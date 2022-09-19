Glynn-Barntown in control against Sarsfields in Wexford Senior football championship

Alan Mahoney on the ball for Glynn-Barntown as Colm Browne (Sarsfields) moves in to challenge.

Glynn-Barntown 1-13 Sarsfields 2-4

GLYNN-BARNTOWN displayed an impressive degree of control in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday when they coasted to a relatively straightforward third win on the trot in Group B of the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship at the expense of a disappointing Sarsfields side.

Their safe progress to the quarter-finals was never in doubt, with the second goal for the struggling losers coming from the penalty spot deep into additional time.

And although the opposition was clearly inferior, this was still an upgrade for Glynn-Barntown on the previous week’s triumph over Castletown in the sense that their attacking approach was considerably sharper on this occasion.

Their eight marksmen from play included a couple of substitutes, and now they can have a crack at champions Shelmaliers in Bellefield on Sunday in the safe knowledge that they have a knockout contest to look forward to one week later, regardless of the outcome.

As for Sarsfields, their by now regular battle to avoid the drop continues.

This result officially confirmed their departure from the title race, and now they will take on HWH-Bunclody with the losers set to face St. Martin’s in the relegation final.

One major concern for their mentors ahead of that crunch clash in St. Patrick’s Park is that this was their poorest display by far to date – not the type of form to be bringing into a game of such critical importance.

They had the services of Lee Chin for the first time in the campaign, but his bright start to the game wasn’t a portent of things to come.

After lining up at midfield for the throw-in, he moved immediately to full-forward and scored a point inside 90 seconds after a give-and-go with Eoin Roche.

However, it proved to be his side’s sole point from play, and his own involvement was quite curtailed thereafter given that Glynn-Barntown’s Ger Dempsey stuck to him like a tight-fitting shirt.

Chin did break away from his clutches in the 16th minute from a Luke Murphy pass and ended up slotting the ball into the far corner of Matt Doyle’s net, but referee Fintan O’Reilly had already blown for a free and Sarsfields had to be content with a point from Darby Purcell.

The All Star hurling nominee’s last act was to catch a Conor Kehoe punt and win a penalty in additional time, but Colm O’Dowda’s tidy finish from the spot was nothing more than a consolation score.

After only conceding five times against Castletown, the goal increased that figure by one for a Glynn-Barntown side who will be pleased that their defensive formation is now proving so difficult to break down.

The many gaps exploited by St. James’ in round one have been shored up, and it gives them a solid base to work from even though they still require more from an attacking perspective.

Cormac Cooney had given them an immediate lead with the first of his two marks prior to Chin’s point, and Glynn-Barntown were always in front after Rob Tierney strode forward to restore their advantage in the fifth minute.

The former inter-county defender exerted a huge influence throughout, with Sarsfields unable to cope with his regular forays upfield and sensible use of the ball.

Jamie Crean and Cormac Cooney (mark) had made it 0-4 to 0-1 before that incident when Chin was fouled before finding the net and Darby Purcell tapped over from the free.

And after a further exchange of points between Ríoghan Crosbie and Eoin Roche (free), Glynn-Barntown created some daylight by half-time as three late scores without reply from Matt Doyle (free) and Michael Mackey (play and free) left them ahead by 0-8 to 0-3 at the break.

Another Roche free pulled one back for Sarsfields on the restart, but he was unable to make the most of goal chances both before and after that score.

The first arrived directly from the throw-in, after Chin drove a long free goalwards but the ball was fumbled, while the second saw Roche’s first-time drive force Matt Doyle into making a fine save.

Doyle then strode forward to split the posts for a second time, with Michael Mackey slotting over another free before Thomas Doyle was black-carded for halting the run of Dylan Furlong in the 42nd minute.

Glynn-Barntown still stretched their lead to 0-11 to 0-4 when a break from a long ball off Michael O’Regan was latched on to by Fionn Cooney.

Sarsfields had a glimmer of hope when they goaled in the 49th minute, but it lasted for a miserly 34 seconds before a decisive response at the other end.

Substitute Conor Kehoe – on the comeback trail from injury – collected a Lee Chin handpass and wormed his way into position to shoot a goal from close to the endline (0-11 to 1-4).

However, Matt Doyle pumped a long restart towards the Clonard end, and Michael O’Regan – playing against his former club – used his height advantage to get to the ball ahead of Dylan Furlong.

With Sarsfields left wide open down the middle, the weight on his pass was perfect for Rowan White to solo through before picking his spot impressively in the top left corner of the net.

Lively substitutes Matthew Joyce and Alan Mahoney added the final two Glynn-Barntown points before that late Sarsfields consolation goal from the penalty spot, while Eoin Roche also had a shot saved after a sloppy restart.

Glynn-Barntown: Matt Doyle (0-2 frees); Conor Lyne, Rob Tierney (0-1), Ger Dempsey; James Stafford, John Leacy, Ríoghan Crosbie (0-1); Rowan White (joint-capt., 1-0), David Clarke; Jamie Crean (0-1), Thomas Doyle, Fionn Cooney (0-1); Michael Mackey (0-3, 2 frees), Michael O’Regan, Cormac Cooney (0-2 marks). Subs. – Darragh Carley for Crosbie (48), Matthew Joyce (0-1) for Lyne, inj. (50), Alan Mahoney (0-1) for Mackey (53), Kevin Mahoney for C. Cooney (56). Sin-bin: Thomas Doyle (42).

Sarsfields: Colm O’Dowda (1-0 pen.); Dylan Furlong (capt.), Alex Kirby, Ryan Furlong; Cillian Twomey, Shane Hall, Colm Browne; Lee Chin (0-1), Ciarán Kirwan; Conor Halligan, Shane Bergin, Darby Purcell (0-1 free); John Bridges, Eoin Roche (0-2 frees), Luke Murphy. Subs. – Richie Lawlor for Bergin (HT), Conall Clancy for Kirwan (44), Conor Kehoe (1-0) for Bridges (44), Seán Kelly for Purcell (46).

Referee: Fintan O’Reilly (Kilmore).