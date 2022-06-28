GAA need to get to root of the problem

When are the powers-that-be going to come down hard on counties for the likes of the atrocious actions that we witnessed during the Galway versus Armagh game in Croke Park on Sunday?

It doesn’t help that there’s always those willing to roll out some feeble excuse. “Ah sure, they’re only amateurs and the lads complaining haven’t played at a high level”, or “it was only handbags, a bit of pushing and dragging”, or better again, “it’s part and parcel of the game”. Some would even have you believe that you’re somehow anti-GAA if you dare to criticise the indefensible.

You’ll hear pundits saying teams should be in dressing-rooms on opposite sides of the pitch. Are GAA players really that out of control that they can’t go down the same tunnel at half-time or at the end of a match like they do in most other team sports?

One of the real beauties of the GAA is that fans don’t have to be segregated, so players shouldn’t have to be either, no matter how hot under the collar they may get. What are they going to suggest next, maybe put one team in Portlaoise and the other in Tullamore for fear of a fight breaking out on the field of play? Obviously, I’m being facetious, but seeing separation as a solution is simply passing the buck and completely ignoring the root cause of the problem. Surely expecting players to behave like decent members of society is not too much to ask.

The reality is, violence has long-since been an accepted part of Gaelic games. Sure, who doesn’t love a good row to liven up a match? That archaic attitude has to change. Christians may have been thrown to the lions in ancient Rome, but the practice hasn’t been commonplace for quite a while and thankfully times move on.

There has to be an element of aggression in field sports, particularly high contact ones like Gaelic games, but we can’t excuse thuggish behaviour and give players a free pass to behave how they wish.

Often when a substitute runs on to a field he’ll immediately start posturing and pushing and shouldering his marker in some apparent show of manliness, when, more often than not, it looks pretty juvenile and pathetic, not dissimilar to two toddlers grappling over a squishy toy.

Those type of instances are more amusing than anything else, but there was certainly no manliness involved in Sunday’s mass brawl, with the eye-gouging incident beyond reprehensible, while sneaky digs and blind-sided blows are often a feature of these kind of overspills.

Whatever your attitude to an auld shemozzle, there’s no excusing some of the carry-on that went on in Croke Park at the weekend. Dozens rushing from the sideline to get involved, when they have absolutely no right to do so. It’s not a spur of the moment thing when you’re not directly involved in the heat of battle, so that can’t be used as an excuse.

It seems to be a case of rinse and repeat within the GAA, and these unsavoury incidents will continue to rear their ugly head if nothing meaningful is done to eradicate them.

It’s not the first melee that Armagh have been involved in in recent times, and the fact that they were embroiled in another one at the weekend clearly illustrates that not enough is being done to deter it.

Of course, another problem is that, when high-profile suspensions are handed out in the GAA, more often than not, they seem to be overturned in the boardroom on a technicality.

Inter-county Gaelic footballers and hurlers may be amateur but, whether they like it or not, they’re also role models and children finding their way in the game will tend to follow their lead.

I’ve witnessed it with my own eyes, young lads in Under-9 and Under-11 matches leaping to their feet and pushing their marker after an innocuous challenge, because that’s how they’ve seen fully-grown adults react. There’s a win at all costs, and get away with whatever you can, mentality that’s prevalent within the game, with very little respect for the referee and other officials.

Wall-to-wall coverage and the kangaroo court of social media can often be overbearing and tyrannical, but if the fear of scrutiny can discourage a repeat of Sunday’s shocking scenes at least it would be a small positive.

That said, it’s the GAA itself that should be doing their utmost to stamp out this carry-on, although given their track record I won’t hold my breath.

They’ll attempt to treat the symptom, not the cause, and the sickness will linger on.