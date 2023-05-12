Four changes as Wexford footballers face Fermanagh

Darragh Lyons has been selected on the Wexford team to face Fermanagh. — © SPORTSFILE

The Wexford Senior football team named to face Fermanagh in Enniskillen on Sunday shows four changes in personnel from the Leinster championship loss to Laois in Portlaoise on April 9.

Michael Furlong, Mark Rossiter and Darragh Lyons, all of whom missed that provincial tie owing to injury, are selected on the first 15, along with Conor Kinsella who was introduced as a substitute on that occasion.

They replace Dylan Furlong, Gavin Sheehan, Seán Nolan and John Tubritt, although the latter is named among the substitutes.

The bench also includes team captain Liam Coleman along with Liam O’Connor, Eoin Porter and Alan Tobin, with the break since that provincial outing proving useful for those returning from long-term injuries.

Sunday’s game will mark a special milestone for St. James’ clubman Kevin O’Grady, who is selected for his 100th appearance after making his debut against Waterford in the National League campaign of 2011.

Throw-in time in Brewster Park is at 1 p.m., with Barry Judge from Sligo the man in the middle.

Wexford: Craig McCabe; Brian Cushe, Páraic Hughes, Michael Furlong; Darragh Lyons, Brian Molloy, Cathal Walsh; Glen Malone, Niall Hughes; Robbie Brooks, Eoghan Nolan, Kevin O’Grady; Conor Kinsella, Mark Rossiter, Ben Brosnan. Subs. – Darragh Brooks, Conor Carty, Liam Coleman, Ríoghan Crosbie, Cian Hughes, Liam O’Connor, Dean O’Toole, Eoin Porter, Alan Tobin, John Tubritt, Richie Waters.

Fermanagh: Seán McNally; Jonathan Cassidy, Che Cullen, Luke Flanagan; Shane McGullion, Lee Cullen, Cian McManus; Ryan Jones, Brandon Horan; Conor McShea, Ryan Lyons, Ronan McCaffrey; Aidan Breen, Garvan Jones, Ultan Kelm. Subs. – Jack Kelly, Declan McCusker, Conor McGee, Seán Quigley, Garrett Cavanagh, Josh Largo-Ellis, Conal Jones, Oisín Kelm, Oisín Smyth, Tommy McCaffrey, Jack McCann.