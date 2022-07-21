Garry Laffan explains meaning behind his finger-gun salute as Wexford ‘96 team honoured at Croke Park

HAVING missed out on their day in the sun last year due to Covid restrictions, the All-Ireland winning Wexford heroes of 1996 finally got to celebrate their jubilee in front of a Croke Park crowd as Limerick took on Kilkenny in this year’s Senior Hurling Final.

Looking sharp, suited and booted, the legendary team all stepped forward and gave a wave when their name was called. However, when Garry Laffan stepped forward he opted for a distinct finger-gun salute as he looked up to the stand. It raised a few eyebrows, and even a chuckle from Rory McCarthy who was next in line, but the full-forward turned Fianna Fáil councillor has now explained the meaning behind the gesture.

"I’ve had a few people ask me about it and probably nobody outside of the panel would know what it was about,” Garry smiled. “Basically it goes back to that ‘96 season. In the first game we played Kilkenny and I was marking a fella called Pat Dwyer and he was everywhere. I got hardly got a flick or a touch. To say it didn’t go well would be an understatement.

"I was worried then that I wouldn’t start again. But in fairness to Liam Griffin, I played against Dublin and I got a goal, won a penalty and scored a few points. After the goal, I ran across and gave the finger salute to Liam Griffin. It was kind of my acknowledgement to him for keeping the faith in me at the time.”

It was therefore with that memory in mind that Garry stepped out of the line-up, 26 years later, and gave the same finger-gun salute to the stand.

"It was funny,” he said. “I’ve had a load of lads from the club asking me what the hell that was all about. I suppose it was just my little nod to that memory and to Liam Griffin for his faith in me. I pointed up to him and did it again and a lot of people were completely unaware of what it was about.”