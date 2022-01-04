GAA fixtures

Thurs. Jan. 6
At Wexford CBS - Leinster SH ‘B’ - Prelim Rd: Wexford CBS v Maynooth SLS, 12.30 p.m.
Fri. Jan. 7
At St. Fintan’s Sutton - Leinster SH ‘B’ - Prelim Rd: St. Fintan’s HS Sutton v Gorey CS, 11.30 a.m.
Sat. Jan. 8
At St Patrick’s Park - Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup Group B, Round 1: Wexford v. Laois, 2 p.m. (Referee: Kieran Harris)
Sun. Jan. 9
At Rathdowney, Laois - 2022 Walsh Cup Group B, Round 1: Laois v Wexford, 2 p.m. (Referee: Patrick Murphy)
Wed. Jan. 12
At Wicklow venue - Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup Group B, Round 2: Wicklow v Wexford, 7.30 p.m. (Referee: TBC).
Sat. Jan. 15
At Stradbally - Leinster SF ‘A’ Quarter-Final: Coláiste Choilm Tullamore v Wexford Schools, noon.
At Meath venue - Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup Group B, Round 3: Meath v Wexford (Time and referee TBC).
Sun. Jan. 23
At Chadwick’s Wexford Park - 2022 Walsh Cup Group B, Round 3: Wexford v Kilkenny, 2pm.