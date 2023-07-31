Frustrating exit for Faythe Harriers after seeing off St. Martin’s

AS GALLANT a showing as this was, Faythe Harriers came up just short in their bid to reach the knockout stages of the Pettit’s Senior hurling championship in O’Kennedy Park, New Ross on Sunday.

The Páirc Charman crew showed great resolve to fight back from three points down with seven minutes to go after Rory O’Connor netted to win this Group A last round clash by four.

However, Oylegate-Glenbrien’s victory over Glynn-Barntown meant they and the Harriers finished level on points, and with the Enniscorthy District club winning the match-up between the two, they advanced on the head-to-head tie-breaker.

There was some relief about getting the points and securing survival. Again, the result in Chadwicks Wexford Park meant that they were safe anyway, but the Harriers didn’t play with that back-up in mind, as they went out to win the game and achieved that goal.

And really this game came down to who wanted it more. When the chips were down in the final quarter it was the Harriers who found another level to push on and get the result they believed they desperately needed.

Eoin Roche making inroads for Faythe Harriers.

It was a tough situation for St. Martin’s, caught between the emotions of a physical and scrappy game and the bigger picture of not pushing things too far and damaging their hopes going forward.

In the end they may be disappointed with the defeat but they got a tough game out of the way, didn’t appear to pick up any significant injuries, and will believe, with recent evidence to back it up, that they are ready for a run at this title.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn will be the opponents in the quarter-final and that feels like a dangerous assignment for the Piercestown-based club. As hurlers one would fancy St. Martin’s to progress, but the modern game is about more than that and Crossabeg-Ballymurn will be just fine about embracing that tag of underdogs.

For the Harriers the season is over and they will naturally be disappointed with a fifth place finish. There’s more in this team, as they have the quality to be a knockout side year after year, but perhaps they haven’t quite developed the strength-in-depth of some of the other contenders yet.

The game itself won’t live too long in the memory. It was very stop-start, extremely congested in the middle third, and both teams looked to move the ball through the hand which added to the claustrophobic feeling in the middle of the park.

Of the 34 scores, 20 of them were placed balls and that goes some way to explaining the struggles both sides had in creating clear chances.

Unsurprisingly, when Rory O’Connor went inside in the second-half and was fed ball he was a difference maker but he simply didn’t get enough supply.

The Harriers looked so much better when Richie Lawlor – back from the USA – came on in attack, and keeping him fit and ready in 2024 will be absolutely vital if his club is to improve on their fifth place finish and contend for a county title.

Despite an immediate O’Connor point, it was a quick start from the Harriers, with Lee Chin (three), Conall Clancy and Luke Murphy on the scoreboard, that saw the victors move 0-5 to 0-1 ahead after seven minutes.

They were unable to maintain that scoring rate with the breeze but did lead by 0-7 to 0-2 at the end of the first quarter. Given the start, St. Martin’s would have been content to be just four points down at the interval, after Joe Coleman (four) and Kyle Firman chipped away at their rivals’ lead (0-11 to 0-7).

Chin ended the first-half with eight points but didn’t score again until he converted a free in the 44th minute. That was the Harriers’ first point of the second-half and, in the meantime, St. Martin’s had prospered.

Coleman (three) and O’Connor points were followed by a bit of opportunism by the former, rattling the net from a 30-yard free when the Harriers left James Henebery alone on the line.

Philip Dempsey made it 1-12 to 0-11 before that 44th-minute Chin point, and it was the first of four in a row as the Harriers drew level again.

Rory O’Connor appeared to flip the momentum back in the Martin’s favour when dispatching to the net from Ben Stafford’s pass in the 53rd minute.

However, they didn’t score again. Two from Chin and a lovely point by Colm Heffernan made it 2-12 to 0-18 in the 61th minute.

In the next attack Luke Murphy hauled in a long Chin ball between two defenders, raced in and fired past Dylan Byrne.

Chin himself put the seal on victory in the 64th minute, converting a free for his 14th point as Faythe Harriers ended their season on a positive note.

Faythe Harriers: James Henebery; Danny Walsh, Cormac Byrne, Alex Lynch (joint-capt.); Colm Heffernan (0-1), Richie Kehoe, Liam Cassin; John Bridges, Kyle Scallan; Lee Chin (joint-capt., 0-14, 12 frees), Eoin Roche, Josh Sheil (0-1); Darby Purcell, Conall Clancy (0-1), Luke Murphy (1-1). Subs. - Jack Murphy for Byrne, inj. (29), Richie Lawlor (0-1) for Scallan (38), Jim Berry for Roche (46).

St. Martin’s: Dylan Byrne; Eoin O’Leary, Joe Barrett, Philip Dempsey (0-1); Ben Maddock, Joe O’Connor, Paddy O’Connor; Diarmuid O’Leary, David Codd; Jack O’Connor (capt.), Joe Coleman (1-8, 1-7 frees), Jake Firman; Rory O’Connor (1-2), Kyle Firman (0-1), Darren Codd. Subs. - Jack Devereux for D. Codd (30+1), Ben Stafford for O’Leary (41), Aaron Maddock for Darren Codd (49), Daithí Waters for K. Firman (55).

Referee: Jimmy Heavey (Geraldine O’Hanrahans).