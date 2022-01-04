GAA fixtures

Wexford

Thurs. Jan. 6

At Wexford CBS - Leinster SH ‘B’ - Prelim Rd: Wexford CBS v Maynooth SLS, 12.30 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 7

At St. Fintan’s Sutton - Leinster SH ‘B’ - Prelim Rd: St. Fintan’s HS Sutton v Gorey CS, 11.30 a.m.

Sat. Jan. 8

At St Patrick’s Park - Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup Group B, Round 1: Wexford v. Laois, 2 p.m. (Referee: Kieran Harris)

Sun. Jan. 9

At Rathdowney, Laois - 2022 Walsh Cup Group B, Round 1: Laois v Wexford, 2 p.m. (Referee: Patrick Murphy)

Wed. Jan. 12

At Wicklow venue - Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup Group B, Round 2: Wicklow v Wexford, 7.30 p.m. (Referee: TBC).

Sat. Jan. 15

At Stradbally - Leinster SF ‘A’ Quarter-Final: Coláiste Choilm Tullamore v Wexford Schools, noon.

At Meath venue - Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup Group B, Round 3: Meath v Wexford (Time and referee TBC).

Sun. Jan. 23

At Chadwick’s Wexford Park - 2022 Walsh Cup Group B, Round 3: Wexford v Kilkenny, 2pm.

