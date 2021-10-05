Geraldine O’Hanrahans dominated after Cullen’s early goal

A QUICKFIRE Michael Cullen goal set the tone for Geraldine O’Hanrahans’ commanding victory over St. Joseph’s in Friday’s floodlit Joyces Expert Intermediate ‘A’ football championship Group B opener at the Ferns Centre of Excellence.

Midfielder Cullen fetched the throw-in before bursting through to play a clever one-two with Matt Crowdle before netting with only seconds on the clock.

And last year’s beaten semi-finalists went on to lead by 1-6 to 0-2 at half-time before consolidating the spoils with a 42nd-minute Jack Foran goal (2-9 to 0-3).

St. Joseph’s invested plenty of energy, and they really shouldn’t have been so far off the pace at the change of ends. But they were feeling the pain of six wides, although the Gers had five themselves during that period.

Despite introducing the experience of Andy Moore and former St. Martin’s player Callum Frankis during the break, the Wexford town crew were a clear second best during the closing half against a Geraldines side missing the likes of Dylan Egan (suspension), Eoin Kelly and Diarmuid Kehoe.

They have their work cut out to lift themselves from the struggles which they have endured since winning promotion from this very grade in 2015.

Shortly after Geraldine O’Hanrahans had bagged their opening goal, life almost got tougher for the saints as Barry Roche saw his dipping goal-bound shot crash out off the crossbar, before Alan Rhodes (free) made it 1-1 to níl after six minutes.

St. Joseph’s were right in the game at this stage and they had it back to 1-2 to 0-2 at the first drinks break as Thomas Sheridan and Ciarán Paige sandwiched a further addition from play by Rhodes.

But there was already a growing sense that the saints’ level of wastage would hurt them as they kicked their sixth wide before Jack Foran boosted the winners by 1-3 to 0-2 after 26 minutes.

And the Geraldines added to the saints’ frustrations with a burst of late points from Rhodes (two frees) and recent Wexford Senior footballer Robbie Vallejo as they stretched ahead by 1-6 to 0-2 at the break.

But there was a ray of hope for St. Joseph’s on the resumption as, with Moore and Frankis now on the field, they sprang into action to almost replicate the Gers having goaled from the throw-in as Moore located Gary Byrne who was so unlucky not to rattle the net. That was the last bright spot for the men who had dropped out of top-grade Intermediate in 2019 as Geraldine O’Hanrahans established a decisive 2-9 to 0-3 advantage after 42 minutes.

Barry Roche traded points with T.J. Paige before the New Ross men began to take firm control with further points from substitute Seán Culleton and Enda Kelly.

And the margin was twelve points on 42 minutes after Culleton kicked a long delivery to Barry Roche towards the left of the posts from where Roche located Jack Foran for a superb goal.

Roche was denied by a top save from St. Joseph’s ‘keeper Eoin Kinsella moments before the last hydration break, after which the Wexford town side put in a spirited finish which yielded mere consolation scores from captain Decky Downes (two frees) and Gary Byrne.

Geraldine O’Hanrahans: David Caulfield; Michael Cleere, Conor Cleere (joint capt.), David Purcell; Barry Kelly, Garry Hill, Pádraig Bailey; Daithí Merrigan, Michael Cullen (1-1, 0-1 free); Barry Roche (0-1), Matt Crowdle (joint capt.), Jack Foran (1-1); Alan Rhodes (0-4, 3 frees), Robbie Vallejo (0-1), Enda Kelly (0-1). Subs. – Seán Culleton (0-1) for Cullen (HT), Anthony Purcell for Hill (48), Cullen for Roche (48), Jimmy Smith (0-1) for Rhodes (57), Aaron Kehoe for Crowdle (60).

St. Joseph’s: Eoin Kinsella; Mark Shortall, Paddy Harnett, Gary Hall-Roche; Seamus King, Josh Kavanagh, Shaun Mullins; Jim Berry, Chris Curran; Ciarán Paige (0-1), Decky Downes (capt., 0-2 frees), Thomas Sheridan (0-1); Gary Byrne (0-1), Eddie Lawlor, T.J. Paige (0-1). Subs. – Callum Frankis for Curran (HT), Andy Moore for King (HT), Sky Moroney for T.J. Paige (44), Josh Guerrine for Sheridan (47), Warren O’Connor for Hall-Roche (55).

Referee: John O’Loughlin (Monageer-Boolavogue).