forthcoming for some eight minutes before a lovely ball inside by Michael Furlong was claimed by Mahoney, who took the mark to make it 1-3 to 0-1 after 23 minutes.

Fitzpatrick responded with another free when there was no advantage forthcoming from a prior foul on him, but Mahoney’s second successful free of the day, a sweetly-struck effort in the face of the significant breeze, and a well-taken point from Darragh Carley, after a wonderful crossfield pass by Callum McDonald, had Glynn-Barntown up by 1-5 to 0-2 by half-time.

Naomh Éanna restarted with renewed vigour, although didn’t quite reflect their territorial dominance on the scoreboard, in spite of two efforts from play by Dylan Cooke-Leonard. Indeed, wides from J.J. Twamley, Ruairí Martin and Cooke-Leonard were sandwiched by those two rebuttals, and they were the only three miscues of the entire second-half as Glynn systematically took any chance they got.

Some selfless hold-up play from Cooney saw him feed Brown, who was subsequently fouled as Mahoney just about squeezed over at the far post. Twamley received a yellow card for that indiscretion, and it came back to haunt him when he picked up another one on 45 minutes.

And Glynn-Barntown really took advantage of their numerical advantage when a cheap turnover saw Michael Mackey and Brown combine to play in Will Hayes for a composed finish past Rory Tubritt. Unfortunately, the game was blighted by a row that interrupted on 52 minutes, with both sides getting two players sent off apiece for their part in the hostilities.

When order was restored, Glynn struck for a game sealing brace of goals, with Cooney capitalising on a beleaguered defence to hammer home on the hour mark. And there was still time for substitute Shane Donovan to find the net as well, less than two months after pouncing for the game-winning goal in the Premier Minor football win on Halloween. It was the perfect ending to an excellent performance from the pre-game underdogs, and represents an early Christmas present for the Wexford District side in the last football assignment of 2022.

Glynn-Barntown: Liam Donoghue; Aaron Nolan, James Doyle, Michael Furlong; Callum McDonald, Darragh Carley (capt., 0-1), Conor Mackey; Tommy Gallagher, Will Hayes (1-0); Cian Turner (0-1), Michael Mackey, Corben Brown (1-0); Alan Mahoney (0-4, three frees, one mark), Seán Cooney (1-0), Luke O’Rourke. Subs. - Robbie Hillis for Nolan (21, inj.), Conor Lyne for Turner (38, inj.), Shane Donovan (1-0) for O’Rourke (45), Olly McClair for Cooney (60+1), also Cian White, Daniel Brazzil, Josh Carley, Josh Murphy, Patrick Berry, Darragh Murphy.

Naomh Éanna: Rory Tubritt (joint-capt.); Cian O’Tuama, Conor Kelly, Darragh Fitzpatrick; Luke Darley (joint-capt.), Brian Cushe, James Kenny; Rían Fitzpatrick (0-3 frees), David Smyth (0-1); J.J. Twamley, Dylan Cooke-Leonard (0-2), Ruairí Martin; Thomas Wheatley, Lee Cushe, Shane Flood. Subs. - Tiernan Black for Twamley (temp., 13-15), Dara Kelly for Wheatley (53), Tiernan Meyler for Martin (58), also Ruairí Sheil, Tomás Mythen, Shane Mahon, George Kavanagh, James McGraynor.

Referee: Brendan Martin (Ballyhogue).