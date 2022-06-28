Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 18.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

GAA need to get to root of the problem

Dave Devereux

Armagh and Galway players during the melee that marred their All-Ireland Senior football championship quarter-final in Croke Park on Sunday. Expand

Close

Armagh and Galway players during the melee that marred their All-Ireland Senior football championship quarter-final in Croke Park on Sunday.

Armagh and Galway players during the melee that marred their All-Ireland Senior football championship quarter-final in Croke Park on Sunday.

Armagh and Galway players during the melee that marred their All-Ireland Senior football championship quarter-final in Croke Park on Sunday.

wexfordpeople

When are the powers-that-be going to come down hard on counties for the likes of the atrocious actions that we witnessed during the Galway versus Armagh game in Croke Park on Sunday?

It doesn’t help that there’s always those willing to roll out some feeble excuse. “Ah sure, they’re only amateurs and the lads complaining haven’t played at a high level”, or “it was only handbags, a bit of pushing and dragging”, or better again, “it’s part and parcel of the game”. Some would even have you believe that you’re somehow anti-GAA if you dare to criticise the indefensible.

Privacy